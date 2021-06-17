Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Make-or-Buy Decisions CMA Part 2 – Section C Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 1 Tariq Al-Basha
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Section C Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 2 Tariq Al-Basha CVP Ana...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 3 Tariq Al-B...
Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 4 Tariq Al-Basha
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 5 Tariq Al-B...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 6 Tariq Al-B...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 7 Tariq Al-B...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 8 Tariq Al-B...
Determining relevant costs for a make- or-buy decision Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 9
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Important Note! Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 10 Tariq Al-Basha ...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Determining relevant costs for a make-or-buy decision Tariq Al-Basha @ albas...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 12 Tariq Al-B...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 13 Tariq Al-B...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 14 Tariq Al-B...
CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 15 Tariq Al-B...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
37 views
Jun. 17, 2021

CMA Part 2 - Section C - Make or Buy Decisions

CMA Part 2 - Section C - Make or Buy Decisions

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(2/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making The Poor And Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
This Changes Everything: Why Climate Change Requires Revolutionary Economic Change Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
Getting to Yes: How to Negotiate Agreement Without Giving In Roger Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of Americas Wealthy Thomas J. Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth T. Harv Eker
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CMA Part 2 - Section C - Make or Buy Decisions

  1. 1. Make-or-Buy Decisions CMA Part 2 – Section C Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 1 Tariq Al-Basha
  2. 2. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Section C Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 2 Tariq Al-Basha CVP Analysis Profit Point Analysis Multiple Product CVP Analysis Risk & Uncertainty CVP Analysis Other Decisions in CVP Analysis Relevant Information for Decision Making Using Economic Concepts in Production Decisions Make or Buy Decisions Special Order Decisions Sell or Process Further Decisions Disinvestment Decisions Change in Output Levels Demand & Supply
  3. 3. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 3 Tariq Al-Basha 1. Make-or-Buy Decisions 2. Determining Relevant Costs for a Make-or-Buy Decision 3. Maximum Price to Pay
  4. 4. Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 4 Tariq Al-Basha
  5. 5. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 5 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ Management of a company must sometimes decide whether it wants to produce a particular product or component in-house or purchase it from an outside vendor. ▪ Such choices are known as make-or-buy decisions. ▪ For these decisions, as for all marginal analysis decisions, only relevant costs should be considered.
  6. 6. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 6 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ Relevant costs are the costs that differ between the two options and usually consist of the variable costs and avoidable fixed costs. ▪ Relevant costs may also include opportunity costs. ▪ For example, if a company could rent its facilities if it were to outsource some production, the rental income that it would not receive is an opportunity cost of continuing to produce the product in-house.
  7. 7. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 7 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ Fixed costs for the company as a whole that will be allocated to another department are not avoidable because the company will still incur those costs. ▪ These unavoidable costs are therefore irrelevant to the decision- making process. ▪ Sunk costs are also ignored. Because they are historical costs that cannot be changed, they will be the same for every option and thus are not relevant.
  8. 8. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Make-or-Buy Decisions Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 8 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ Management must compare the relevant costs for each option (that is, the costs that would be incurred only if that particular option is chosen) and then select the option with the lowest incremental costs. ▪ If the cost to purchase the product from outside is lower than the avoidable costs of producing the item internally, the company should buy the product from the outside supplier.
  9. 9. Determining relevant costs for a make- or-buy decision Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 9
  10. 10. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Important Note! Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 10 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ An exam problem may state that some of the variable costs are unavoidable, meaning that they will continue to be incurred even if the product is purchased. ▪ The unavoidable variable costs should not be treated as relevant costs because they will not be any different between or among the options. ▪ On the other hand, a problem may state that some of the fixed costs are avoidable if the company outsources the manufacturing. ▪ The avoidable fixed costs should be treated as relevant costs because they will be different between or among the options.
  11. 11. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Determining relevant costs for a make-or-buy decision Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 11 Tariq Al-Basha 1. The purchasing costs such as purchase price, ordering costs, transportation costs, and carrying costs relating to the purchase from an outside vendor are all relevant variable costs and must be included in the calculation of the overall cost of purchasing the item. 2. Only avoidable fixed and variable costs of in-house production are relevant and need to be included in the cost of producing the item internally. 3. Income that could be earned from using the facilities in an alternate manner is a relevant cost of producing in-house.
  12. 12. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 12 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ For the exam, candidates should be able to determine the maximum price the company would be willing to pay an outside supplier for a product that it currently makes. ▪ The maximum price is the amount of internal production costs that will not be incurred (that will be avoided) by buying, not making, the product.
  13. 13. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 13 Tariq Al-Basha Maximum Price to Pay Total Internal Production Costs Unavoidable Fixed & Variable
  14. 14. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 14 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ In making decisions, managers must consider not only quantitative factors but also qualitative factors. ▪ Qualitative considerations such as overall product quality, reliability of delivery, service, flexibility in delivery terms, and even public relations are also potentially very important to any decision. ▪ Unfortunately, it is often difficult to assign a monetary value to qualitative factors.
  15. 15. CMA Part 2 – Section C: Make-or-Buy Decisions Maximum Price to Pay Tariq Al-Basha @ albashatariq@outlook.com 15 Tariq Al-Basha ▪ For example, if the product purchased from the outside company is of poor quality, dissatisfied customers may well cause a loss of profits, from both lost sales and returns of defective items. ▪ However, precisely quantifying the financial impact of this qualitative issue can be a difficult and complicated process.

×