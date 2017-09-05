Latest Opportunities in Automotive Refinish Coatings Market https://www.technavio.com/report/global-automotive-refinish-co...
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation and Analysis by Technavio

Technavio's new report on the global automotive refinish coatings market provides an overview of the competitive landscape, key vendors, segmentation by product, distribution channel, and region, and much more.

Technavio forecasts the global automotive refinish coatings market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% owing to the increased focus on R&D and innovative methods to reduce the cycle time. This steady growth is opening up new opportunities and revenue possibilities in the market which are highlighted in this report.

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation and Analysis by Technavio

  1. 1. Latest Opportunities in Automotive Refinish Coatings Market https://www.technavio.com/report/global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market
  2. 2. 2 01 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Growth Rate The global agricultural camera market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% by 2021. Technavio’s report identifies the top three trends positively impacting the market during the forecast period. • Consumers preference for more vibrant colors and the use of new materials on vehicles. • Autonomous car will be driving the future • Use of innovative technologies
  3. 3. 3 02 What’s Trending in the Market? Consumers preference for more vibrant colors and the use of new materials on vehicles. • Colors play a key role in the automotive industry. Millennials are driving the trend of customized automobiles and companies are coming up with a variety of options. Thus, refinish coatings technicians should have access to the latest color details, to cater to the growing demand for automotive body work. Autonomous car will be driving the future • With no driver at the steering wheel, autonomous cars will be heavily dependent on the exterior paint system, camera lens coatings, and refinish coatings. Use of innovative technologies • The automotive industry is aiming at achieving an improved performance at a lower cost through technological innovations. UV- curable coating is an efficient method that saves cost, provides better quality, and improves the production line.
  4. 4. 4 Key Vendors Featured in This Report03 • Axalta Coating Systems • Akzo Nobel • BASF • PPG industries • The Sherwin-Williams Company Competitive Landscape The global automotive refinish coatings market is concentrated has 5 major players that account for a combined market share of more than 70%. The prominent players in the market are keenly focusing on M&A to shield themselves from the threat of rivalry. View Report
  5. 5. 5 04 Key Questions Answered in This Report • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021? • What are the key factors driving the global agricultural camera market? • What is the key market trends impacting the growth of the global agricultural camera market? • What are the challenges to market growth? • Who are the key vendors in the global agricultural camera market? • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global agricultural camera market? • Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global agricultural camera market? View Sample Report https://www.technavio.com/report/global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market
