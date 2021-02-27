Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[KINDLE]⚡book✔ Into the Forest How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness

19 views

Published on

Humans are increasingly becoming an indoor species. We spend 90 per cent of our life indoors. And on average we dedicate eight hours a day looking at screens. Our increasingly domestic lives are having huge consequences to our health. In Into the Forest Immunologist and Forest Medicine expert Dr Qing Li examines the unprecedented benefits of the world's largest natural health resource the great outdoors.Applying cuttingedge research and emerging science Dr Li explores the inherent connection between nature and improved wellbeing. This practical guide will help you overcome some of life's most problematic health issues including how toÃÂ· reduce blood pressure ÃÂ· lower stressÃÂ· improve e

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×