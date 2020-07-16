Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Question #1 – P460 | Futures Gains & Losses - Suppose you purchase 10 oran...
Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2 – P460 | Spot-Futures Parity - There is a futures contract on ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter #14 - Futures Contracts - Review Problems & Self-Test

48 views

Published on

Chapter #14 - Futures Contracts - Review Problems & Self-Test
Fundamentals of Investment: Valuation & Management

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter #14 - Futures Contracts - Review Problems & Self-Test

  1. 1. Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
  2. 2. Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
  3. 3. Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Question #1 – P460 | Futures Gains & Losses - Suppose you purchase 10 orange juice contracts today at the settle price of $1 per pound. - How much do these 10 contracts cost you? - If the settle price is lower tomorrow by 2 cents per pound, how much do you make or lose? - The contract size is 15,000 pounds. Answer 15,000 pounds X $1 X 10 contracts = $150,000 (total cost) $150,000 / 10 = $15,000 (Cost per contract) 15,000 pounds X $0.02 X 10 contracts = $147,000 Gains (Losses) = Value of Tomorrow Contract – Value of Today Contract Gains (Losses) = $147,000 - $150,000 = -$3,000 (loss)
  4. 4. Chapter #14: Futures Contracts TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2 – P460 | Spot-Futures Parity - There is a futures contract on a stock, which is currently selling at $200 per share. - The contract matures in two months; the risk-free rate is 5 percent annually. - The current dividend yield on the stock is 0 percent. - What does the parity relationship imply the futures price should be? Answer FT = S X (1 + r – d)^T F 2 months = $200 X (1 + 0.05 – 0)^(2/12) F 2 months = $200 X 1.008 = 201.63

×