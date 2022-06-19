Successfully reported this slideshow.

CIA Part 1 - Standards & Guidance — International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF)® - Public Exposure Requirements of IPPF Guidance

Jun. 19, 2022
CIA Part 1 - Standards & Guidance — International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF)® - Public Exposure Requirements of IPPF Guidance

Education

CIA Part 1 - Standards & Guidance — International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF)® - Public Exposure Requirements of IPPF Guidance

  1. 1. Tariq Al-Basha, MSc, CMA®, FMVA®, CMSA®, CBCA™, BIDA™, CRE | albashatariq@outlook.com Q1 A B C D Q2 A B C D Q3 A B C D Q4 Why is it needed? When there are proposed new Standards (or other elements of the mandatory guidance), the new Standard is released for public exposure before it officially becomes a Standard. This allows internal auditors and other stakeholders to provide comments to the IIA about the new Standard before it become official. Requires Public Exposure Code of Ethics Test Bank Which of the following types of IPPF guidance require(s) public exposure? A new standard A new Implementation Guide A new Supplemental Guide Which of the following types of IPPF guidance require(s) public exposure? A new definition in the IPPF Glossary A new Implementation Guide A new Supplemental Guide All of the choices are correct. A new Implementation Guide Do Not Require Public Exposure A new Supplemental Guide Do Not Require Public Exposure Explanation A new standard requires public exposure of 90 days. The Glossary is a part of the Standards. Thus, new definitions or changes to the definitions require 90-day public exposure. The Implementation Guides do not require public exposure prior to issuance; they only require internal IIA committee approval. Supplemental Guides do not require public exposure; they only require internal IIA committee approval. Public Exposure Requirements of IPPF Guidance Public Exposure Requirements of IPPF Guidance A new standard Requires Public Exposure A new definition in the IPPF Glossary Requires Public Exposure A new core principle Requires Public Exposure A new definition of Internal Auditing Requires Public Exposure All of the choices are correct. III only. II, III, and IV only. II and IV only. Which of the following types of IPPF guidance require(s) public exposure? I. A new Implementation Guide. II. A new standard. III. A new Supplemental Guide for auditing cybersecurity. IV. A new definition in the IPPF Glossary. I, II, III, and IV. CIA Part 1 - Section I - Foundations of Internal Auditing Standards & Guidance — International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF)® Tariq Al-Basha, MSc, CMA®, FMVA®, CMSA®, CBCA™, BIDA™, CRE albashatariq@outlook.com 20-Jun-22 Page 1 of 3
  2. 2. Tariq Al-Basha, MSc, CMA®, FMVA®, CMSA®, CBCA™, BIDA™, CRE | albashatariq@outlook.com A B C D Q5 A B C D Q6 A B C D Q7 A B C D Q8 A B C D Q9 A B C D Q1 D Q2 A Q3 A Q4 A Q5 A Q6 A Q7 C Q8 C Which of the following types of IPPF guidance require(s) public exposure? A new definition of Internal Auditing A new Implementation Guide A new Supplemental Guide Mandatory guidance is developed following an established due diligence process, which includes a period of public exposure for stakeholder input. It helps internal auditors in applying the Standards. It allows internal auditors and other stakeholders to provide comments to the IIA about the new Standard before it becomes official. It provide detailed processes and procedures for internal audit practitioners. All of the choices are correct. A new standard A new definition in the IPPF Glossary A new Supplemental Guide All of the choices are correct. Which of the following types of IPPF guidance does not require public exposure? A new standard A new definition in the IPPF Glossary A new Implementation Guide All of the choices are correct. A new Supplemental Guide Which of the following types of IPPF guidance require(s) public exposure? Code of Ethics All of the choices are correct. Code of Ethics A new Implementation Guide A new Implementation Guide A new definition in the IPPF Glossary A new core principle A new definition of Internal Auditing A new standard Answers II and IV only. Why is it needed? Which of the following types of IPPF guidance does not require public exposure? A new Supplemental Guide All of the choices are correct. All of the choices are correct. Which of the following types of IPPF guidance require(s) public exposure? A new core principle A new Implementation Guide A new Supplemental Guide Page 2 of 3
  3. 3. Tariq Al-Basha, MSc, CMA®, FMVA®, CMSA®, CBCA™, BIDA™, CRE | albashatariq@outlook.com Q9 B It allows internal auditors and other stakeholders to provide comments to the IIA about the new Standard before it become official. Page 3 of 3

×