TaskNow 記帳代行サービス

記帳代行サービス（郵送）の概要資料です。
TasKNowではコア業務以外の単純業務全般を受託いたします。

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Copyright 2018 Taskle Inc. All right reserved. TaskNow 「記帳代⾏サービス」とは 1 お使いの会計ソフトに合わせて レシート・領収書の経理データ（仕訳データ）を作成し 経理作業時間を⼤幅に削減します。
  2. 2. Copyright 2018 Taskle Inc. All right reserved. ご利⽤の流れ 2 タ ス ク ナ ウ お 客 様 領収書収集 郵送にて送付 データのスキャン データの⼊⼒ チェック・修正 データ作成・ 送付 領収書返却 データ取り込み 原本保管
  3. 3. Copyright 2018 Taskle Inc. All right reserved. 「記帳代⾏サービス」を利⽤するメリット 3 依頼が簡単 経理作業の⼤幅削減 時給1,000円で単純作業を依頼することができます。 依頼した作業量に応じて利⽤した分だけ費⽤がかかる従量課⾦制です。 初期費⽤や⽉額費⽤、最低利⽤料⾦などは⼀切必要ございません。 のみの利⽤など柔軟に対応します。 レシート・領収書の⼊⼒を代⾏して、 経理作業で⼀番時間のかかるデータ登録作業を⼤幅に削減します。 リーズナブルで無駄のない料⾦体系 溜まっているレシート・領収書を封筒に⼊れて送るだけです。 ※スキャンデータで共有いただくプランもございます
  4. 4. Copyright 2018 Taskle Inc. All right reserved. 料⾦(領収書送付プラン) 4 メニュー説明 費用 基本料金 原本の受領・返送（レターパック） 660円 /依頼 ※レーターパックに入らない場合は 宅配料金を別途請求します。 データ入力 日付順に並び替え 必要項目の入力 （年月日、借方、貸方、店名、但し書 き） 25円/枚数 オプション ファイリングオプション （領収書綴） 受領した領収書を A4ファイル2穴ファイルにファイリン グ 300円/300枚あたり ※最低300円∼ 確認オプション 入力の精度が大幅に向上します。 ２名が個々に入力し、 一致しない項目を修正 データ入力費用が別途発生 20円/枚 基本料⾦： 660円 データ⼊⼒:100枚x25円＝2,500円 計：3,160円 <例> 100枚依頼の場合(税抜) 【参考】ファイリング・ダブル確認オプ ション費用 通常料⾦（左記）： 3,160円 ファイリングオプション： 300円 ⼊⼒作業費⽤:100枚x20円= 2,000円 計：5,460円
  5. 5. Copyright 2018 Taskle Inc. All right reserved.5 ご興味のある⽅は お気軽にこちらからお問い合わせください https://lp.tasknow.io/#contact

