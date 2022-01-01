chequered plate - In our warehouses in Dubai & Sharjah, UAE we stock Aluminium Chequered Sheets / Tread Plates in various alloys from various repulatable mills around the world. Aluminium alloy 1100 is the most commonly used alloy for general application of chequered sheets in flooring, automobiles etc. Aluminium alloy 3003 is available in diamond pattern with bright mirror finish. Aluminium alloy 3105 is imported from Hindalco, India and is used in high strength applications Aluminium alloy 5754, is used in marine and other offshore applications due to the alloy's high sea water corrosion resistance. This alloy is imported from mills based in Europe. Please click on the links below for more information about Aluminium sheets. For more information, visit our website https://www.dinco.ae/aluminium-checkered-plates/ and you can mail us on sales@dinco.ae