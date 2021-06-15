Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internet
Jun. 15, 2021

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams es una plataforma unificada de comunicación y colaboración. En la siguiente presentación verán sus principales funcionalidades, ventajas, desventajas y su uso educativo.

Microsoft Teams

  1. 1. TATI OMERY DE LA CRUZ RAMIREZ Microsoft Teams Principales funcionalidades. Fuente: https://cio.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/teams- Ventajas. Desventajas. Uso educativo.
  2. 2. Funcionalidades de Teams Fuente: [Imagen]. (s. f.-a). Microsoft Teams. Recuperado de https://365tips.be/es/microsoft-teams-versus-zoom-or-funciones-de-comparacion/ Compartir, guardar y trabajar con documentos de Office Online. Gestionar contacttos, proyectos y grupos de trabajo. Chats y reuniones en llinea de voz y video. Acceso a notas y documentos gracias a la ingtegacion con OneNote y SharePoint.
  3. 3. No está limitado por el hardware y el software Incrementa la productividad. Impulsa la Transformación Digital. Personalizacion de los espacio de trabajo. Ventajas Fuente: https://www.rbbtoday.com/imgs/zoom/671752.jpg
  4. 4. Desventajas Es indispensable contar con conexión a internet. Es necesario pagar para contar con el 100% de sus funciones. Microsoft Teams no permite crear equipos de trabajo con más de 300 usuarios. Fuente: https://english.tau.ac.il/news/mechanism_multitasking
  5. 5. Realización de exámenes de forma remota a través de Proctorio y MicrosoftEdge. Fuente : Microsoft Teams. (s. f.-c). Recuperado 15 de junio de 2021, de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Teams Uso educativo Ofrece un espacio privado solo para clases. Favorece la atención a la diversidad. Permite la interacción entre alumnos y maestros de forma individual

