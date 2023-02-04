Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
What does a sauna do to your body?
What does a sauna do to your body?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Ziar Unirea Woman Day.pdf
Vograce
Market_Pulse_19_9_2022.pdf
ssuserd024eb1
ACCOUNTING_FOR_ADJUSTING_ENTRIES_Key_Ter.pdf
LouveliaJaneBudias
SpendingPlan.ppt
PapaGem1
Steam Cooking System Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nepal, Andhar,...
commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers
storyelements2 (2).ppt
LairaMaravilla
SS Bakery Display Counter Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nepal, An...
commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers
Getting Started Guide 2.0.pdf
AdrienneRamesh
1 of 3 Ad

Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More

Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

What does a sauna do to your body?
taylorlason1
3 views
4 slides
Frequently Asked Sauna Questions - Healthline
taylorlason1
5 views
3 slides
Surprising Health Benefits of Sauna Therapy
taylorlason1
7 views
4 slides
Sauna - Latest News - Countdown to Christmas
taylorlason1
3 views
2 slides
What is a Christmas sauna?
taylorlason1
5 views
3 slides
2022 SAUNASNET Garden Barrel Sauna – www.saunasnet.com.pdf
taylorlason1
8 views
4 slides
2022 SAUNASNET Garden Barrel Sauna – www.saunasnet.com.pdf
taylorlason1
21 views
5 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
19k views
29 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Ziar Unirea Woman Day.pdf
Vograce
0 views
Market_Pulse_19_9_2022.pdf
ssuserd024eb1
0 views
ACCOUNTING_FOR_ADJUSTING_ENTRIES_Key_Ter.pdf
LouveliaJaneBudias
0 views
SpendingPlan.ppt
PapaGem1
0 views
Steam Cooking System Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nepal, Andhar,...
commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers
0 views
storyelements2 (2).ppt
LairaMaravilla
0 views
SS Bakery Display Counter Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nepal, An...
commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers
0 views
Getting Started Guide 2.0.pdf
AdrienneRamesh
0 views
Organization.pptx
HaiderSultan31
0 views
case study SCM 281221.pptx
gaurideshmukh35
0 views
I. CFAS.pdf
LouveliaJaneBudias
0 views
david_sm13_ppt_05.ppt
ShahidRandhwa
0 views
I. FAR.docx
LouveliaJaneBudias
0 views
Professional profile.pdf
Cut Aminullah Jamal
0 views
probability-150220234157-conversion-gate02.pdf
ssuserc7c104
0 views
Ch 1 International Financail MGT.ppt
MohamedAbdi347025
0 views
Metaverse .pdf
Avinash603728
0 views
Business Advisor.pptx
jomman434
0 views
introduction to international accounting .pptx
MohamedAbdi347025
0 views
DIGITAL MARKETING INSTITUTE NEAR ME.pdf
Asmithac2
0 views
Ziar Unirea Woman Day.pdf
Vograce
0 views
3 slides
Market_Pulse_19_9_2022.pdf
ssuserd024eb1
0 views
19 slides
ACCOUNTING_FOR_ADJUSTING_ENTRIES_Key_Ter.pdf
LouveliaJaneBudias
0 views
28 slides
SpendingPlan.ppt
PapaGem1
0 views
21 slides
Steam Cooking System Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nepal, Andhar,...
commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers
0 views
5 slides
storyelements2 (2).ppt
LairaMaravilla
0 views
28 slides

Featured (20)

Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.6k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.5k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.8k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.7k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.5k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.8k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.7k views
7 slides
Advertisement

Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More

  1. 1. 2023/2/4 13:17 Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More – SAUNASNET https://www.saunasnet.com/blogs/news/post-workout-sauna-might-boost-your-health-even-more 1/3 Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More Written by wpwp • Posted on February 04 2023 Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More That's the main finding of research out of Finland. It found taking a sauna confers additional cardiovascular benefits over exercise alone. The new study didn’t look at how saunas can boost heart health, but other studies have elucidated these benefits. It has been shown "that some of the cardiovascular responses from sauna bathing are comparable to moderate intensity exercise, at least acutely,” said study author Earric Lee, a researcher in the faculty of sport and health sciences at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland. The sauna is an integral part of Finnish culture, and there are more saunas than cars in Finland, he said. People who took a sauna after exercising had lower blood pressure and total cholesterol levels than those who didn’t, the study found. Specifically, systolic blood pressure — the upper number in a blood  Reviews Chat with us Chat with us Chat with us
  2. 2. 2023/2/4 13:17 Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More – SAUNASNET https://www.saunasnet.com/blogs/news/post-workout-sauna-might-boost-your-health-even-more 2/3 pressure reading — fell by almost 9 mm Hg, and total cholesterol levels went from high to the acceptable range among folks who took a sauna after exercise. For the eight-week study, 47 fairly sedentary adults, aged 30 to 64, were divided into three groups: resistance and aerobic exercise three times a week for 50 minutes per session; resistance and aerobic exercise three times a week for 50 minutes per session followed by a 15-minute sauna; or no exercise or sauna. Aerobic activity like running or brisk walking gets your heart pumping while resistance exercise builds muscles. Feb 04, 23 • By wp SHARE 0 Comments 0 Comments LEAVE A COMMENT Comments QUICK LINKS About Us Contact Us Tacking Order Privacy Policy Shipping & Delivery Refunds & Returns Terms & Conditions Payment Method Sauna Warranty Intellectual Property All About Saunas Refund policy Terms of Service OUR COMPANY  Reviews Chat with us Chat with us Chat with us
  3. 3. 2023/2/4 13:17 Post-Workout Sauna Might Boost Your Health Even More – SAUNASNET https://www.saunasnet.com/blogs/news/post-workout-sauna-might-boost-your-health-even-more 3/3 We are an online retailer of the official SAUNASNET™ brand. SAUNASNET™ is founded in 2005. As a high-tech enterprise who engaged in producing, researching, selling and service, we're mainly manufactures Home therapy sauna room and related products. Saunasnet is based on the unity, pragmatic, efficient and innovative enterprise faith. building strict quality inspection system and its own research team to continuously create new and healthy products. Saunasnet products have passed GS( German) CE(European Union) ETL(North America) SASO(Saudi Arabia) SAA(Australia ).Our company has always been in accordance with the requirements of modern enterprise management efforts to implement ISO9000 quality management system standards, improve the level of quality management. At the same time, the company has established a perfect after-sales service system, with a good brand image, high energy efficiency, the best credit guarantee and service for Global customers. MENU Home SHOP ABOUT HELP NEWS © 2023 SAUNASNET • United States (USD $)  Reviews Chat with us Chat with us Chat with us

×