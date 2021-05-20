Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACULTADINGENIERIACIVIL ALUMNO CURSO DOCENTE REYDER ESPINOZA MALDONADO INGENIERIAANTSISMICA VICENTE LORENZO NIQUEN INGA TE...
INGENERIA SISMICA
DEFINICION La Ingeniería sismo – Resistente, es parte de la Dinámica Estructural, que estudia el comportamiento de las Edi...
HISTORIA La vida citadina que comienza a desarrollarse en el mundo con mucha fuerza a fines del siglo XIX no previo ni por...
ORGANIZADOR VISUAL Historia de la Ingeniería Antisísmica 1906: gran terremoto de San Francisco EE:UU Magnitud estimada de ...
1990: Se decidió reemplazar ALISIS por Asociación Iberoamericana de Ingeniería Sísmica (AIBIS) Participación de España, Po...
RESEÑA HISTORICADE LOS SISMOS EN EL PERU . Gran terremoto que destruyo la ciudad Inca,en la cual parecieron todos sus habi...
. 1960 1996 1970 1988 2005 terremoto en el departamento de Arequipa que dejó un saldo de 63 muertos y centenares de herido...
CAUSASQUE ORIGINAN UN MOVIMIENTO SISMICO • Tectónico: Es la liberación imprevista de energía desde el interior de la Tierr...
Origen y causas de los sismos Tectonica y Sismicida d Placas Tectónica s Corteza de la tierra que está fracturada en una s...
Ondas sísmicas • La energía de un terremoto, explosión u otra fuente sísmica se mueve a través de la tierra como un frente...
ONDAS INTERNAS • Las ondas P (ondas primarias o compresionales) son las ondas sísmicas que más rápidamente se mueven. Lo h...
ONDAS “S” • Ondas S- (ondas secundarias, de cizalla, laterales o transversales) viajan mucho más lentamente que las ondas ...
ONDAS SUPERFICIALES • Las Ondas Superficiales son ondas sísmicas que se propagan a la superficie de la Tierra y resultan d...
DETERMINACION DEL EPICENTRO La determinación del epicentro se basa en el hecho de que, al ser más rápidas las ondas P que ...
Ahora bien, con los datos de una sola estación sísmica no podemos determinar el epicentro sino la distancia al mismo, es d...
MAGNITUD E INTENSIDADDE UN SISMO MAGNITUD DE UN SISMO: Es una medida cuantitativa de la Energía liberada en forma de ondas...
ESCALADE MERCALLI Existen varias escalas que miden la intensidad. Una de las mas utilizadas es la de Mercalli Modificada (...
ESCALADE Richter Escala logarítmica (mide la amplitud máxima, medida en micras, del registro obtenido a una distancia epic...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Ingeneria sismica

ing sisimica

Ingeneria sismica

  1. 1. FACULTADINGENIERIACIVIL ALUMNO CURSO DOCENTE REYDER ESPINOZA MALDONADO INGENIERIAANTSISMICA VICENTE LORENZO NIQUEN INGA TEMA SEMANA I XCICLO
  2. 2. INGENERIA SISMICA
  3. 3. DEFINICION La Ingeniería sismo – Resistente, es parte de la Dinámica Estructural, que estudia el comportamiento de las Edificaciones ante la acción sísmica e investiga los métodos de calculo estructural, que garantizan un buen comportamiento y seguridad estructural ante los sismos. Su propósito es la protección de la vida y la reducción de daño durante terremotos
  4. 4. HISTORIA La vida citadina que comienza a desarrollarse en el mundo con mucha fuerza a fines del siglo XIX no previo ni por asomo los enormes daños que podían causar los sismos, tanto a la propiedad como a la vida humana. La primera experiencia vivida, para el mundo occidental, fue el terremoto de San Francisco en 1906 el cual se vio agravado por un incendio que dejo 3000 muertos y la ciudad devastada. Este desastre fue la campanada de alerta y el comienzo de la historia de la ingeniería sismo resistente. Era claro que ninguna sociedad poda vivir con este riesgo y por lo tanto era impostergable plantear una normatividad para el diseño y la construcción de edificios. Es asi que nacen los códigos de diseño sismo-resistente, los cuales pretenden reducir la vulnerabilidad sísmica de los edificios en base a disposiciones que tienen que ver con las fuerzas sísmicas mínimas de diseño, sistemas estructural (a través de la estructuración), detallado de las armaduras, materiales y sistemas constructivos. La finalidad es impedir el colapso de las edificaciones.
  5. 5. ORGANIZADOR VISUAL Historia de la Ingeniería Antisísmica 1906: gran terremoto de San Francisco EE:UU Magnitud estimada de 8.3 daño cuantioso, pérdidas millonarias y número de víctimas considerable. La vulnerabilidad de los centros urbanos ubicados en zonas sísmicas cambio significativo en los criterios de diseño y cálculo de esa época. Se han producido avances significativos para reducir los riesgos sísmicos 1956: la primera conferencia Mundial de Ingeniería Sísmica (Universidad de California) 1960: la segunda Conferencia Mundial de Ingeniería Sismica (Japón) Comite preparatorio para establecer una Organización Internacional para la Investigación Sísmica 1963: Empezó a funcionar la Asociación Internacional de Ingeniería Sísmica (IAEE) (Tokio) Promover la cooperación internacional entre científicos e ingenieros en el campo de la Ingeniería Sismica cada 4 años. 1979: se fundó la Asociación Latinoamericana de Ingeniería Sísmica (ALISIS) en Caracas- Venezuela
  6. 6. 1990: Se decidió reemplazar ALISIS por Asociación Iberoamericana de Ingeniería Sísmica (AIBIS) Participación de España, Portugal y paises Latinoamericanos Acoger como miembros de las Organizaciones Nacionales de Ingeniería Sísmica registradas en cada país. 1920-1930: Se desarrolló en la Universidad de Tokio el instrumento formado por 6 péndulos Registrar rspuestas ante la ocurrencia de un movimiento sismico. 1933: Se introdujo conceptos de Espectro de Respuesta 1940: Housner aplicó un método gráfico para los cálculos de las curvas espectrales Un dia completo para determinar un sólo punto dichas curvas. ACTUALIDAD: Avance de la ingeniería sísmica es muy significativo que hoy realiza las computadoras Etabs, Sap 2000, Robot Structural, etc.
  7. 7. RESEÑA HISTORICADE LOS SISMOS EN EL PERU . Gran terremoto que destruyo la ciudad Inca,en la cual parecieron todos sus habitantes 1471-1490 1582 Terremoto que destruyo la ciudad de Arequipa. Perecieron mas de 30 personas, el movimiento sísmico alcanzó una intensidad de X en la escala modificada de Mercalli 1650 Terremoto en el cuzco que dejo la ciudad en ruinas con una magnitud de 7.6 1821 Terremoto que causó graves daños en los pueblos de Camaná, Ocoña, Caravelí, Chuquibamba y valle de Majes. Se sintió en Lima. 1868 terremoto alcanzó una intensidad de grado XI y fue acompañado de tsunami.Según el historiador Toribio Polo (1904), este terremoto es uno de los mayores que se han verificado en el Perú 1913 terremoto que destruyó la ciudad de Caravelí, este movimiento produjo desplome de todos los edificios de dicha ciudad y derrumbes de las laderas del valle. Hubo 4 heridos, además afectó otras.
  8. 8. . 1960 1996 1970 1988 2005 terremoto en el departamento de Arequipa que dejó un saldo de 63 muertos y centenares de heridos. Terremoto de magnitud 7.8 y gran aluvión en el Callejón de Huaylas: 67 mil muertos, 150 mil heridos. Terremoto de 6.2 grados en la escala de Richter. Afectó Maca, Lare y otras localidades del Valle del Colca en Arequipa. 12 muertos. 70 heridos, 800 damnificados,323 viviendas derrumbadas Se produjo un violento Terremoto en el Sur del país provincias de Ica, Pisco, Nazcay Palpa en el departamento de Ica. Magnitud 6.4 en la escala de Richter. 17 muertos, 1,591 heridos, 94,047 damnificados, 5,346 viviendas destruidas Sismo de magnitud 7.0 de la Escala de Richter. El epicentro fue localizado a 90 KM. al NE de la localidad de Moyabamba. 2007 Terremoto en psco de 3 min 30 s . Su epicentro se localizó en las costas del centro del Perú a 40 km al oeste de Pisco y a 150 km al suroeste de Lima, y su hipocentro se ubicó a 39 km de profundidad. Fue uno de los terremotos más violentos.
  9. 9. CAUSASQUE ORIGINAN UN MOVIMIENTO SISMICO • Tectónico: Es la liberación imprevista de energía desde el interior de la Tierra por un acomodo de esta. Esta colocación se produce por el choque entre placas tectónicas y la zona donde se produce este tipo de movimiento, que se conoce como falla geológica. El hipocentro suele localizarse a 10 o 25 kilómetros de profundidad. • Volcánico: El ascenso de magma hacia la superficie de la Tierra a través de la chimenea de un volcán es tan fuerte y violento, que puede provocar un sismo. Estos son de poca intensidad y dejan de percibirse a poca distancia del volcán en erupción. • Batisismo: aunque su origen no es del todo claro, se caracteriza porque el hipocentro se encuentra localizado a enormes profundidades (300 a 700 km), fuera ya de los límites de la litosfera.
  10. 10. Origen y causas de los sismos Tectonica y Sismicida d Placas Tectónica s Corteza de la tierra que está fracturada en una seri de fracmentos Bajo la corteza terrestre hay fuerzas que hacen que las placas se muevan Por flujos lentos de magma en el manto terrestre Convección Térmica. Efectos Dinámicos de la rotación de la Tierra. Fallas Geológica s Fallas activas Falla de desgarre. Falla normal. Falla inversa Falla normal con desgarre Mecanismo Focal Punto donde comienza la liberación del sismo Hipocentr o o foco del sismo. Punto que se encuentr a en la superficie inmediat amente por encima del foco Epicentro. Premonitorios y Réplicas Premonitorio s sismos pequeños que se presenta n antes de la ocurrenci a del evento principal. Réplicas Se presenta después de la ocurrenci a del evento principal
  11. 11. Ondas sísmicas • La energía de un terremoto, explosión u otra fuente sísmica se mueve a través de la tierra como un frente de onda que se extiende en todas direcciones. • Hay varios tipos de ondas sísmicas y cada uno se mueve de un modo diferente. Los dos tipos principales son las ondas internas y las ondas superficiales. Las ondas internas pueden viajar a través de las capas interiores de la Tierra, pero las ondas superficiales sólo se pueden mover a lo largo de la superficie del planeta, como ondulaciones sobre el agua.
  12. 12. ONDAS INTERNAS • Las ondas P (ondas primarias o compresionales) son las ondas sísmicas que más rápidamente se mueven. Lo hacen con un movimiento de empuje y tracción, que provoca que las partículas en la roca se muevan hacia adelante y hacia atrás en su lugar. Cuando la onda se mueve saliéndose del foco, las partículas se mueven acercándose y separándose a lo largo de la dirección en la que se mueve la onda. • Las ondas P pueden moverse a través de sólidos, líquidos o gases. Son muy similares a las ondas sonoras, empujan y jalan la roca casi como las ondas sonoras empujan y jalan el aire. Puedes ver el movimiento de una onda P si estiras un juguete de resorte y empujas un extremo. La energía se moverá a lo largo del resorte, empujando y jalando como una onda P.
  13. 13. ONDAS “S” • Ondas S- (ondas secundarias, de cizalla, laterales o transversales) viajan mucho más lentamente que las ondas P. No se expanden a través de líquidos. Las ondas S hacen que las partículas se muevan de un lado a otro. Su movimiento es perpendicular a la dirección en la que viaja la onda. • Agita el extremo de una cuerda lateralmente y observa cómo la onda viaja a lo largo de la cuerda. Así se ve una onda S.
  14. 14. ONDAS SUPERFICIALES • Las Ondas Superficiales son ondas sísmicas que se propagan a la superficie de la Tierra y resultan de la interferencia entre las ondas P y las ondas S (las llamadas ondas volumétricas). Y a las ondas superficiales que se deben a las grandes destrucciones provocadas por los sismos. • Las ondas de superficie pueden ser de dos tipos: Ondas R (o de Rayleigh), formadas por partículas que describen una trayectoria elíptica vertical retrógrada (de atrás hacia adelante) en el sentido del movimiento. Y Ondas L (o Love o Lowe), son ondas de cizallamiento, generadas por partículas materiales que se desplazan horizontalmente en una dirección perpendicular a la del rayo sísmico.
  15. 15. DETERMINACION DEL EPICENTRO La determinación del epicentro se basa en el hecho de que, al ser más rápidas las ondas P que las ondas S, cuanto mayor sea la distancia al epicentro mayor será la “ventaja” que sacan las ondas P a las ondas S. Aplicando el razonamiento inverso, si conocemos la ventaja, el intervalo S–P, podemos inferir la distancia al epicentro, tal como vemos en el gráfico adjunto.
  16. 16. Ahora bien, con los datos de una sola estación sísmica no podemos determinar el epicentro sino la distancia al mismo, es decir, una circunferencia de posibles epicentros. Con datos de dos estaciones, obtendremos dos circunferencias con dos puntos de intersección, uno de los cuales corresponderá al epicentro. Por tanto, necesitaremos datos de tres estaciones para precisar el epicentro: aquel punto en que intersecten las tres circunferencias.
  17. 17. MAGNITUD E INTENSIDADDE UN SISMO MAGNITUD DE UN SISMO: Es una medida cuantitativa de la Energía liberada en forma de ondas sísmicas. Es un parámetro de origen de un sismo. Se mide en una escala continua(RICHTER). INTENSIDAD DE UN SISMO: Es una medida cualitativa de los efectos de un lugar determinado debido a un sismo. Se mide con la escala MARCALLI.
  18. 18. ESCALADE MERCALLI Existen varias escalas que miden la intensidad. Una de las mas utilizadas es la de Mercalli Modificada (MM). Usa números romanos, la intensidad de grado II corresponde a sismos sentidos únicamente en circunstancias especiales, generalmente pasan desapercibidos. La intensidad máxima de XII implica que hubo destrucción total.
  19. 19. ESCALADE Richter Escala logarítmica (mide la amplitud máxima, medida en micras, del registro obtenido a una distancia epicentral de 100 km; el registro viene dado por un sismograma patrón) con valores entre 1 y 9; Ej. un temblor de magnitud 7 es diez veces más fuerte que uno de magnitud 6, cien veces más que otro de magnitud 5, mil veces más que uno de magnitud 4.
  20. 20. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

