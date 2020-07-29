Successfully reported this slideshow.
Αφαιρέσεις διψήφιων και τριψήφιων αριθμών ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ Γ΄ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΥ ΤΕΤΡΑΔΙΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ Κεφάλαιο 10o Ενότητα 2η
α Κάνω αφαιρέσεις με τριψήφιους αριθμούς. 600 - 400 = 200 1. Προτείνουμε αφαιρέσεις με εκατοντάδες και δεκάδες τριψήφιων α...
Κάνω τις αφαιρέσεις.Συμπληρώνω τα κρατούμενα όπου υπάρχουν. α 3 7 2 3- 41 37 - 23 = 14 5 2 3- 9 1 1 4 3 52 - 3 = 49 4 6 3 ...
Υπολογίζω και γράφω το αποτέλεσμα. α 800 - 500 =... 800 500- 003 300 Στο 500 προσθέτω 100 και έχω 600. Στο 600 προσθέτω 10...
Υπολογίζω και γράφω το αποτέλεσμα. 800 - 500 =...300 63 - 23 =......40 45 – 30 =......15 65 – 32 =......33 43 24- 9 1 1 1 ...
α Κάνω τις αφαιρέσεις και γράφω το αποτέλεσμα. 400 - 200 = 200 4. Προτείνουμε αφαιρέσεις με κρατούμενο ή χωρίς κρατούμενο ...
α Διαβάζω τον τιμοκατάλογο και απαντώ στις ερωτήσεις. TIMOKATAΛΟΓΟΣ AΘΛΗΤΙΚΑ ΕΙΔΗ Παπούτσια 35 ευρώ Φόρμα 48 ευρώ Μπάλα μπ...
α Μετρώ με τον χάρακα το ύψος και το μήκος της τσάντας μου. 29 24εκ. Το ύψος της τσάντας μου είναι ..........................
https://wp.me/PJcUD-7V2
Γ΄ τάξη

Μαθηματικά

Τετράδιο εργασιών

Κεφάλαιο 10o: Αφαιρέσεις διψήφιων και τριψήφιων αριθμών

  1. 1. Αφαιρέσεις διψήφιων και τριψήφιων αριθμών ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ Γ΄ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΥ ΤΕΤΡΑΔΙΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ Κεφάλαιο 10o Ενότητα 2η
  2. 2. α Κάνω αφαιρέσεις με τριψήφιους αριθμούς. 600 - 400 = 200 1. Προτείνουμε αφαιρέσεις με εκατοντάδες και δεκάδες τριψήφιων αριθμών, π.χ. 600 - 400, 450 - 200, κτλ. 600 400 600 - 400 002 450 - 200 = 250 450 _ 200 450 - 200 052 874 - 354 = 520 874 _ 354 874 - 354 025 999 – 99 = 900 999 _ 99 999 - 99 009 234- 184 = 50 234 _ 184 234 - 184 050 1 1 362- 157 = 205 362 _ 157 362- 157 1 5 1 02 _
  3. 3. Κάνω τις αφαιρέσεις.Συμπληρώνω τα κρατούμενα όπου υπάρχουν. α 3 7 2 3- 41 37 - 23 = 14 5 2 3- 9 1 1 4 3 52 - 3 = 49 4 6 3 9- 7 1 1 0 46 – 39 = 7 1 6 5 4 8- 7 1 1 1 65 – 48 = 17 6 8 3 4- 43 68 - 34 = 34 5 4 2 6- 8 1 1 2 54 – 26 = 28 7 3 9- 4 1 1 6 73 - 9 = 64 7 4 5 6- 8 1 1 1 74 – 56 = 18
  4. 4. Υπολογίζω και γράφω το αποτέλεσμα. α 800 - 500 =... 800 500- 003 300 Στο 500 προσθέτω 100 και έχω 600. Στο 600 προσθέτω 100 και έχω 700. Στο 700 προσθέτω 100 και έχω 800. 500 + 100 600 + 100 700 + 100 800 63 - 23 =...... 63 23- 04 Στο 23 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 33. Στο 33 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 43. Στο 43 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 53. 23 + 10 33 + 10 43 + 10 53 Στο 53 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 63. + 10 63 40 45 30- 51 Στο 30 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 40. Στο 40 προσθέτω 5 και έχω 45. 30 + 10 40 + 5 45 45 – 30 =......15 65 32- 33 Στο 32 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 42. Στο 42 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 52. Στο 52 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 62. 32 + 10 42 + 10 52 + 10 62 Στο 62 προσθέτω 3 και έχω 65. + 3 65 65 – 32 =......33 100 + 100 + 100 = 300 10 + 10 + 10+ 10 = 40 10 + 5 = 15 10 + 10 + 10+ 3 = 33
  5. 5. Υπολογίζω και γράφω το αποτέλεσμα. 800 - 500 =...300 63 - 23 =......40 45 – 30 =......15 65 – 32 =......33 43 24- 9 1 1 1 43 - 24 =...19 Στο 24 προσθέτω 1 και έχω 25. Στο 25 προσθέτω 5 και έχω 30. Στο 30 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 40. 24 + 1 25 + 5 30 + 10 40 Στο 40 προσθέτω 3 και έχω 43. + 3 43 1 + 5 + 10 + 3 = 19 28 650 300- 053 Στο 300 προσθέτω 100 και έχω 400. Στο 400 προσθέτω 100 και έχω 500. Στο 500 προσθέτω 100 και έχω 600. 300 + 100 400 + 100 500 + 100 600 100 + 100 + 100 + 50 = 350 650 - 300 =...350 650 + 50 Στο 600 προσθέτω 50 και έχω 650. 68 30- 83 Στο 30 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 40. Στο 40 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 50. Στο 50 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 60. 30 + 10 40 + 10 50 + 10 60 Στο 60 προσθέτω 8 και έχω 68. + 8 68 10 + 10 + 10 + 8 = 38 68 - 30 =...38 76 58- 8 1 1 1 Στο 58 προσθέτω 2 και έχω 60. . Στο 60 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 70. 58 + 2 60 + 10 70 Στο 70 προσθέτω 6 και έχω 76 + 6 78 2 + 10 + 6 = 18 76 - 58 =...18 α
  6. 6. α Κάνω τις αφαιρέσεις και γράφω το αποτέλεσμα. 400 - 200 = 200 4. Προτείνουμε αφαιρέσεις με κρατούμενο ή χωρίς κρατούμενο σύμφωνα με τις δυνατότητες των παιδιών. 400 _ 200 400 - 200 002 650 - 400 = 250 650 _ 400 650 - 400 052 784 - 534 = 250 784 _ 534 784 - 534 052 899 – 99 = 800 899 _ 99 899 - 99 008 230 - 180 = 50 230 _ 180 230 - 180 050 1 1 782- 527 = 255 782 _ 527 782- 527 1 5 1 52
  7. 7. α Διαβάζω τον τιμοκατάλογο και απαντώ στις ερωτήσεις. TIMOKATAΛΟΓΟΣ AΘΛΗΤΙΚΑ ΕΙΔΗ Παπούτσια 35 ευρώ Φόρμα 48 ευρώ Μπάλα μπάσκετ 26 ευρώ Μπαλάκι του τένις 9 ευρώ Γυαλιά κολύμβησης 14 ευρώ Καπέλο 12 ευρώ Ποιο είδος στον κατάλογο είναι το πιο ακριβό; ........................................................................ Πόσο πιο ακριβή είναι η φόρμα από τα παπούτσια; ........................................................................ Το πιο ακριβό είδος στον κατάλογο είναι η φόρμα των 48 ευρώ. 48 > 35 > 26 > 14 > 12 > 9 48 35- 31 Στο 35 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 45. Στο 45 προσθέτω 3 και έχω 48.35 + 10 45 + 3 48 10 + 3= 13 Η φόρμα είναι 13 ευρώ πιο ακριβή από τα παπούτσια. Πόσο πιο ακριβή είναι η μπάλα του μπάσκετ από το μπαλάκι του τένις; ........................................................................26 9- 7 1 1 1 Στο 9 προσθέτω 10 και έχω 19 .Στο 19 προσθέτω 7 και έχω 26. 9 + 10 1919 + 7 48 10 + 7= 17 Η μπάλα του μπάσκετ είναι 17 ευρώ πιο ακριβή από το μπαλάκι του τένις.
  8. 8. α Μετρώ με τον χάρακα το ύψος και το μήκος της τσάντας μου. 29 24εκ. Το ύψος της τσάντας μου είναι ......................... εκ.24 14 εκ. Το μήκος της τσάντας μου είναι ......................... εκ.14 Σύγκρινε το ύψος με το μήκος της τσάντας σου. ..................................................................................................... Τι παρατηρείς; 24 – 14 = 10 εκ. Το ύψος είναι 10 εκ. πιο μεγάλο.

