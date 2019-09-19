A Pastoral Horror mystery audio books

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
A sinister werewolf story by the master of spooky storytelling, Sir
Arthur Conan Doyle.
In a small village, high in the tyrolean mountains, an Englishman finds himself
caught up in a local mystery. Peasants are being mysteriously attacked and killed by
a mysterious figure who appears to live in the nearby woods.
Joining forces with the local mayor, pastor and chief of police, the Englishman sets
out to solve the mystery.
Written By: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Narrated By: Cathy Dobson
Publisher: Red Door Audiobooks
Date: February 2014
Duration: 0 hours 43 minutes
