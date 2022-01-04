Myths About Philanthropy

Every year thousands of people make a point of donating to a charity of their choice. It feels good knowing that their money is making a difference in the world. Yet despite this charitable attitude, many common myths and misconceptions surround the world of philanthropy. Philanthropy is described as the desire to help others by donating funds. Yet this term has become slightly misconstrued over the years. Likely due to various reasons, including an internet full of misinformation. Here are some of the most common philanthropy myths and why they are wrong.