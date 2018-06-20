Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audioboo...
Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Join the thousands of people who have overcome their sleep d...
Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Written By: Glenn Harrold. Narrated By: Glenn Harrold Publis...
Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Download Full Version Deep Sleep Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook

9 views

Published on

Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook

  1. 1. Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Join the thousands of people who have overcome their sleep disorders and insomnia by using this superb, high quality hypnosis CD and MP3 download by Glenn Harrold - the UK's best-selling self-help audio author. Insomnia and other sleep problems are often caused by stress, anxiety and a busy mind at bedtime. Glenn's highly acclaimed hypnotherapy techniques and audio production will help you overcome these problems in a completely safe and natural way. Track one utilises skilled hypnotherapy techniques to help guide you in to a deep relaxing sleep every night. Track two is titled 'Lucid Dreams for Problem Solving'. This track is also a hypnotherapy session that will induce a restful night’s sleep and cure sleeplessness and bad dreams, as well as guiding you to find solutions to any problems through your dreams. The pink noise background sound effects on this title have been designed to sync with, and slow down brainwaves to alpha level (between 6 - 10 Hz), which is a pre requisite for a good night’s sleep. Even the most ardent insomniac can't fail to wind down with this powerful relaxing hypnotherapy title. This title also includes a powerful 12 minute hypnosis sleep booster track. ​ ***Please contact Member Services for additional documents***
  3. 3. Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Written By: Glenn Harrold. Narrated By: Glenn Harrold Publisher: Diviniti Publishing Date: September 2001 Duration: 1 hours 4 minutes
  4. 4. Deep Sleep Audiobook Free | Deep Sleep downloadable audiobook Download Full Version Deep Sleep Audio OR Get now

×