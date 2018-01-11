The Gallaghers updated 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Gallaghers PUP 2224 Module Assessment Scenario
PLEASENOTE  The Gallagher's have been developed for the sole purpose of the PUP 2224 Module Assessment. All scenarios are...
PUP2224 Assignment Question& Guidelines Assignment Essay: 3500 words  Choose a member of the family and using the informa...
TheGallagher’s Streetand Homes
Profile  The Gallagher family are well known to local health and social care services as they are a family with complex l...
HelenGallagher Age56years Occupation Unemployment Stress and Hypertension
 Helen Gallagher has been diagnosed as suffering with hypertension – her last recorded blood pressure was 175/95mmHg and ...
HarryGallagher Age61 Occupation: Plumber Bowel Cancer
 Harry has just been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy at the regional cancer center each we...
PaulGallagher Age31 OccupationSchool Teacher(Maths) Motor Neuron Disease
 Paul Gallagher lives opposite his mum Mary with his partner, Raymond.  Paul works full time as a secondary school teach...
RaymondPond Age30 Occupation Volunteer AIDS/HIV
 Raymond is a 28-year-old man, he is newly diagnosed HIV positive. At present, he is asymptomatic. And attends clinic to ...
GeorgeGrey Age81 ARetiredBarber Parkinson Disease
 George is 81 and has lived with his daughter Helen and son in law since the death of his wife 3 years ago.  George miss...
MaryGallagher Age58 Unemployed Stress and Depression
HealthProfile  Mary Gallagher BMI states that she is clinically obese (she is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 13 ston...
JackGallagher Age59 Occupation:Lorry Driver COPD
 Jack Gallagher, is employed as a long distance lorry driver (his work takes him away from home at least 3 nights each we...
GladysGallagher Age78 RetiredSchool DinnerLady Dementia
HealthProfile  Gladys Gallagher Jack’s mother, is 78 years old and has lived with the family since her husband died 4 yea...
SarahGallagher Age17 6th FormSchool Risky Health Behaviour
 Since the age of 15, Sarah has been drinking with her friends at the beach and has been brought home by the police on se...
ZackGallagher Age20 FullTime Undergraduate Student Asthma
HealthProfile  Zack Gallagher, Jack and Mary’s 20 year old son, has suffered from asthma since the age of 4.  Zack’s ast...
Promoting Independence: Through Sustaining Health
Academic Supervision Guidance Draft Policy
References Further Reading
