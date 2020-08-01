Chapter #3 - Overview of Security Types - Test Your IQ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
  2. 2. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
  3. 3. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Question #1: Money Market Securities - Which of the following is not a common characteristic of money market securities? a) sold on a discount basis b) mature in less than one year c) most important risk is default risk d) all of the above are characteristics Answer The correct answer is d
  4. 4. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2: Money Market Securities - Which of the following money market securities is the most liquid? a) U.S. Treasury bills b) bank Certificates of Deposit c) corporate money market debt d) municipality money market debt Answer The correct answer is a
  5. 5. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Question #3: Fixed-Income Securities - In what basis do we normally distinguish money market securities from fixed-income securities? a) issuer b) interest rate c) maturity d) tax status Answer The correct answer is c
  6. 6. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #4: Fixed-Income Securities - Your friend told you she just received her semi-annual coupon payment on a U.S. Treasury note with a $100,000 face value that pays a 6 percent annual coupon. - How much money did she receive from this coupon payment? a) $3,000 b) $6,000 c) $30,000 d) $60,000 Answer 100,000 X 0.06 X 0.05 = 3,000 The correct answer is a
  7. 7. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #5: Common Stock - A corporation with common stock issued to the public pays dividends a) at the discretion of management, who are elected by the shareholders b) at the discretion of shareholders, since they own the corporation c) at the discretion of the company’s board of directors, who are elected by shareholders d) at the discretion of the company’s board of directors, who are appointed by management Answer The correct answer is c
  8. 8. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Question #6: Preferred Stock - A dividend payment on preferred stock a) can never be omitted if the company is earning a profit b) is automatically omitted if the company realizes a loss from operations c) can be omitted at the discretion of the board of directors d) can not be omitted at the discretion of the board of directors Answer The correct answer is c
  9. 9. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 Question #7: Futures Contracts - You buy (go long) five copper futures contracts at 100 cents per pound, where the contract size is 25,000 pounds. - At contract maturity, copper is selling for 102 cents per pound. - What is your profit (+) or loss (-) on the transaction? a) -$2,500 b) +$2,500 c) -$25,000 d) +$25,000 Answer Long-Position: $1.00 X 25,000 pounds X 5 contracts = $125,000 At Maturity: $1.02 X 25,000 pounds X 5 contracts = $127,500 Profit (Loss) = At Maturity – Long-Position Profit (Loss) = 127,500 – 125,000 = 2,500 The correct answer is b
  10. 10. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 10 Question #8: Futures Contracts - You sell (go short) 10 gold futures contracts at $400 per ounce, where the contract size is 100 ounces. - At contract maturity, gold is selling for $410 per ounce. - What is your profit (+) or loss (-) on the transaction? a) -$1,000 b) +$1,000 c) -$10,000 d) +$10,000 Answer Short-Position: $400 X 100 ounces X 10 contracts = $400,000 At Maturity: $410 X 100 pounds X 10 contracts = $410,000 Profit (Loss) = Short-Position - At Maturity Profit (Loss) = 400,000 – 410,000 = - 10,000 The correct answer is c
  11. 11. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 11 Question #9: Options Contracts - You buy 10 SPX call options with a strike price of 950 at a quoted price of $10. - The contract size for SPX options is 100 times the S&P 500 index. - At option expiration, the S&P 500 is at 970. - What is your net profit on the transaction? a) $2,000 b) $5,000 c) $10,000 d) $20,000 Answer Buyer/Holder (Long Position) = Units of Underlying X (Excess of Exercise Price Over Market Price - Option Price) Buyer/Holder (Long Position) = 10 X 100 X ((970 – 950) – 10) Buyer/Holder (Long Position) = 1,000 X 10 = 10,000 The correct answer is c
  12. 12. Chapter #3: Overview of Security Types TARIQ AL-BASHA 12 Question #10: Options Contracts - You buy 10 SPX put options with a strike price of 920 at a quoted price of $8. - The contract size for SPX options is 100 times the S&P 500 index. - At option expiration, the S&P 500 is at 910. - What is your net profit on the transaction? a) $200 b) $1,000 c) $2,000 d) $10,000 Answer Buyer/Holder (Short Position) = Units of Underlying X (Excess of Exercise Price Over Market Price - Option Price) Buyer/Holder (Short Position) = 10 X 100 X ((920 – 910) – 8) Buyer/Holder (Short Position) = 1,000 X 2 = 2,000 The correct answer is c

