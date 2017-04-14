Global aromatic ketone polymers market 2017-2021

Technavio’s market research report predicts that the global aromatic ketone polymers (AKP) market will grow at a CAGR of above 9% during the forecast period. The increased demand for high-performance polymers is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The high-performance polymers are perfect for high-performance application and are usually available in powder or pellets form that can be heat cured to suit the necessity. Moreover, benefits like improved strength and stiffness, heat, chemical, corrosion resistance, better durability, enhanced fuel efficiency, and much more drives the demand for the high-performance polymers.