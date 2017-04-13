Global Data Center Security Market 2017-2021
3 Growth Rate02 Global data center security market will grow at a CAGR of around 11% by 2021.
4 Key Vendors Featured in this Report03 • Bosch Security Systems • Check Point Software Technologies • Cisco Systems • For...
5 Regions/Countries Covered in this Report04 • Americas • APAC • EMEA View the Report: Global Data Center Security Market ...
6 Key Questions Answered in this Report05 • What will the market size be in 2021? • What are the key market trends? • What...
Technavio’s market research report predicts that the global data center security market will grow at a CAGR of above 10% during the forecast period. Increased security threats and breaches are one of the primary drivers of market growth. Data centers back up many enhanced technologies making it susceptible to cyber-attacks. Numerous infrastructure vendors are prioritizing security measures to overcome cyber threats and constant innovations in firewalls and software-based security tools are done to secure the key business information. Moreover, to mitigate the security lapses, tailgating, and impersonation, physical access control management systems have been set up to protect sensitive information. Also, the common security measures such as video surveillance systems, biometric security, and card readers are important across all data centers.

  1. 1. Global Data Center Security Market 2017-2021
  2. 2. 2 Scope of this Report01 1. Market landscape, size and forecast 2. Key market highlights 3. Understanding the challenges faced by the market 4. Future market outlook and the roadmap 5. Key focus areas for the vendors 6. Major trends that will shape the future of this market 7. Vendor landscape and trajectory of the market
  3. 3. 3 Growth Rate02 Global data center security market will grow at a CAGR of around 11% by 2021.
  4. 4. 4 Key Vendors Featured in this Report03 • Bosch Security Systems • Check Point Software Technologies • Cisco Systems • Fortinet • Honeywell International • Intel • Schneider Electric • Siemens • Trend Micro • Tyco International Request a Sample
  5. 5. 5 Regions/Countries Covered in this Report04 • Americas • APAC • EMEA View the Report: Global Data Center Security Market 2017-2021
  6. 6. 6 Key Questions Answered in this Report05 • What will the market size be in 2021? • What are the key market trends? • What is driving this market? • What are the challenges to market growth? • Who are the key vendors in this market space? • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? Have questions about this report? Contact Us Contact Us
