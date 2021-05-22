Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1647900522-pdf-(read-online)-Beautiful-Women-Adult-Coloring-Book:-Gorgeous--.html Hours of fun coloring and learning about your favorite Air Jordan shoes from the past or designing the new Air Jordan's for the future! strongIncludes:strong -A 1-page bio behind the Jordan Brand, the history of how Nike signed Michael Jordan (when he really wanted Adidas!) and the details of the original endorsement contract! - High quality illustrations of Air Jordan 1 through Air Jordan 23 with the history behind each sneaker and it's design! - 5 different 'design-your-own-Jordan' templates - Many pages of Jordan Extras - Sample pages from 2nd book in series: "ReadstrongMichael Jordan's Greatest Momentsstrong: An Inspirational Coloring Book Biograp