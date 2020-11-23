Asking advice, advising someone to do and not to do something

Successfully reported this slideshow.
actually, this is made to fulfil my college task. thanks to my lecturer (ms. syifa) and all of my friend. hope this slides can be useful for others in the future.

  1. 1. DEFINITION OF ADVISING offer suggestions about the best course of action to someone.
  2. 2. SOME EXPRESSIONS THAT YOU CAN USE TO ASK FOR AN ADVICE Could you possibly offer your advice ….. I would appreciate it if you could give me some advice about… I am writing to ask for your advice /I would be grateful if you could offer your advice …. If you were in my situation, how would you .........? Can you give me some advice about ...? What do you suggest .........? What do you recommend .........? Can you recommend .........? I've got a problem and I need your advice …
  3. 3. ADDITIONAL EXPRESSIONS I’ve got a bad toothache. What do you suggest? What do you advise me to do? What should I do? What ought I to do? What’s your advice? If you were me what would you do? Do you think I ought to .........? Do you have any idea about how I can ...? What do you think I should .........? Should I try to .........? If you were in my shoes, would you …? If you were in my situation, how would you .........? Can you give me some advice about ...? What / how do you suggest .........? What do you recommend .........? Do you have any recommendations about .........? Can you recommend .........?
  4. 4. SOME EXPRESSIONS THAT YOU CAN USE TO GIVE AN ADVICE I strongly recommend that … I would suggest that … I believe the best course of action is … I would advise you to … You should … You ought to … You could also … If I were you I would … Why don't you … You should … You ought to … It would be a good idea to … What you should do is ... How about... I think you should ... The best advice I can give you is...
  5. 5. ADDITIONAL EXPRESSIONS You’d better ......... If I were you, I would ......... If I were in your shoes, I would ......... If I were in your situation, I would ......... It would probably a good idea to ......... Why don’t you .........? How about .........? Maybe you should ......... I advise you to ......... My advice is to ......... I suggest that we / you ......... Let me suggest that we / you ......... I recommend that you ......... My recommendation is that we / you ..........
  6. 6. AGREEING I agree with you. I think you're right. I couldn't agree more. I think so. That's a good idea. That's right. Thanks. I'll take your advice. That sounds great. DISAGREEING No, I don't think so. I disagree with you. That's not a good idea. I understand your point, but I think ….
  7. 7. ADVISING SOMEONE NOT TO DO SOMETHING Basically, this is the same with “advising someone to do something. But , here, you have to use the negative form of it. For example: If I were in your situation, I would not ......... Maybe you should not.........
  8. 8. CONVERSATION surinem : Why were you absent yesterday? ijah : I got toothache. surinem : Have you seen the dentist? ijah : Yes, I have. But it is still being felt by me. surinem : You would be better to avoid the sweet drinks and food, freeze drinks and food and must clean your teeth. ijah : I think so. Thank you for your advice.
  9. 9. CONVERSATION Mr. Sehun : Who wants to follow the English competition? Dinar candy : I want to follow it, sir. Mr. Sehun : Are you ready? Dinar candy :Yes, I am. Mr. Sehun : You have to prepare black shoes and white socks. Dinar candy : Sorry, but I don’t have black shoes. Mr. Sehun : I advise you to borrow with your friend. Dinar candy : I agree with you, sir.
  10. 10. QUIZ 1 Complete the following short dialogues. Woman : (asks for a suggestion) "......... to the party tonight?" Man : (gives a suggestion) “………..."You’d better wear the dress that you wore to the prom last month. It looks good on you." Woman :(agrees) ".........."
  11. 11. QUIZ 2 Woman : (complains)……."I have a bad headache.“ Man :(gives a suggestion)..........“ Woman : (agrees).........“
  12. 12. QUIZ 3 Woman :(asks for a suggestion)……….."I want to eat out this evening. .........?“ Man :(gives a suggestion)..........“ Woman :(agrees).........."
  13. 13. Q & A TIME!
  14. 14. REFERENCES https://www.misterguru.web.id/2012/09/asking-for-giving-and-responding- to.html?m=1 https://kampunginggrisme.com/asking-giving-advice/ https://kampunginggris.co/expression-of-giving-advice/ http://englishclub3vpvinica.blogspot.com/2014/01/letters-asking-for-or- giving-advice.html?m=1
  15. 15. THANKS A BUNCH!

