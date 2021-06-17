CMA Part 2 - Section C - Make or Buy Decisions - Case 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 1 Case#1:LelandManufacturing No. of Theoretical Questions No. of Practical Questions 0 3 Estimated Seconds per Question Estimated Seconds per Question 30 Seconds 60 Seconds
  2. 2. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 2 Overview - The firm should use available resources as efficiently as possible before outsourcing. - Often, an array of products can be produced efficiently if production capacity is available. 1. If not enough capacity is available to produce all products, those that are produced least efficiently should be outsourced (or capacity should be expanded). 2. Support services such as computer processing, legal work, accounting, and training may also be outsourced. 3. Moreover, both products and services may be outsourced internationally. Thus, computer programming, information processing, customer service via telephone, etc. as well as manufacturing tasks, may be not only outsourced but outsourced offshore. - As with a special order, the manager considers only the costs relevant to the investment decisions. 1. The key variable is total relevant costs, not all total costs. 2. Suck costs are irrelevant. Hence, a production plant’s cost of repairs last year is irrelevant to this year’s make-or-buy decision. The carrying amount of old equipment is another example. 3. Costs that do not differ between two alternatives should be ignored because they are not relevant to the decision being made. 4. Opportunity costs must be considered when idle capacity is not available. They are of primary importance because they represent the forgone opportunities of the firm. ▪ If the total relevant costs of production are less than the cost to buy the item, it should be insourced.
  3. 3. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 TheCase - Leland Manufacturing uses 10 units of Part Number KJ37 each month in the production of radar equipment. - The unit cost to manufacture 1 unit of KJ37 is presented below. Direct Materials $ 1,000.00 Materials handling (20% of direct material cost) $ 200.00 Direct labor $ 8,000.00 Manufacturing overhead (150% of direct labor) $ 12,000.00 Total manufacturing cost $ 21,200.00 - Material handling represents the direct variable costs of the Receiving Department that are applied to direct materials and purchased components on the basis of their cost. - This is a separate charge in addition to manufacturing overhead. - Leland's annual manufacturing overhead budget is one-third variable and two-thirds fixed. - Scott Supply, one of Leland's reliable vendors, has offered to supply Part Number KJ37 at a unit price of $15,000.
  4. 4. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #1 - Assume Leland Manufacturing is able to rent all idle capacity for $25,000 per month. - If Leland decides to purchase the 10 units from Scott Supply, Leland's monthly cost for KJ37 would A. Decrease $7,000. B. Change by some amount other than those given. C. Increase $48,000. D. Increase $23,000.
  5. 5. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Answer Insourcing Option Note Entry Unit Manufacturing Cost $ 21,200.00 Multiply: No. of Units Monthly 10.00 Total Manufacturing Cost [1] $ 212,000.00 Outsourcing Option Note Entry Unit Purchase Price $ 15,000.00 Multiply: No. of Units Monthly 10.00 Total Purchase Price $ 150,000.00 Multiply: Purchases handling (20% of Purchases cost) 1.20 Total Variable Costs $ 180,000.00 Plus: Manufacturing overhead (two-thirds of manufacturing overhead budget)*** $ 80,000.00 Total Costs $ 260,000.00 Minus: Additional Rent Revenue $ 25,000.00 Net Cost of Outsourcing Option [2] $ 235,000.00 Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing Option Note Entry Insourcing Option [1] $ 212,000.00 Minus: Outsourcing Option [2] $ 235,000.00 Difference $ (23,000.00) *** 12,000 X 10 Units X (2/3) = 120,000 X (2/3) = $80,000 CorrectAnswerisD
  6. 6. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #2 - If Leland purchases the KJ37 units from Scott, the capacity Leland used to manufacture these parts would be idle. - Should Leland decide to purchase the parts from Scott, the unit cost of KJ37 would A. Change by some amount other than those given. B. Decrease by $6,200. C. Decrease by $3,200. D. Increase by $4,800.
  7. 7. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Answer Insourcing Option Note Entry Unit Manufacturing Cost $ 21,200.00 Multiply: No. of Units Monthly 1.00 Total Manufacturing Cost [1] $ 21,200.00 Outsourcing Option Note Entry Unit Purchase Price $ 15,000.00 Multiply: No. of Units Monthly 1.00 Total Purchase Price $ 15,000.00 Multiply: Purchases handling (20% of Purchases cost) 1.20 Total Variable Costs $ 18,000.00 Plus: Manufacturing overhead (two-thirds of manufacturing overhead budget)*** $ 8,000.00 Total Costs [2] $ 26,000.00 Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing Option Note Entry Insourcing Option [1] $ 21,200.00 Minus: Outsourcing Option [2] $ 26,000.00 Difference $ (4,800.00) *** $12,000 X 1 Unit X (2/3) = $8,000 CorrectAnswerisD
  8. 8. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Question #3 - Assume that Leland Manufacturing does not wish to rent its unused capacity but could use the idle capacity to manufacture another product that would contribute $52,000 per month. - If Leland elects to manufacture KJ37 in order to maintain quality control, Leland's opportunity cost is A. $(20,000). B. Some amount other than those given. C. $18,000. D. $4,000.
  9. 9. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make or Buy Decisions (Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing) TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 Answer Insourcing Option + Opportunity Cost Note Entry Unit Manufacturing Cost $ 21,200.00 Multiply: No. of Units Monthly 10.00 Total Manufacturing Cost $ 212,000.00 Plus: Additional Revenue $ 52,000.00 Net Opportunity Cost [1] $ 264,000.00 Outsourcing Option Note Entry Unit Purchase Price $ 15,000.00 Multiply: No. of Units Monthly 10.00 Total Purchase Price $ 150,000.00 Multiply: Purchases handling (20% of Purchases cost) 1.20 Total Variable Costs $ 180,000.00 Plus: Manufacturing overhead (two-thirds of manufacturing overhead budget)*** $ 80,000.00 Total Costs [2] $ 260,000.00 Insourcing + Opportunity Cost Vs. Outsourcing Option Note Entry Insourcing Option [1] $ 264,000.00 Minus: Outsourcing Option [2] $ 260,000.00 Difference $ 4,000.00 *** 12,000 X 10 Units X (2/3) = 120,000 X (2/3) = $80,000 CorrectAnswerisD

