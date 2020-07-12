Chapter #9 - The Cost of Capital - Problems

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 LearningGoals 1. Understand the basic concept and sources of capital asso...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 YieldtoMaturity(YTM)orBefore-TaxCostofDebt After-TaxCostofDebt R = Before...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 CostofCommonStock Value of Common Stock = Per-Share Dividend Expected at ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 WeightedAverageCostofCapital(WACC)
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #1 – P376 | LG#1: Concept of Cost of Capital - Wren Manufacturin...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Answer – a Decision for Project 263 Invest if expected return of 8% is gr...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 Answer – d - Opposite conclusions were drawn using the two decision crite...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 10 Question #2 – P377 | LG#3: Cost of Debt using Both Methods - Currently, ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 11 Year 0 Net Proceeds from selling a bond is $980 (Cash Inflow) Year 1 to ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 12 Due to rounding of the PVIF table values, the values of the bond is 32 c...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 13 Before-Tax Cost of Debt = 12.00% + 0.3132% = 12.3132% Step #8: Calculate...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 14 Question #3 – P377 | LG#3: Before-Tax Cost of Debt & After-Tax Cost of D...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 15 YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = 67 / 965 = 0.694 Answer – b After-tax Cost...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 16 Question #4 – P377 | LG#3: Cost of debt using the approximation formula ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 17 Question #5 – P377&378 | LG#3: The Cost of Debt - Gronseth Drywall Syste...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 18 Answer Bond Par Value Flotation Cost Discount (Premium) Net Proceeds Cou...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 19 Question #6 – P378 | LG#3: After-Tax Cost of Debt - Rick and Stacy Stark...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 20 Answer – b - Since the interest on the second mortgage is tax deductible...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 21 Question #7 – P378 | LG#4: Cost of Preferred Stock - Taylor Systems has ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 22 Question #8 – P378 | LG#4: Cost of Preferred Stock - Determine the cost ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 23 Question #9 – P378 | LG#5: Cost of Common Stock Equity - J&M Corporation...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 24 Question #10 – P379 | LG#5: Cost of Common Stock Equity - Ross Textiles ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 25 Answer – a G = D2012 / D2008 = FVIF(i,n) N = 5 -1 = 4 years G = 3.10 / 2...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 26 Or FVn = PV X (1 + r)^n 3.10 = 2.12 X (1 + r)^4 1.462 = (1 + r)^4 1 + r ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 27 Answer – d r = (D1/N) + g r = (3.4 / 52) + 0.0997 = 0.1651
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 28 Question #11 – P379 | LG#5: Retained Earnings Vs. New Common Stock - Usi...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 29 Cost of New Common Stock R = (D/N) + g A = (2.25 / [50.00 – 2.00 – 1.00]...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 30 Question #12 – P379 | LG#3,4,5&6: The Effect of Tax Rate on WACC - Equit...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 31 A = (0.066 X 0.30) + (0.09 X 0.10) + (0.14 X 0.60) A = 0.0198 + 0.009 + ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 32 Question #13 – P380 | LG#6: WACC – Book Weights - Ridge Tool has on its ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 33 Answer – b - The WACC is the rate of return that the firm must receive o...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 34 Question #14 – P380 | LG#6: WACC – Book Weights & Market Weights - Webst...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 35 Answer – b Sources of Capital Book Value Weight % After-Tax Cost % [1] [...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 36 Question #15 – P380&381 | LG#6: WACC & Target Weights - After careful an...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 37 Answer – a Sources of Capital Weight % After-Tax Cost WACC [1] [2] [3] =...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 38 Question #16 – P381 | LG#3,4,5&6: Cost of Capital - Edna Recording Studi...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 39 Answer – a K = {[Dt-1 X (1 + g)] /P} + g K = {[1.26 X (1 + 0.06)] / 40} ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 40 Answer – d YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 41 Question #17 – P381&382 | LG#3,4,5&6: Calculation of Individual Costs & ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 42 - It is expected that to attract buyers, new common stock must be underp...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 43 Answer – a Net Proceeds = Selling Price – Flotation Costs – Discount Net...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 44 Answer – c Find Growth Rate FVn = PV X (1 + r)^n N = 5 – 1 = 4 3.75 = 2....
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 45 Find Cost of New Common Stock r = (D/P) + g r = [$4 / ($50 - $5 - $3)] +...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 46 Question #18 – P382 | LG#6: WACC - John Dough has just been awarded his ...
Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 47 Answer Loans Book Value Weight % Interest % [1] [2] [3] [4] = [2] X [3] ...
  1. 1. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
  2. 2. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
  3. 3. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 LearningGoals 1. Understand the basic concept and sources of capital associated with the cost of capital. 2. Explain what is meant by the marginal cost of capital. 3. Determine the cost of long-term debt, and explain why the after-tax cost of debt is the relevant cost of debt. 4. Determine the cost of preferred stock. 5. Calculate the cost of common stock equity, and convert it into the cost of retained earnings and the cost of new issues of common stock. 6. Calculate the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), and discuss alternative weighting schemes.
  4. 4. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 YieldtoMaturity(YTM)orBefore-TaxCostofDebt After-TaxCostofDebt R = Before-Tax Cost of Debt X (1 – Tax Rate) CostofPreferredStock R = Annual Dividends / Net Proceeds
  5. 5. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 CostofCommonStock Value of Common Stock = Per-Share Dividend Expected at the end of Year 1 / (required return on common stock – constant rate of growth in dividends) Require return on common stock = (Per-Share Dividend Expected at the end of Year 1 / Value of Common Stock) + constant rate of growth in dividends CapitalAssetPricingModel(CAPM) R = RF + [Beta X (Rm – RF)] CostofRetainedEarnings Value of Common Stock = Per-Share Dividend Expected at the end of Year 1 / (required return on common stock – constant rate of growth in dividends) Require return on common stock = (Per-Share Dividend Expected at the end of Year 1 / Value of Common Stock) + constant rate of growth in dividends Cost of retained earnings = cost of common stock CostofNewIssuesofCommonStock Cost of New Issues of Common Stock = (Per-Share Dividend Expected at the end of Year 1 / Net Proceeds) + constant rate of growth in dividends
  6. 6. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 WeightedAverageCostofCapital(WACC)
  7. 7. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #1 – P376 | LG#1: Concept of Cost of Capital - Wren Manufacturing is in the process of analyzing its investment decision-making procedures. - The two projects evaluated by the firm during the past month were projects 263 and 264. - The basic variables surrounding each project analysis and the resulting decision actions are summarized in the following table. a) Evaluate the firm’s decision-making procedures, and explain why the acceptance of project 263 and rejection of project 264 may not be in the owners’ best interest. b) If the firm maintains a capital structure containing 40% debt and 60% equity, find its weighted average cost using the data in the table. c) If the firm had used the weighted average cost calculated in part b, what actions would have been indicated relative to projects 263 and 264? d) Compare and contrast the firm’s actions with your findings in part c. Which decision method seems more appropriate? Explain why.
  8. 8. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Answer – a Decision for Project 263 Invest if expected return of 8% is greater than 7% which is the after-tax cost of debt Decision for Project 264 Don’t invest if expected return of 15% is less than 16% which is the cost of equity - The firm is basing its decision on the cost to finance a particular project rather than the firm’s combined cost of capital. - This decision-making method may lead to erroneous accept/reject decisions. Answer – b WACC = (Debt X Weight) + (Equity X Weight) WACC = (0.07 X 0.40) + (0.16 X 0.60) WACC = 0.028 + 0.096 WACC = 0.124 Answer – c - It shall reject Project 263 of expected return of 8% as it is below its WACC of 12.4% - It shall accept Project 264 of expected return of 15% as it is above its WACC of 12.4%
  9. 9. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 Answer – d - Opposite conclusions were drawn using the two decision criteria. - The overall cost of capital as a criterion provides better decision because it takes not consideration the long-run inter-relationship of financing decisions.
  10. 10. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 10 Question #2 – P377 | LG#3: Cost of Debt using Both Methods - Currently, Warren Industries can sell 15-year, $1,000-par-value bonds paying annual interest at a 12% coupon rate. - As a result of current interest rates, the bonds can be sold for $1,010 each; flotation costs of $30 per bond will be incurred in this process. - The firm is in the 40% tax bracket. a) Find the net proceeds from sale of the bond, Nd. b) Show the cash flows from the firm’s point of view over the maturity of the bond. c) Calculate the before-tax and after-tax costs of debt. d) Use the approximation formula to estimate the before-tax and after-tax costs of debt. e) Compare and contrast the costs of debt calculated in parts c and d. Which approach do you prefer? Why? Answer – a Net Proceeds = Selling Price of the Bond – Flotation Costs Net Proceeds = $1,010 – $30 = $980 Answer – b Period Cash Flows Year 0 980 Year 1 to 15 (120) Year 15 (1,000)
  11. 11. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 11 Year 0 Net Proceeds from selling a bond is $980 (Cash Inflow) Year 1 to 15 Interest Paid Annually is $1,000 (Par Value) X 12% (Coupon Annual Interest) = $120 (Cash Outflow) Year 15 Repayment of the bond par value amount of $1,000 Answer – c PVIF = a ÷ (1+ r)^n PVIF 12% = [$1,000 / (1 + 0.12)^15] / 1,000 = (1,000 / 5.4736) / 1,000 = 183 / 1,000 = 0.183 PVIF 13% = [$1,000 / (1 + 0.13)^15] / 1,000 = (1,000 / 6.2543) / 1,000 = 160 / 1,000 = 0.160 PVIFA = (1 – (1 + r)^-n) ÷ r PVIFA 12% = (1 – (1 + 0.12)^-15) ÷ 0.12 = 6.811 PVIFA 13% = (1 – (1 + 0.13)^-15) ÷ 0.13 = 6.462 Step #1: Try 12% V = (i X PVIFA) + (1,000 X PVIF) V 12% = (120 X 6.811) + (1,000 X 0.183) = 817.32 + 183 = 1,000.32
  12. 12. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 12 Due to rounding of the PVIF table values, the values of the bond is 32 cents greater than expected. At the coupon rate, the value of a $1,000 face value bond is $1,000. Step #2: Try 13% V = (i X PVIFA) + (1,000 X PVIF) V 12% = (120 X 6.462) + (1,000 X 0.160) = 775.44 + 160 = 935.44 The cost to maturity is between 12% > $980 > 13%. Step #3: Subtract Step #1 from Step #2 1,000.32 - 935.44 = 64.88 Step #4: Choose what to subtract from 1,000.32 - 980 = 20.32 980 - 935.44 = 44.56 Step #5: Choose the lowest value in Step #4 20.32 Step #6: Divided Result of #5 by Result #3 20.32 / 64.88 = 0.3132 Step #7: Add the Result of #6 to Coupon Annual Rate
  13. 13. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 13 Before-Tax Cost of Debt = 12.00% + 0.3132% = 12.3132% Step #8: Calculate the After-Tax Cost of Debt 12.3132% X (1 - 0.4) = 7.39% Answer – d YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years]} / [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) i = $1,000 X 12% = $120 [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years] = ($1,000 - $980) / 15 = 20 / 15 = 1.34 {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years])} = 120 + 1.34 = 121.34 [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) = ($1,000 + $980) / 2 = $1,980 / 2 = 990 YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = 121.34 / 990 = 12.26% After-tax Cost of Debt = Before-Tax Cost of Debt X (1 – Tax) After-tax Cost of Debt = 12.26% X (1 – 0.4) = 0.0735 Answer – e The interpolated cost of debt is closer to the actual cost (12.2983%) than using the approximating equation. However, the short-cut approximation is fairly accurate & expedient in the absence of a financial calculator.
  14. 14. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 14 Question #3 – P377 | LG#3: Before-Tax Cost of Debt & After-Tax Cost of Debt - David Abbot is interested in purchasing a bond issued by Sony. - He has obtained the following information on the security: - Answer the following questions. a) Calculate the before-tax cost of the Sony bond. b) Calculate the after-tax cost of the Sony bond given David’s tax bracket. Answer – a YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years]} / [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) i = $1,000 X 6% = $60 [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years] = ($1,000 - $930) / 10 = $7 {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years]} = 60 + 7 = 67 [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) = (1,000 + 930) / 2 = 965
  15. 15. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 15 YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = 67 / 965 = 0.694 Answer – b After-tax Cost of Debt = Before-Tax Cost of Debt X (1 – Tax) After-tax Cost of Debt = 6.94% X (1 – 0.2) = 0.056
  16. 16. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 16 Question #4 – P377 | LG#3: Cost of debt using the approximation formula - For each of the following $1,000-par value bonds, assuming annual interest payment and a 40% tax rate, calculate the after-tax cost to maturity using the approximation formula. Answer Bond Par Value Underwriting Fee Discount (Premium) Net Proceeds Coupon Interest % Years i (P-N)/Y (P+N)/2 YTM [1] [2] [3] [4] = [1] - [2] - [3] [5] [6] [7] = [1] X [5] [8] =([1]-[4])/[6] [9] =([1]+[4])/2 [10] = ([7]+[8])/[9] A 1,000 25 20 955 9% 20 90 2.250 977.50 9.44% B 1,000 40 (10) 970 10% 16 100 1.875 985.00 10.34% C 1,000 30 15 955 12% 15 120 3.000 977.50 12.58% D 1,000 15 - 985 9% 25 90 0.600 992.50 9.13% E 1,000 20 60 920 11% 22 110 3.636 960.00 11.84% Bond YTM Tax After Tax Cost of Debt [1] [2] [3] = [1] X (1 - [2]) A 9.44% 40.00% 5.66% B 10.34% 40.00% 6.21% C 12.58% 40.00% 7.55% D 9.13% 40.00% 5.48% E 11.84% 40.00% 7.10%
  17. 17. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 17 Question #5 – P377&378 | LG#3: The Cost of Debt - Gronseth Drywall Systems, Inc., is in discussions with its investment bankers regarding the issuance of new bonds. - The investment banker has informed the firm that different maturities will carry different coupon rates and sell at different prices. - The firm must choose among several alternatives. - In each case, the bonds will have a $1,000 par value and flotation costs will be $30 per bond. - The company is taxed at a rate of 40%. - Calculate the after-tax cost of financing with each of the following alternatives.
  18. 18. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 18 Answer Bond Par Value Flotation Cost Discount (Premium) Net Proceeds Coupon Interest % Years i (P-N)/Y (P+N)/2 YTM [1] [2] [3] [4] = [1] - [2] - [3] [5] [6] [7] = [1] X [5] [8] =([1]-[4])/[6] [9] =([1]+[4])/2 [10] = ([7]+[8])/[9] A 1,000 30 (250) 1,220 9% 16 90 (13.750) 1,110.00 6.87% B 1,000 30 (50) 1,020 7% 5 70 (4.000) 1,010.00 6.53% C 1,000 30 - 970 6% 7 60 4.286 985.00 6.53% D 1,000 30 75 895 5% 10 50 10.500 947.50 6.39% Bond YTM Tax After Tax Cost of Debt [1] [2] [3] = [1] X (1 - [2]) A 6.87% 40.00% 4.12% B 6.53% 40.00% 3.92% C 6.53% 40.00% 3.92% D 6.39% 40.00% 3.83%
  19. 19. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 19 Question #6 – P378 | LG#3: After-Tax Cost of Debt - Rick and Stacy Stark, a married couple, are interested in purchasing their first boat. - They have decided to borrow the boat’s purchase price of $100,000. - The family is in the 28% federal income tax bracket. - There are two choices for the Stark family: They can borrow the money from the boat dealer at an annual interest rate of 8%, or they could take out a $100,000 second mortgage on their home. - Currently, home equity loans are at rates of 9.2%. - There is no problem securing either of these two alternative financing choices. - Rick and Stacy learn that if they borrow from the boat dealership, the interest will not be tax deductible. - However, the interest on the second mortgage will qualify as being tax deductible on their federal income tax return. a) Calculate the after-tax cost of borrowing from the boat dealership. b) Calculate the after-tax cost of borrowing through a second mortgage on their home. c) Which source of borrowing is less costly for the Stark family? Answer – a - Since the interest on the boat loan is not tax deductible, its after-tax cost equals its stated cost of 8%.
  20. 20. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 20 Answer – b - Since the interest on the second mortgage is tax deductible, its after-tax cost is found by multiplying the before-tax cost of debt by (1 – tax rate). - Being in the 28% tax bracket, the after-tax cost of debt is 6.6% (9.2% X (1 – 0.28)). Answer – c - Home equity loan has a lower after-tax cost.
  21. 21. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 21 Question #7 – P378 | LG#4: Cost of Preferred Stock - Taylor Systems has just issued preferred stock. - The stock has a 12% annual dividend and a $100 par value and was sold at $97.50 per share. - In addition, flotation costs of $2.50 per share must be paid. a) Calculate the cost of the preferred stock. b) If the firm sells the preferred stock with a 10% annual dividend and nets $90.00 after flotation costs, what is its cost? Answer – a r = D / P r = ($100 X 12%) / ($100 – $2.5) r = $12 / $97.5 = 12.308% Answer – b r = D / P r = ($100 X 10%) / ($100 – $10) r = $10 / $90 = 11.11%
  22. 22. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 22 Question #8 – P378 | LG#4: Cost of Preferred Stock - Determine the cost for each of the following preferred stocks. Answer Bond Par Value Flotation Cost Sale Price Premium (Discount) Net Proceeds Annual Dividend % Annual Dividend Cost of Pre. Stk. [1] [2] [3] [4] = [3] - [1] [5] = [1] - [2] + [4] [6] [7] = [6] X [1] [8] = [7] / [5] A 100.00 9.00 101.00 1.00 92.00 11% 11.00 11.96% B 40.00 3.50 38.00 (2.00) 34.50 8% 3.20 9.28% C 35.00 4.00 37.00 2.00 33.00 5.00 5.00 15.15% D 30.00 1.50 26.00 (4.00) 24.50 3.00 3.00 12.24% E 20.00 2.50 20.00 - 17.50 9% 1.80 10.29%
  23. 23. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 23 Question #9 – P378 | LG#5: Cost of Common Stock Equity - J&M Corporation common stock has a beta, b, of 1.2. - The risk-free rate is 6%, and the market return is 11%. a) Determine the risk premium on J&M common stock. b) Determine the required return that J&M common stock should provide. c) Determine J&M’s cost of common stock equity using the CAPM. Answer – a R = RF + RP 11% = 6% + RP RP = 11% - 6% = 5% Answer – b CAPM = RF + [B X (Rm – RF)] CAPM = 6% + [1.2 X (11% - 6%)] CAPM = 6% + 6% = 12% Answer – c CAPM = RF + [B X (Rm – RF)] CAPM = 6% + [1.2 X (11% - 6%)] CAPM = 6% + 6% = 12%
  24. 24. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 24 Question #10 – P379 | LG#5: Cost of Common Stock Equity - Ross Textiles wishes to measure its cost of common stock equity. - The firm’s stock is currently selling for $57.50. - The firm expects to pay a $3.40 dividend at the end of the year (2013). - The dividends for the past 5 years are shown in the following table. - After underpricing and flotation costs, the firm expects to net $52 per share on a new issue. a) Determine the growth rate of dividends from 2008 to 2012. b) Determine the net proceeds, Nn, that the firm will actually receive. c) Using the constant-growth valuation model, determine the cost of retained earnings, rr. d) Using the constant-growth valuation model, determine the cost of new common stock, rn.
  25. 25. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 25 Answer – a G = D2012 / D2008 = FVIF(i,n) N = 5 -1 = 4 years G = 3.10 / 2.12 = 1.462 = 10% Future value interest factor of $1 per period at i% for n periods, FVIF(i,n). Period 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 9% 10% 11% 12% 13% 14% 15% 16% 17% 18% 19% 20% 1 1.010 1.020 1.030 1.040 1.050 1.060 1.070 1.080 1.090 1.100 1.110 1.120 1.130 1.140 1.150 1.160 1.170 1.180 1.190 1.200 2 1.020 1.040 1.061 1.082 1.103 1.124 1.145 1.166 1.188 1.210 1.232 1.254 1.277 1.300 1.323 1.346 1.369 1.392 1.416 1.440 3 1.030 1.061 1.093 1.125 1.158 1.191 1.225 1.260 1.295 1.331 1.368 1.405 1.443 1.482 1.521 1.561 1.602 1.643 1.685 1.728 4 1.041 1.082 1.126 1.170 1.216 1.262 1.311 1.360 1.412 1.464 1.518 1.574 1.630 1.689 1.749 1.811 1.874 1.939 2.005 2.074 5 1.051 1.104 1.159 1.217 1.276 1.338 1.403 1.469 1.539 1.611 1.685 1.762 1.842 1.925 2.011 2.100 2.192 2.288 2.386 2.488 6 1.062 1.126 1.194 1.265 1.340 1.419 1.501 1.587 1.677 1.772 1.870 1.974 2.082 2.195 2.313 2.436 2.565 2.700 2.840 2.986 7 1.072 1.149 1.230 1.316 1.407 1.504 1.606 1.714 1.828 1.949 2.076 2.211 2.353 2.502 2.660 2.826 3.001 3.185 3.379 3.583 8 1.083 1.172 1.267 1.369 1.477 1.594 1.718 1.851 1.993 2.144 2.305 2.476 2.658 2.853 3.059 3.278 3.511 3.759 4.021 4.300 9 1.094 1.195 1.305 1.423 1.551 1.689 1.838 1.999 2.172 2.358 2.558 2.773 3.004 3.252 3.518 3.803 4.108 4.435 4.785 5.160 10 1.105 1.219 1.344 1.480 1.629 1.791 1.967 2.159 2.367 2.594 2.839 3.106 3.395 3.707 4.046 4.411 4.807 5.234 5.695 6.192 11 1.116 1.243 1.384 1.539 1.710 1.898 2.105 2.332 2.580 2.853 3.152 3.479 3.836 4.226 4.652 5.117 5.624 6.176 6.777 7.430 12 1.127 1.268 1.426 1.601 1.796 2.012 2.252 2.518 2.813 3.138 3.498 3.896 4.335 4.818 5.350 5.936 6.580 7.288 8.064 8.916 13 1.138 1.294 1.469 1.665 1.886 2.133 2.410 2.720 3.066 3.452 3.883 4.363 4.898 5.492 6.153 6.886 7.699 8.599 9.596 10.699 14 1.149 1.319 1.513 1.732 1.980 2.261 2.579 2.937 3.342 3.797 4.310 4.887 5.535 6.261 7.076 7.988 9.007 10.147 11.420 12.839 15 1.161 1.346 1.558 1.801 2.079 2.397 2.759 3.172 3.642 4.177 4.785 5.474 6.254 7.138 8.137 9.266 10.539 11.974 13.590 15.407 16 1.173 1.373 1.605 1.873 2.183 2.540 2.952 3.426 3.970 4.595 5.311 6.130 7.067 8.137 9.358 10.748 12.330 14.129 16.172 18.488 17 1.184 1.400 1.653 1.948 2.292 2.693 3.159 3.700 4.328 5.054 5.895 6.866 7.986 9.276 10.761 12.468 14.426 16.672 19.244 22.186 18 1.196 1.428 1.702 2.026 2.407 2.854 3.380 3.996 4.717 5.560 6.544 7.690 9.024 10.575 12.375 14.463 16.879 19.673 22.901 26.623 19 1.208 1.457 1.754 2.107 2.527 3.026 3.617 4.316 5.142 6.116 7.263 8.613 10.197 12.056 14.232 16.777 19.748 23.214 27.252 31.948 20 1.220 1.486 1.806 2.191 2.653 3.207 3.870 4.661 5.604 6.727 8.062 9.646 11.523 13.743 16.367 19.461 23.106 27.393 32.429 38.338 25 1.282 1.641 2.094 2.666 3.386 4.292 5.427 6.848 8.623 10.835 13.585 17.000 21.231 26.462 32.919 40.874 50.658 62.669 77.388 95.396 30 1.348 1.811 2.427 3.243 4.322 5.743 7.612 10.063 13.268 17.449 22.892 29.960 39.116 50.950 66.212 85.850 111.065 143.371 184.675 237.376 35 1.417 2.000 2.814 3.946 5.516 7.686 10.677 14.785 20.414 28.102 38.575 52.800 72.069 98.100 133.176 180.314 243.503 327.997 440.701 590.668 40 1.489 2.208 3.262 4.801 7.040 10.286 14.974 21.725 31.409 45.259 65.001 93.051 132.782 188.884 267.864 378.721 533.869 750.378 1,051.668 1,469.772 50 1.645 2.692 4.384 7.107 11.467 18.420 29.457 46.902 74.358 117.391 184.565 289.002 450.736 700.233 1,083.657 1,670.704 2,566.215 3,927.357 5,988.914 9,100.438
  26. 26. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 26 Or FVn = PV X (1 + r)^n 3.10 = 2.12 X (1 + r)^4 1.462 = (1 + r)^4 1 + r = (1.462)^(1/4) 1 + r = 1.0997 r = 1.0997 – 1 = 0.0997 = 9.97% Answer – b $52 (57.5 – 5.5) Answer – c P = D / (r – g) 57.5 = 3.4 / (r – 0.0997) r = (D/P) + g r = (3.4 / 57.5) + 0.0997 = 0.0591 + 0.0997 = 0.1588 = 15.88% P = D / (r – g) P = 3.4 / (0.1588 – 0.0997) = 57.5
  27. 27. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 27 Answer – d r = (D1/N) + g r = (3.4 / 52) + 0.0997 = 0.1651
  28. 28. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 28 Question #11 – P379 | LG#5: Retained Earnings Vs. New Common Stock - Using the data for each firm shown in the following table, calculate the cost of retained earnings and the cost of new common stock using the constant-growth valuation model. Answer Cost of Retained Earnings R = (D/P)+ g A = (2.25 / 50.00) + 0.08 = 0.045 + 0.080 = 0.125 B = (1.00 / 20.00) + 0.04 = 0.05 + 0.04 = 0.09 C = (2.00 / 42.50) + 0.06 = 0.0471 + 0.06 = 0.1071 D = (2.10 / 19.00) + 0.02 = 0.1105 + 0.02 = 0.1305
  29. 29. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 29 Cost of New Common Stock R = (D/N) + g A = (2.25 / [50.00 – 2.00 – 1.00]) + 0.08 = 0.1279 B = (1.00 / [20.00 – 0.5 – 1.50]) + 0.04 = 0.096 C = (2.00 / [42.50 – 1.00 – 2.00]) + 0.06 = 0.1106 D = (2.10 / [19.00 -1.30 – 1.70]) + 0.02 = 0.15125
  30. 30. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 30 Question #12 – P379 | LG#3,4,5&6: The Effect of Tax Rate on WACC - Equity Lighting Corp. wishes to explore the effect on its cost of capital of the rate at which the company pays taxes. - The firm wishes to maintain a capital structure of 30% debt, 10% preferred stock, and 60% common stock. - The cost of financing with retained earnings is 14%, the cost of preferred stock financing is 9%, and the before-tax cost of debt financing is 11%. - Calculate the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) given the tax rate assumptions in parts a to c. a) Tax rate 40% b) Tax rate 35% c) Tax rate 25% d) Describe the relationship between changes in the rate of taxation and the weighted average cost of capital. Answer – a,b & C After-Tax Cost of Debt = Before-Tax Cost of Debt X (1 – T) A = 0.11 X (1 – 0.40) = 0.066 B = 0.11 X (1 – 0.35) = 0.0715 C = 0.11 X (1 – 0.25) = 0.0825 WACC = (Debt X Weight) + (Preferred Stock X Weight) + (Retained Earnings X Weight)
  31. 31. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 31 A = (0.066 X 0.30) + (0.09 X 0.10) + (0.14 X 0.60) A = 0.0198 + 0.009 + 0.084 = 0.1128 B = (0.0715 X 0.30) + (0.09 X 0.10) + (0.14 X 0.60) B = 0.02145 + 0.009 + 0.084 = 0.11445 C = (0.0825 X 0.30) + (0.09 X 0.10) + (0.14 X 0.60) C = 0.02475 + 0.009 + 0.084 = 0.11775 Answer – d - When the tax rates decrease, the after-tax cost of debt increases. - When the tax rates increase, the after-tax cost of debt decreases. - When the tax rates decrease, the WACC increases. - When the tax rates increase, the WACC decreases.
  32. 32. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 32 Question #13 – P380 | LG#6: WACC – Book Weights - Ridge Tool has on its books the amounts and specific (after-tax) costs shown in the following table for each source of capital. a) Calculate the firm’s weighted average cost of capital using book value weights. b) Explain how the firm can use this cost in the investment decision-making process. Answer – a Total Sources of Capital = 700,000 + 50,000 + 650,000 = $1,400,000 % of Long-term Debt = 700,000 / 1,400,000 = 50% % of Preferred Stock = 50,000 / 1,400,000 = 3.57% % of Common Stock = 650,000 / 1,400,000 = 46.43% WACC = (Debt X Weight) + (Preferred Stock X Weight) + (Common Stock X Weight) WACC = (0.053 X 0.5) + (0.12 X 0.0357) + (0.16 X 0.4643) WACC = 0.0265 + 0.004284 + 0.074288 = 0.105072
  33. 33. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 33 Answer – b - The WACC is the rate of return that the firm must receive on long-term projects to maintain the value of the firm. - The cost of capital can be compared to return for a project to determine whether the project is acceptable or not.
  34. 34. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 34 Question #14 – P380 | LG#6: WACC – Book Weights & Market Weights - Webster Company has compiled the information shown in the following table. a) Calculate the weighted average cost of capital using book value weights. b) Calculate the weighted average cost of capital using market value weights. c) Compare the answers obtained in parts a and b. Explain the differences. Answer – a Sources of Capital Book Value Weight % After-Tax Cost % [1] [2] [3] [4] = [2] X [3] Long-term Debt 4,000,000.00 78.43% 6.00% 4.71% Preferred Stock 40,000.00 0.78% 13.00% 0.10% Common Stock Equity 1,060,000.00 20.78% 17.00% 3.53% Totals 5,100,000.00 100.00% 8.34%
  35. 35. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 35 Answer – b Sources of Capital Book Value Weight % After-Tax Cost % [1] [2] [3] [4] = [2] X [3] Long-term Debt 3,840,000.00 55.65% 6.00% 3.34% Preferred Stock 60,000.00 0.87% 13.00% 0.11% Common Stock Equity 3,000,000.00 43.48% 17.00% 7.39% Totals 6,900,000.00 100.00% 10.84% Answer – c - The difference lies in the two different value bases. - The market value approach yields the better value since the costs of the components of the capital structure are calculated using the prevailing market prices. - Since the common stock is selling at a higher value than its book value, the cost of capital is much higher when using the market value weights. - Notice that the book value weights give the firm a much greater leverage position than when the market value weights are used.
  36. 36. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 36 Question #15 – P380&381 | LG#6: WACC & Target Weights - After careful analysis, Dexter Brothers has determined that its optimal capital structure is composed of the sources and target market value weights shown in the following table. - The cost of debt is estimated to be 7.2%; the cost of preferred stock is estimated to be 13.5%; the cost of retained earnings is estimated to be 16.0%; and the cost of new common stock is estimated to be 18.0%. - All of these are after-tax rates. - The company’s debt represents 25%, the preferred stock represents 10%, and the common stock equity represents 65% of total capital on the basis of the market values of the three components. - The company expects to have a significant amount of retained earnings available and does not expect to sell any new common stock. a) Calculate the weighted average cost of capital on the basis of historical market value weights. b) Calculate the weighted average cost of capital on the basis of target market value weights. c) Compare the answers obtained in parts a and b. Explain the differences.
  37. 37. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 37 Answer – a Sources of Capital Weight % After-Tax Cost WACC [1] [2] [3] = [1] X [2] Long-Term Debt 25.00% 7.20% 1.80% Preferred Stock 10.00% 13.50% 1.35% Common Stock Equity 65.00% 16.00% 10.40% New Common Stock Equity 0.00% 18.00% 0.00% Totals 100.00% 13.55% Answer – b Sources of Capital Weight % After-Tax Cost WACC [1] [2] [3] = [1] X [2] Long-Term Debt 30.00% 7.20% 2.16% Preferred Stock 15.00% 13.50% 2.03% Common Stock Equity 55.00% 16.00% 8.80% New Common Stock Equity 0.00% 18.00% 0.00% Totals 100.00% 12.99% Answer – c - Using the historical weights, the firm has a higher cost of capital due to the weighting of the more expensive common stock component (0.65) versus the target weight of (0.55). - This over-weighting in common stock leads to a smaller proportion of financing coming from the significantly less expense long-term debt and lower costing of preferred stock.
  38. 38. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 38 Question #16 – P381 | LG#3,4,5&6: Cost of Capital - Edna Recording Studios, Inc., reported earnings available to common stock of $4,200,000 last year. - From those earnings, the company paid a dividend of $1.26 on each of its 1,000,000 common shares outstanding. - The capital structure of the company includes 40% debt, 10% preferred stock, and 50% common stock. - It is taxed at a rate of 40%. a) If the market price of the common stock is $40 and dividends are expected to grow at a rate of 6% per year for the foreseeable future, what is the company’s cost of retained earnings financing? b) If underpricing and flotation costs on new shares of common stock amount to $7.00 per share, what is the company’s cost of new common stock financing? c) The company can issue $2.00 dividend preferred stock for a market price of $25.00 per share. Flotation costs would amount to $3.00 per share. What is the cost of preferred stock financing? d) The company can issue $1,000-par-value, 10% coupon, 5-year bonds that can be sold for $1,200 each. Flotation costs would amount to $25.00 per bond. Use the estimation formula to figure the approximate cost of debt financing. e) What is the WACC?
  39. 39. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 39 Answer – a K = {[Dt-1 X (1 + g)] /P} + g K = {[1.26 X (1 + 0.06)] / 40} + 0.06 K = {(1.26 X 1.06) / 40} + 0.06 K = (1.3356 / 40) + 0.06 K = 0.03339 +0.06 = 0.09339 Answer – b K = {[Dt-1 X (1 + g)] /N} + g N = 40 – 7 = 33 K = {[1.26 X (1 + 0.06)] / 33} + 0.06 K = (1.3356 / 33) + 0.06 K = (1.3356 / 33) + 0.06 K = 0.04047 + 0.06 = 0.10047 Answer – c R = D / M R = 2 / (25-3) = 0.0909
  40. 40. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 40 Answer – d YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years]} / [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) i = $1,000 X 10% = $100 [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years] = ($1,000 - $1,175) / 5 = -$35 {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years]} = 100 + -35 = 65 [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) = (1,000 + 1,175) / 2 = 1,087.5 YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = 65 / 1,087.5 = 0.0598 After-Tax Cost of Debt = Before-Tax Cost of Debt X (1 – T) After-Tax Cost of Debt = 0.0598 X (1 – 0.4) = 0.0359 Answer – e WACC = (Debt X Weight) + (Preferred Stock X Weight) + (Common Stock X Weight) WACC = (0.0359 X 0.40) + (0.0909 X 0.10) + (0.09339 X 0.50) WACC = 0.0143 + 0.00909 + 0.046695 = 0.070085
  41. 41. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 41 Question #17 – P381&382 | LG#3,4,5&6: Calculation of Individual Costs & WACC - Dillon Labs has asked its financial manager to measure the cost of each specific type of capital as well as the weighted average cost of capital. - The weighted average cost is to be measured by using the following weights: 40% long-term debt, 10% preferred stock, and 50% common stock equity (retained earnings, new common stock, or both). - The firm’s tax rate is 40%. o Debt ▪ The firm can sell for $980 a 10-year, $1,000-par-value bond paying annual interest at a 10% coupon rate. ▪ A flotation cost of 3% of the par value is required in addition to the discount of $20 per bond. o Preferred stock ▪ Eight percent (annual dividend) preferred stock having a par value of $100 can be sold for $65. ▪ An additional fee of $2 per share must be paid to the underwriters. o Common stock ▪ The firm’s common stock is currently selling for $50 per share. ▪ The dividend expected to be paid at the end of the coming year (2013) is $4. ▪ Its dividend payments, which have been approximately 60% of earnings per share in each of the past 5 years, were as shown in the following table.
  42. 42. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 42 - It is expected that to attract buyers, new common stock must be underpriced $5 per share, and the firm must also pay $3 per share in flotation costs. - Dividend payments are expected to continue at 60% of earnings. (Assume that the cost retained earnings = the cost of common stock.) a) Calculate the after-tax cost of debt. b) Calculate the cost of preferred stock. c) Calculate the cost of common stock. d) Calculate the WACC for Dillon Labs.
  43. 43. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 43 Answer – a Net Proceeds = Selling Price – Flotation Costs – Discount Net Proceeds = $980 – ($1,000 X 3%) - $20 Net Proceeds = $980 - $30 - $20 = $930 YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years]} / [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) i = $1,000 X 10% = $100 [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years] = ($1,000 - $930) /10 = 70 / 10 = 7 {i + [(Par Value – Net Proceeds) / No. of Years]} = 100 + 7 = 107 [(Par Value + Net Proceeds) / 2]) = (1,000 + 930) / 2 = 965 YTM/Before-Tax Cost of Debt = 107 / 965 = 0.1109 After-Tax Cost of Debt = Before-Tax Cost of Debt X (1 – T) After-Tax Cost of Debt = 0.1109 X (1 – 0.4) = 0.067 Answer – b r = D / M r = (8% X 100) / (65 – 2) = 8 / 63 r = 0.127
  44. 44. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 44 Answer – c Find Growth Rate FVn = PV X (1 + r)^n N = 5 – 1 = 4 3.75 = 2.85 X (1 + r)^4 3.75 / 2.85 = (1 + r)^4 1.3158 = (1 + r)^4 (1.3158)^1/4 = 1 + r 1.071 = 1 + r R = 1.071 – 1 = 0.071 Find Cost of Common Stock r = (D/P) + g r = ($4 / $50) + 0.071 r = 0.08 + 0.071 = 0.151 P = d / (r – g) P = 4 / (0.151 - 0.071) = $50
  45. 45. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 45 Find Cost of New Common Stock r = (D/P) + g r = [$4 / ($50 - $5 - $3)] + 0.071 r = ($4 / $42) + 0.071 r = 0.095 + 0.071 = 0.166 P = d / (r – g) P = 4 / (0.166 - 0.071) = $42.1 Answer – d WACC = (Debt X Weight) + (Preferred Stock X Weight) + (Common Stock X Weight) WACC = (0.067 X 0.40) + (0.127 X 0.10) + (0.151X 0.50) WACC = 0.0268 + 0.0127 + 0.0755 = 0.115
  46. 46. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 46 Question #18 – P382 | LG#6: WACC - John Dough has just been awarded his degree in business. - He has three education loans outstanding. - They all mature in 5 years and can be repaid without penalty any time before maturity. - The amounts owed on each loan and the annual interest rate associated with each loan are given in the following table. - John can also combine the total of his three debts (that is, $64,000) and create a consolidated loan from his bank. - His bank will charge a 7.2% annual interest rate for a period of 5 years. - Should John do nothing (leave the three individual loans as is) or create a consolidated loan (the $64,000 question)?
  47. 47. Chapter #9: The Cost of Capital TARIQ AL-BASHA 47 Answer Loans Book Value Weight % Interest % [1] [2] [3] [4] = [2] X [3] Loan #1 20,000.00 31.25% 6.00% 1.88% Loan #2 12,000.00 18.75% 9.00% 1.69% Loan #3 32,000.00 50.00% 5.00% 2.50% Totals 64,000.00 100.00% 6.06% He should keep the three loans as the cost of capital for three of them separately is 6.06% and the bank will charge him 7.2%

