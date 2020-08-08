Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL OLEH: 1.ALLYNDRA DYALISTA DARDURANI (03) 2.JELITA A...
PERSAMAAN LINER SATU VARIABEL DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR...
DEFINISI PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL Persamaan Linear Satu Variabel (SPLSV) ada...
INFORMASI KALIMAT TERBUKA ADALAH KALIMAT YANG BELUM DAPAT DIKETAHUI NILAI KEBENARANNYA,BERNILAI BENAR SAJA ATAU SALAH SAJA...
PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL Bentuk umum persamaan linear satu variable adalah ax+b=0, dengan a dan b bilangan bulat buk...
HIMPUNAN SELESAIAN 1.Menyelesaikan PLSV menggunakan sifat-sifat persamaan 3(x-1)+x=-x+7 <=>3x-3+x=-x+7 <=>4x-3=-x+7 <=>5x-...
Konsep persamaan di atas tadi dapat diterapkan pada konsep timbangan.Timbangan akan seimbang apabila berat benda pada leng...
2.Menggunakan persamaan ekuivalen Contoh: 1.Selesaikan x-3=9 x-3+3=9+3(kedua ruas ditambah 3) x=12 Jadi,himpunan penyelesi...
PENERAPAN DALAM MASALAH NYATA Contoh masalah:Pak Amri memiliki sebidang tanah berbentuk persegi panjang dengan lebar 5 met...
PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL Bentuk umum pertidaksamaan linear satu variable dalam variable x dituliskan dengan: ax...
HIMPUNAN SELESAIAN 1.Subsitusi Dengan cara ini,kita bisa mengganti sembarang x untuk dimasukkan ke dalam formula pertidaks...
4.Garis bilangan3.Pindah ruas Contohnya : 6 (x – 3) > 2x + 5 Penyelesaian : = 6x – 18 > 2x + 5 = 6x – 2x > 18 + 5 = 4x > 2...
PENERAPAAN DALAM MASALAH NYATA Umur Lisa dan Muri masing-masing (5x – 2) dan (2x + 4). Jika umur Lisa lebih dari umur Muri...
Plsvptlsv
Plsvptlsv
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plsvptlsv

39 views

Published on

aljabar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plsvptlsv

  1. 1. PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL OLEH: 1.ALLYNDRA DYALISTA DARDURANI (03) 2.JELITA ADISTIMEWA (16) 3.TASYA NUURA PRADIPTA (29) 4.TATA AVRILIA REGINA (30) KELAS VII I SMPN 1 PACITAN TAHUN PELAJARAN 2019/2020
  2. 2. PERSAMAAN LINER SATU VARIABEL DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL HIMPUNAN SELESAIAN HIMPUNAN SELESAIAN PENERAPAN DALAM MASALAH NYATA PENERAPAN DALAM MASALAH NYATA
  3. 3. DEFINISI PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL Persamaan Linear Satu Variabel (SPLSV) adalah kalimat terbuka yang dihubungkan oleh tanda sama dengan (=) dan hanya mempunyai satu variabel berpangkat satu. Pertidaksamaan Linier Satu Variabel (PtLSV) adalah pertidaksamaan yang hanya mempunyai satu variabel dan berpangkat satu menggunakan tanda ketidaksamaan “>”, “ ≥ ”, “<“, atau “ ≤ ”. HOME
  4. 4. INFORMASI KALIMAT TERBUKA ADALAH KALIMAT YANG BELUM DAPAT DIKETAHUI NILAI KEBENARANNYA,BERNILAI BENAR SAJA ATAU SALAH SAJA KARENA MEMILIKI UNSUR YANG BELUM DIKETAHUI NILAINYA. VARIABEL ADALAH SIMBOL/LAMBANG YANG MEWAKILI SEMBARANG ANGGOTA SUATU HIMPUNANSEMESTA.VARIABEL BIASANYA DILAMBANGKAN DENGAN HURUF KECIL. KALIMAT TERTUTUP ADALAH KALIMAT YANG DAPAT DINYATAKAN BENAR SAJA ATAU SALAH SAJA DAN TIDAK KEDUA- DUANYA ATAU DISEBUT JUGA PERNYATAAN. KALIMAT YANG TIDAK DAPAT DINILAI KEBENARANNYA: 1.SIAPAKAH PRESIDEN PERTAMA REPUBLIK INDONESIA? KALIMAT YANG BERNILAI BENAR: 1.PRESIDEN PERTAMA REPUBLIK INDONESIA ADALAH IR.SOEKARNO. KALIMAT YANG BERNILAI SALAH: 1.PENCIPTA LAGU INDONESIA RAYA ADALAH KUSBINI. KALIMAT TERBUKA: 1.DUA DIKURANG m SAMA DENGAN SATU MERUPAKAN KALIMAT TERBUKA KARENA MEMILIKI VARIABEL YAITU m.
  5. 5. PERSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL Bentuk umum persamaan linear satu variable adalah ax+b=0, dengan a dan b bilangan bulat bukan nol. Sifat persamaan linear satu variabel: 1.Suatu persamaan tidak berubah nilainya jika ditambah atau dikurang dengan bilangan yang sama. 2.Suatu persamaan tidak berubah nilainyajika kedua ruas dikalikan atau dibagi dengan bilangan yang sama. Sifat penjumlahan dan perkaliansuatu persamaan: Jika a,b, dan c merupakan bentuk-bentuk aljabar dan a=b,maka a+c=b+c,ac=bc,dan a/c=b/c=b/c(c bukan nol) HOME
  6. 6. HIMPUNAN SELESAIAN 1.Menyelesaikan PLSV menggunakan sifat-sifat persamaan 3(x-1)+x=-x+7 <=>3x-3+x=-x+7 <=>4x-3=-x+7 <=>5x-3=7 <=>5x=10 <=>x=2 Untuk menguji perolehan tadi,kita dapat mensubstitusikan selesaian ini ke dalam persamaan semula (proses ini sering disebut substitusi-balik). 3(x-1)+x=-x+7 <=>3(2-1)+2=-2+7 <=>3(1)+2=5 <=>5=5 Pengganti variabel disebut selesaian.Himpunan semua selesaian dalam kalimat terbuka disebut himpunan selesaian.Penyelesaian persamaan linear adalah pengganti variabel yang menyebabkan persamaan bernilai benar. HOME
  7. 7. Konsep persamaan di atas tadi dapat diterapkan pada konsep timbangan.Timbangan akan seimbang apabila berat benda pada lengan sebelah kiri sama dengan berat benda pada lengan sebelah kanan. Selesaikan persamaan n+3=7 Setelah digambarkan dengan model timbangan tersebut,kita cari nilai n+3=7 n=7-3 n=4 Jadi,bisa dituliskan HP={4} Grafiknya
  8. 8. 2.Menggunakan persamaan ekuivalen Contoh: 1.Selesaikan x-3=9 x-3+3=9+3(kedua ruas ditambah 3) x=12 Jadi,himpunan penyelesiannya adakh x={12} 3.Menyelesaikan PLSV dengan koefisien pecahan x-1 1/2 =7/3 <=>6(x-3/2)=6(7/3)(kedua ruas dikalikan KPK dari 2 dan 3,yaitu 6) <=>6x-9=14 <=>6x-9+9=14+9(kedua ruas ditambah 9) <=>6x=23 <=>x=23/6
  9. 9. PENERAPAN DALAM MASALAH NYATA Contoh masalah:Pak Amri memiliki sebidang tanah berbentuk persegi panjang dengan lebar 5 meter lebih pendek dari panjangnya.Keliling tanah Pak Amri adalah 50 meter.Berapakah ukuran Panjang dan lebar tanah Pak Amri? Penyelesaian: Keliling tanah=50 meter Panjang tanah dimisalkan x,maka lebar tanah x-5 Keliling tanah=keliling persegi Panjang 50=2(p+l) =2(x+x-5) =2(2x-5) =4x-10 50+10=4x 60=4x 60:4=x 15=x Jadi,Panjang tanah Pak Amri=x=15 meterdan lebar tanah Pak Amri=x-5=10 meter. HOME
  10. 10. PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR SATU VARIABEL Bentuk umum pertidaksamaan linear satu variable dalam variable x dituliskan dengan: ax+b<0,ax+b>0,ax+b≥0,atau ax+b≤0,dengan syarat a≤0,a dan b merupakan bilangan real(nyata). Sifat-sifat pertidaksamaan linear satu variabel: 1.ax+cx<bx+cx 2.ax-cx<bx-cx 3.ax x cx<bx x cx,bila c>0 untuk semua x 4.ax x cx>bx x cx,bila c<0 untuk semua x 5.ax/cx<bx/cx,bila c>0 untuk semua x 6.ax/cx>bx/cx,bila c<0 untuk semua x Ketentuan di atas pun juga berlaku untuk tanda ≤ dan ≥. HOME
  11. 11. HIMPUNAN SELESAIAN 1.Subsitusi Dengan cara ini,kita bisa mengganti sembarang x untuk dimasukkan ke dalam formula pertidaksamaan untuk mendapakan pernyataan benar. Contoh:5x+2>12 Jika,x=1 maka 5(1)+2>12 5+2>12 7>12(salah) Jika,x=3 maka 5(3)+2>12 15+2>12 17>12(benar) 2.Ekuivalen Dikerjakan dengan cara: a.menambah dan mengurangi dengan bilangan yang sama,mengalikan atau membagi dengan bilangan positif dan tidak mengubah tanda pertidaksamaan. b.mengalikan atau membagi dengan bilangan negatifdan mengubah tanda perrtidaksamaan menjadi lawan misalnya tanda < menjadi >. Contoh: 2x-1>4x+5 2x-1+1>4x+5+1(kedua ruas ditambah 1 dan tidak mengubah tanda). 2x > 4x + 6 2x – 2x > 4x – 2x + 6 (kedua ruas dikurangi 2x) -2x > 6 -2x / -2 > 6/ -2 (kedua ruas dibagi -2 dan mengubah tanda ) x < -3 HOME
  12. 12. 4.Garis bilangan3.Pindah ruas Contohnya : 6 (x – 3) > 2x + 5 Penyelesaian : = 6x – 18 > 2x + 5 = 6x – 2x > 18 + 5 = 4x > 22 = x > 22/4 = x > 5,5 Contoh soal •Himpunan penyelesaian dari 5x – 5 > 10 dengan x anggota bilangan asli adalah …. Jawab : 5x – 5 > 10 5x > 10 + 5 5x > 15 x > 15/5 x > 3 Hp = { 4, 5, 6, 7, …}
  13. 13. PENERAPAAN DALAM MASALAH NYATA Umur Lisa dan Muri masing-masing (5x – 2) dan (2x + 4). Jika umur Lisa lebih dari umur Muri, maka tentukanlah batas- batas nilai x. Jawab: Dari soal terdapat kata “lebih dari” yang berarti kita pergunakan tanda “>”. Dengan ketentuan yang terdapat dalam soal, maka kita peroleh model matematika berikut. Umur Lisa > umur Muri 5x – 2 > 2x + 4 ⇒ 5x – 2x > 4 + 2 ⇒ 3x > 6 ⇒ x > 2 Jadi, batas-batas nilai x adalah bilangan yang lebih dari 2. HOME

×