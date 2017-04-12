Global automotive near field communication system market 2017-2021

Technavio’s market research report predicts that the global automotive near field communication system market will grow at a stupendous CAGR of above 70% during the forecast period. One of the primary drivers of the market’s growth is the rising acceptance of NFC-enabled mobile phones for different applications across the industry verticals. NFC technology allows transactions to be made by connecting the NFC-enabled smartphones at NFC-ready POS terminals, thus eliminating the need to carry cards for different purposes. The transactions will be quicker compared to the conventional cash or card payment methods. Furthermore, with the development of smart posters individuals will be able to obtain information about products and services by scanning it using NFC-enabled devices. Also, the automotive NFC systems are also gaining huge popularity in the automotive industry where the pairing of phones with in-vehicle systems can be done and further enhancing the user experience and driving the market’s growth in the forecast period.