Global data center security market 2017-2021

Technavio’s market research report predicts that the global data center security market will grow at a CAGR of above 10% during the forecast period. Increased security threats and breaches are one of the primary drivers of market growth. Data centers back up many enhanced technologies making it susceptible to cyber-attacks. Numerous infrastructure vendors are prioritizing security measures to overcome cyber threats and constant innovations in firewalls and software-based security tools are done to secure the key business information. Moreover, to mitigate the security lapses, tailgating, and impersonation, physical access control management systems have been set up to protect sensitive information. Also, the common security measures such as video surveillance systems, biometric security, and card readers are important across all data centers.