Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Objectives 1. The Foundation of Market Efficiency. ...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 ThreeEconomicFactorscanleadtomarketefficiency: 1) I...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 The10,20,&30%declineslevelsintheDJIA,respectively w...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 - Overreaction and correction: The price over-adjus...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #1 – P238 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns - ...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Answer - To find the cumulative abnormal returns, w...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 - Given that the battle with the current CEO was ac...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 10 Date Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm 7-Nov ...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 11 Question #2 – P238 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns -...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 12 Answer - The diagram does not support the efficien...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 13 Question #3 – P238-239 | Cumulative Abnormal Retur...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 14 Answer a) Supports. - The CAR remained constant af...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 15 - The diagram indicates that the information annou...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 16 Question #4 – P239 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns -...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 17 Answer - Once the verdict is reached, the diagram ...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 18 Question #5 – P239 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns -...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 19 Answer Ross Co. Date Market Return % Company Retur...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 20 Westerfield, Inc Date Market Return % Company Retu...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 21 Jordan Company Date Market Return % Company Return...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 22 As a Group Date Market Return % Company Return % R...
Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 23 - The market reacts favorably to the announcements...
Chapter #7 - Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency - Questions & Problems

Chapter #7 - Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency - Questions & Problems
Fundamentals of Investments: Valuation & Management

  3. 3. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Objectives 1. The Foundation of Market Efficiency. 2. The implications of the forms of market efficiency. 3. Market efficiency and the performance of professional money managers. 4. What stock market anomalies, bubbles, and crashes mean for market efficiency.
  4. 4. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 ThreeEconomicFactorscanleadtomarketefficiency: 1) Investor rationality 2) Independent deviations from rationality 3) Arbitrage MarketEfficiencyisdifficulttotestfor4basicreasons: 1) The risk-adjustment problem. 2) The relevant information problem. 3) The dumb luck problem. 4) The data snooping problem. JanuaryEffect Tendency for small stocks to have large returns in January. NYSECircuitBreakers Rules that kick in to slow or stop trading when the DJIA declines by more than a present amount in trading session.
  5. 5. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 The10,20,&30%declineslevelsintheDJIA,respectively willresultinthefollowingactions: 1) A 10% drop in the DJIA will halt trading a. For one hour if the decline occurs before 2PM; b. For one half hour if the decline occurs between 2PM & 2:30PM; and c. It will have no effect if the decline occurs between 2:30PM & 4:00PM. 2) A 20% drop in the DJIA will halt trading a. For two hours if the decline occurs 1PM; b. For one hour of the decline occurs 1PM & 2PM; and c. For the reminder of the day if it occurs between 2PM & 4PM. 3) A 30% drop will halt trading for the reminder of the day regardless of when the decline occurs. AbnormalReturns Abnormal Returns = Observed Return – Expected Return Howdoesnewinformationgetintostockprices? - Efficient market reaction: The price instantaneously adjusts to, and fully reflects, new information. There is no tendency for subsequent increases or decreases to occur. - Delayed reaction: The price partially adjusts to the new information, but days elapse before the price completely reflects new information.
  6. 6. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 - Overreaction and correction: The price over-adjusts to the new information; it overshoots the appropriate new price but eventually falls to the new price.
  7. 7. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #1 – P238 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns - On November 14, Thorogood Enterprises announced that the public and acrimonious battle with its current CEO had been resolved. - Under the terms of the deal, the CEO would step down from his position immediately. - In exchange, he was given a generous severance package. - Given the information below, calculate the cumulative abnormal return (CAR) around this announcement. - Assume the company has an expected return equal to the market return. - Graph and interpret your results. - Do your results support market efficiency?
  8. 8. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Answer - To find the cumulative abnormal returns, we chart the abnormal returns for the days preceding and following the announcement. - The abnormal return is calculated by subtracting the market return from the stock’s return on a particular day, Ri – RM. - Calculate the cumulative average abnormal return by adding each abnormal return to the previous day’s abnormal return. -1.00% -0.50% 0.00% 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 7-Nov 8-Nov 9-Nov 10-Nov 11-Nov 12-Nov 13-Nov 14-Nov 15-Nov 16-Nov 17-Nov 18-Nov 19-Nov Market Return % Company Return %
  9. 9. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 - Given that the battle with the current CEO was acrimonious, it must be assumed that investors felt his performance was poor, so we would expect the stock price to increase. - The CAR supports the efficient markets hypothesis. - The CAR increases on the day of the announcement, and then remains relatively flat following the announcement. -0.50% 0.00% 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 2.50% -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Daily Abnormal Return Cumulative Abnormal Return
  10. 10. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 10 Date Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm 7-Nov 0.50% 0.40% -0.10% 8-Nov 0.30% 0.40% 0.10% 9-Nov -0.20% -0.30% -0.10% 10-Nov -0.60% -0.50% 0.10% 11-Nov 1.30% 1.10% -0.20% 14-Nov -0.10% 1.80% 1.90% 15-Nov 0.10% 0.10% 0.00% 16-Nov 0.90% 0.70% -0.20% 17-Nov 0.20% 0.30% 0.10% 18-Nov -0.20% 0.00% 0.20% 19-Nov 0.30% 0.20% -0.10% Days from Announcement Daily Abnormal Return Cumulative Abnormal Return -5 -0.10% -0.10% -4 0.10% 0.00% -3 -0.10% -0.10% -2 0.10% 0.00% -1 -0.20% -0.20% 0 1.90% 1.70% 1 0.00% 1.70% 2 -0.20% 1.50% 3 0.10% 1.60% 4 0.20% 1.80% 5 -0.10% 1.70%
  11. 11. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 11 Question #2 – P238 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns - The following diagram shows the cumulative abnormal returns (CAR) for oil exploration companies announcing oil discoveries over a 30-year period. - Month 0 in the diagram is the announcement month. - Assume that no other information is received and the stock market as a whole does not move. - Is the diagram consistent with market efficiency? Why or why not?
  12. 12. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 12 Answer - The diagram does not support the efficient markets hypothesis. - The CAR should remain relatively flat following the announcements. - The diagram reveals that the CAR rose in the first month, only to drift down to lower levels during later months. - Such movement violates the semi-strong form of the efficient markets hypothesis because an investor could earn abnormal profits while the stock price gradually decreased.
  13. 13. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 13 Question #3 – P238-239 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns - The following figures present the results of four cumulative abnormal returns (CAR) studies. - Indicate whether the results of each study support, reject, or are inconclusive about the semi- strong form of the efficient market hypothesis. - In each figure, time 0 is the date of an event.
  14. 14. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 14 Answer a) Supports. - The CAR remained constant after the event at time 0. - This result is consistent with market efficiency, because prices adjust immediately to reflect the new information. - Drops in CAR prior to an event can easily occur in an efficient capital market. - For example, consider a sample of forced removals of the CEO. - Since any CEO is more likely to be fired following bad rather than good stock performance, CARs are likely to be negative prior to removal. - Because the firing of the CEO is announced at time 0, one cannot use this information to trade profitably before the announcement. - Thus, price drops prior to an event are neither consistent nor inconsistent with the efficient markets hypothesis. b) Rejects. - Because the CAR increases after the event date, one can profit by buying after the event. - This possibility is inconsistent with the efficient markets hypothesis. c) Supports. - The CAR does not fluctuate after the announcement at time 0. - While the CAR was rising before the event, insider information would be needed for profitable trading. - Thus, the graph is consistent with the semi-strong form of efficient markets. d) Supports.
  15. 15. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 15 - The diagram indicates that the information announced at time 0 was of no value. - There appears to be a slight drop in the CAR prior to the event day. - Similar to part a, such movement is neither consistent nor inconsistent with the efficient markets hypothesis (EMH). - Movements at the event date are neither consistent nor inconsistent with the efficient markets hypothesis.
  16. 16. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 16 Question #4 – P239 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns - A study analyzed the behavior of the stock prices of firms that had lost antitrust cases. - Included in the diagram are all firms that lost the initial court decision, even if the decision was later overturned on appeal. - The event at time 0 is the initial, pre–appeal court decision. - Assume no other information was released, aside from that disclosed in the initial trial. - The stock prices all have a beta of 1. - Is the diagram consistent with market efficiency? Why or why not?
  17. 17. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 17 Answer - Once the verdict is reached, the diagram shows that the CAR continues to decline after the court decision, allowing investors to earn abnormal returns. - The CAR should remain constant on average, even if an appeal is in progress, because no new information about the company is being revealed. - Thus, the diagram is not consistent with the efficient markets hypothesis (EMH).
  18. 18. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 18 Question #5 – P239 | Cumulative Abnormal Returns - Ross Co., Westerfield, Inc., and Jordan Company announced a new agreement to market their respective products in China on July 18 (7/18), February 12 (2/12), and October 7 (10/7), respectively. - Given the information below, calculate the cumulative abnormal return (CAR) for these stocks as a group. - Assume all companies have an expected return equal to the market return. - Graph and interpret your results. - Do your results support market efficiency?
  19. 19. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 19 Answer Ross Co. Date Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR 12-Jul -0.20% -0.40% -0.20% -0.20% 13-Jul 0.10% 0.30% 0.20% 0.00% 16-Jul 0.60% 0.80% 0.20% 0.20% 17-Jul -0.40% -0.20% 0.20% 0.40% 18-Jul -1.90% 1.30% 3.20% 3.60% 19-Jul -0.80% -0.60% 0.20% 3.80% 20-Jul -0.90% -1.00% -0.10% 3.70% 23-Jul 0.60% 0.10% -0.50% 3.20% 24-Jul 0.10% 0.00% -0.10% 3.10% -3.00% -2.00% -1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.00% 4.00% 5.00% 12-Jul 13-Jul 14-Jul 15-Jul 16-Jul 17-Jul 18-Jul 19-Jul 20-Jul 21-Jul 22-Jul 23-Jul 24-Jul Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR
  20. 20. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 20 Westerfield, Inc Date Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR 8-Feb -0.70% -0.90% -0.20% -0.20% 9-Feb -0.80% -0.90% -0.10% -0.30% 10-Feb 0.60% 0.40% -0.20% -0.50% 11-Feb 0.80% 1.00% 0.20% -0.30% 12-Feb -0.10% 0.10% 0.20% -0.10% 15-Feb 1.30% 1.40% 0.10% 0.00% 16-Feb 0.70% 0.70% 0.00% 0.00% 17-Feb -0.10% 0.00% 0.10% 0.10% 18-Feb 0.50% 0.50% 0.00% 0.10% -0.60% -0.50% -0.40% -0.30% -0.20% -0.10% 0.00% 0.10% 0.20% -1.50% -1.00% -0.50% 0.00% 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 8-Feb 9-Feb 10-Feb 11-Feb 12-Feb 13-Feb 14-Feb 15-Feb 16-Feb 17-Feb 18-Feb Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR
  21. 21. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 21 Jordan Company Date Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR 1-Oct 0.30% 0.50% 0.20% 0.20% 2-Oct 0.20% 0.80% 0.60% 0.80% 3-Oct 0.90% 1.30% 0.40% 1.20% 6-Oct -0.10% -0.50% -0.40% 0.80% 7-Oct -2.40% -0.50% 1.90% 2.70% 8-Oct 0.30% 0.30% 0.00% 2.70% 9-Oct -0.50% -0.40% 0.10% 2.80% 10-Oct 0.10% -0.10% -0.20% 2.60% 13-Oct -0.20% -0.60% -0.40% 2.20% -3.00% -2.00% -1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.00% 4.00% 1-Oct 2-Oct 3-Oct 4-Oct 5-Oct 6-Oct 7-Oct 8-Oct 9-Oct 10-Oct 11-Oct 12-Oct 13-Oct Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR
  22. 22. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 22 As a Group Date Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR -4 -0.60% -0.80% -0.20% -0.20% -3 -0.50% 0.20% 0.70% 0.50% -2 2.10% 2.50% 0.40% 0.90% -1 0.30% 0.30% 0.00% 0.90% 0 -4.40% 0.90% 5.30% 6.20% 1 0.80% 1.10% 0.30% 6.50% 2 -0.70% -0.70% 0.00% 6.50% 3 0.60% 0.00% -0.60% 5.90% 4 0.40% -0.10% -0.50% 5.40% -6.00% -4.00% -2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 4.00% 6.00% 8.00% -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 Market Return % Company Return % Ri-Rm CAR
  23. 23. Chapter #7: Stock Market Behavior & Market Efficiency TARIQ AL-BASHA 23 - The market reacts favorably to the announcements. . - Moreover, the market reacts only on the day of the announcement. Before and after the event, the cumulative abnormal returns are relatively flat. - This behavior is consistent with market efficiency.

