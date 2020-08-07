Chapter #9 - Interest Rates - Test Your IQ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
  2. 2. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
  3. 3. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Question #1: Interest rates - Which of the following interest rates is a bellwether (leading indicator) rate of bank lending to business? a) unsecured business loan rate b) prime rate c) commercial paper rate d) bankers acceptance rate Answer is b - Prime Rate is the basic interest rate on short-term loans that the largest commercial banks charge to their most creditworthy corporate customers. - Bellwether Rate is an interest rate that serves as a leader or as a leading indicator of future trends, e.g., interest rates as a bellwether of inflation.
  4. 4. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2: Interest rates - Among the following interest rates, which is normally the highest rate? a) commercial paper rate b) U.S. Treasury bill rate c) Federal funds rate d) Federal Reserve discount rate Answer is a - Commercial paper is a short-term, unsecured debt issued by the largest corporations.
  5. 5. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Question #3: T-bill yields - A U.S. Treasury bill with 180 days to maturity has a discount yield of 5 percent and a face value of $100,000. What is its current price? a) $97,500 b) $95,000 c) $92,500 d) $90,000 Answer is a Current Price/Asked Price/ Bid Price = Face Value X [1 - Days to Maturity 360 X Discount Yield] 100,000 X [1 - 180 360 X 0.05] 100,000 X [1 – 0.025] = 97,500
  6. 6. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #4: T-bill yields - A 30-day U.S. Treasury bill is selling at a 12 percent yield on a discount basis. - Which of the following is the approximate bond equivalent yield? (1988 CFA exam) a) 6.0 percent b) 11.7 percent c) 12.0 percent d) 12.3 percent Answer is d Bond Equivalent Yield = 365 X Discount Yield 360 – Days to Maturity X Discount Yield Bond Equivalent Yield = 365 X 0.12 360 – 30 X 0.12 = 43.8 / 356.4 = 0.12289
  7. 7. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #5: Effective annual rates - A credit card company states an annual percentage rate (APR) of 12 percent, which is actually a rate of 1 percent per month. What is the EAR? a) 12 percent b) 12.68 percent c) 13.08 percent d) 13.76 percent Answer is b 1 + EAR = (1 + 𝐴𝑛𝑢𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑅𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑚 ) 𝑚 1 + EAR = (1 + 0.12 12 ) 12 1 + EAR = 1.12682503 EAR = 1.12682503 – 1 = 0.12682503
  8. 8. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Question #6: STRIPS yields - A U.S. Treasury STRIPS maturing in 10 years has a current price of $502.57 for $1,000 of face value. - What is the yield to maturity of this STRIPS? a) 7.0 percent b) 7.12 percent c) 8.0 percent d) 8.12 percent Answer is a STRIPS Price = Face Value (1+ 𝑌𝑇𝑀 2 ) 2𝑚 502.27 = 1,000 (1+ 𝑌𝑇𝑀 2 ) 20 1 + 𝑌𝑇𝑀 2 = ( 1,000 502.27 ) 1 20 YTM = 2 X (1.035030477 – 1) = 0.07006095421
  9. 9. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 Question #7: Bond yields - An analyst finds that the semiannual interest rate that equates the present value of the bond's cash flow to its current market price is 3.85 percent. - Consider the following possible alternatives. (1991 CFA exam) I. the bond equivalent yield on this security is 7.70 percent II. the effective annual yield on the bond is 7.85 percent III. the bond's yield-to-maturity is 7.70 percent IV. the bond's horizon return is 8.35 percent - Which of these alternatives are true? a) I and II only b) II, III, and IV only c) I, II, and III only d) III only Answer is c
  10. 10. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 10 Question #8: Yield curves - Assuming that the yield curve and term structure are both upward sloping at all maturities, which of the following debt instruments will have the highest interest rate as measured by its yield to maturity? a) 20-year maturity U.S. Treasury STRIPS b) 20-year maturity U.S. Treasury bond c) 20-year maturity municipal bond d) 10-year maturity U.S. Treasury note Answer is a
  11. 11. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 11 Question #9: Fisher hypothesis - The Fisher hypothesis essentially asserts which of the following? a) nominal interest rates follow inflation b) real interest rates follow inflation c) inflation follows real interest rates d) inflation follows nominal interest rates Answer is a
  12. 12. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 12 Question #10: Term structure theory - Which one of the following statements about the term structure of interest rates is true? (1993 CFA exam) a) The expectations hypothesis indicates a flat yield curve if anticipated future short-term rates exceed current short-term rates b) The expectations hypothesis contends that the long-term rate is equal to the anticipated short- term rate c) The liquidity premium theory indicates that, all else being equal, longer maturities will have lower yields d) The market segmentation theory contends that borrowers and lenders prefer particular segments of the yield curve Answer is d
  13. 13. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 13 Question #11: Term structure theory - Which one of the following is not an explanation of the relationship between a bond's interest rate and its term to maturity? (1988 CFA exam) a) Default (credit) risk hypothesis b) Expectations hypothesis c) Liquidity preference hypothesis d) Segmentation hypothesis Answer is a
  14. 14. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 14 Question #12: Term structure theory - Which theory explains the shape of the yield curve by considering the relative demands for various maturities? (1989 CFA exam) a) Relative strength theory b) Segmentation theory c) Unbiased expectations theory d) Liquidity premium theory Answer is b
  15. 15. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 15 Question #13: Term structure theory - The concepts of spot and forward rates are most closely associated with which one of the following explanations of the term structure of interest rates? (1992 CFA exam) a) Expectations hypothesis b) Liquidity premium theory c) Preferred habitat hypothesis d) Segmented market theory Answer is a
  16. 16. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 16 Question #14: Forward rates - The current one-year interest rate is 6 percent and the current two-year interest rate is 7 percent. - What is the implied forward rate for next year’s one-year rate? a) 9 percent b) 8 percent c) 7 percent d) 6 percent Answer is b F1,1 = (1+𝑟2)2 (1+𝑟1) – 1 F1,2 = (1+0.07)2 (1+0.06) – 1 = 0.08009433962
  17. 17. Chapter #9: Interest Rates TARIQ AL-BASHA 17 Question #15: Forward rates - The 6-month Treasury bill spot rate is 4 percent, and the 1-year Treasury bill spot rate is 5 percent. - The implied 6-month forward rate 6 months from now is which of the following? (1994 CFA exam) a) 3.0 percent b) 4.5 percent c) 5.5 percent d) 6.0 percent Answer is d F1,1 = (1+𝑟2)2 (1+𝑟1) – 1 F1,2 = (1+0.05)2 (1+0.04) – 1 = 0.06009615385

