Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SWOT Analysis of EasyJet Plc
About EasyJet • • •
About EasyJet Business Sector Aviation Operating Geography United Kingdom, Europe, Global Revenue £6,385 million – FY endi...
What is SWOT Analysis? SWOT Analysis is a strategic planning technique used to help a person or organization identify Stre...
Today we will present the SWOT Analysis of EasyJet
STRENGTHS WEAKNESSES 1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. 2. First choice brand and increasing customer loy...
STRENGTHS Let us look at the Strengths of this company!
#1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ EasyJet has established itself as one of the most prominent players...
#1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ The company delivers a unique customer experience by its modern fle...
#1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ Currently, the firm is making intensive investments in a fuel- effi...
#1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ The company increased its routes to 1,051 from 979 in 2019. It also...
#2. First choice brand and increasing customer loyalty. ╸ EasyJet has surpassed all the previously-set scores attributed t...
#2. First choice brand and increasing customer loyalty. ╸ The company has been strengthening its brand value by offering a...
#3. Strong operational efficiency leading to a low- cost model. ╸ The company has continuously invested in its network’s c...
#3. Strong operational efficiency leading to a low- cost model. ╸ EasyJet has seen 15% reduction in emissions and fuel con...
#3. Strong operational efficiency leading to a low- cost model. ╸ Significant increase in cost savings from 107 million po...
Place your screenshot here For a more in-depth analysis visit our website! https://www.swotandpestle.com/easyjet/ Read mor...
Place your screenshot here https://www.swotandpestle.com/ Check out our website for SWOT & PESTLE analysis of organization...
CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS Need help for your research? Apart from SWOT and PESTLE, we also do • Value Chain Analysis • BCG Anal...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to do EasyJet SWOT Analysis? Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats decoded.

23 views

Published on

Check out our latest publication on EasyJet plc, which is styled as easyJet. It is a British low-cost airline group having its headquarteres at London Luton Airport. It operates both domestic as well as international scheduled services on over 1,000 routes in more than 30 countries.

Check out the SWOT and PESTLE analysis on EasyJet-
https://www.swotandpestle.com/easyjet/

The analysis covers the business strategy of EasyJet.

We appreciate Anindya Anindita's contribution towards this research report.

Follow us @swotandpestle to know more and visit our website - https://www.swotandpestle.com/

NEED HELP WITH YOUR RESEARCH?
Apart from SWOT and PESTLE analysis we also do Value chain analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Analysis, Segment-Target and Positioning Analysis and other models and analyses to suit customised needs. Place your inquiry here

https://www.swotandpestle.com/solutions/

#EasyJet #SWOTAnalysisEasyJet #PESTLEAnalysisEasyJet #MarketResearchEasyJet #CustomisedResearchEasyJet #StrategyEasyJet #BusinessCasestudyEasyJet #BusinessStrategyEasyJet
#SWOTandPESTLEEasyJet #SWOT #PESTLE #ConsultingEasyJet

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to do EasyJet SWOT Analysis? Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats decoded.

  1. 1. SWOT Analysis of EasyJet Plc
  2. 2. About EasyJet • • •
  3. 3. About EasyJet Business Sector Aviation Operating Geography United Kingdom, Europe, Global Revenue £6,385 million – FY ending 30 September 2019 £5,898 million – FY ending 30 September 2018
  4. 4. What is SWOT Analysis? SWOT Analysis is a strategic planning technique used to help a person or organization identify Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats related to business competition or project planning.
  5. 5. Today we will present the SWOT Analysis of EasyJet
  6. 6. STRENGTHS WEAKNESSES 1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. 2. First choice brand and increasing customer loyalty. 3. Strong operational efficiency leading to a low-cost model. 4. Higher resilience against external factors to maintain the margins. 5. First major international airline to offset all carbon emissions. 1. Aggressive competition at Berlin airport and Tegel ramp-up. OPPORTUNITIES THREATS 1. EasyJet-Airbus MoU regarding research project on electric and hybrid aircraft. 2. Launching of EasyJet Holidays Business. 1. Impact of consumer uncertainty on Brexit. 2. Potential disastrous impacts of Covid-19 on the aviation industry. 3. Slowing growth in the European airline industry. 4. Cancellation of flights for political issues such as French strikes. SWOT EasyJet
  7. 7. STRENGTHS Let us look at the Strengths of this company!
  8. 8. #1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ EasyJet has established itself as one of the most prominent players in this industry with its exceptional service.
  9. 9. #1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ The company delivers a unique customer experience by its modern fleet of Airbus A320 family aircrafts, with EasyJet owning 70% straighaway.
  10. 10. #1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ Currently, the firm is making intensive investments in a fuel- efficient and environment friendly new-gen aircraft. This would lower operating costs as well as carbon emissions
  11. 11. #1. Modern aircraft fleet with unparalleled network. ╸ The company increased its routes to 1,051 from 979 in 2019. It also covers 56 airports now compared 51 to 2018
  12. 12. #2. First choice brand and increasing customer loyalty. ╸ EasyJet has surpassed all the previously-set scores attributed to the brand parameters.
  13. 13. #2. First choice brand and increasing customer loyalty. ╸ The company has been strengthening its brand value by offering affordability, easy, and enjoyable travel. ╸ The company has seen 2% increase in the number of returning customers compared to 2018. CHEAP ENJOYABLEEASY
  14. 14. #3. Strong operational efficiency leading to a low- cost model. ╸ The company has continuously invested in its network’s core strengths, building a higher operational resilience along with providing best customer experience.
  15. 15. #3. Strong operational efficiency leading to a low- cost model. ╸ EasyJet has seen 15% reduction in emissions and fuel consumption from new generation aircraft.
  16. 16. #3. Strong operational efficiency leading to a low- cost model. ╸ Significant increase in cost savings from 107 million pounds in 2018 to 139 million pounds in 2019. ╸ This was possible because of the company’s strategic cost reduction programmes including cost reduction projects for all cost lines and fuel & FX hedging programmes.
  17. 17. Place your screenshot here For a more in-depth analysis visit our website! https://www.swotandpestle.com/easyjet/ Read more!
  18. 18. Place your screenshot here https://www.swotandpestle.com/ Check out our website for SWOT & PESTLE analysis of organizations across the globe!
  19. 19. CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS Need help for your research? Apart from SWOT and PESTLE, we also do • Value Chain Analysis • BCG Analysis • STP Analysis • Other models and Analysis Visit our website! https://www.swotandpestle.com/solutions/

×