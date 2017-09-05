PREPARING RECIPES UNIT 2 AZUCENA ACEVEDO PRECIADO LEIDY TATIANA MOLINA VARGAS PEDAGOGICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY OF ...
RICE WITH MILK
PREPARARATION TIME 1 Hour INGREDIENTS 1 Pound of rice 1 Liter of milk 2 Liters of wáter 6 Tablespoons of sugar ¼ Poun...
EQUIPMENT AND SUPLIES 1 Pot 1 Dipper Tablespoons 4 Dishes Stove HOW MUCH DOES THIS RECIPE MAKE? • Four servings
WHAT TO DO? 1. Put the pot in the stove, add the water, the sugar and put boil.
2. Add rice, the cinnamon and stir. 3. Add the raisins.
4. Add the milk and forget boil by 30 minutes. 5. Serve in a plate.
6. Add the cream of milk and the cheese. 7. Serve and enjoy.
×