Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Warm-UpExercises Question #1 – P547 | LG#1 - Canvas Reproductio...
Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2 – P547 | LG#1 - The Great Fish Taco Corporation cur...
Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Question #3 – P547 | LG#2 - Chico’s has sales of 15,000 units a...
Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #4 – P547 | LG#2 - Parker Investments has EBIT of $20,...
Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #5 – P547 | LG#2 - Cobalt Industries had sales of 150,...
Chapter #13 - Leverage & Capital Structure - Warm-up Exercises

Chapter #13 - Leverage & Capital Structure - Warm-up Exercises
Principals of Managerial Finance

Chapter #13 - Leverage & Capital Structure - Warm-up Exercises

  3. 3. Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Warm-UpExercises Question #1 – P547 | LG#1 - Canvas Reproductions has fixed operating costs of $12,500 and variable operating costs of $10 per unit and sells its paintings for $25 each. - At what level of unit sales will the company break even in terms of EBIT? Answer Q = 𝐹𝐶 𝑃−𝑉𝐶 Q = 12,500 / (25 – 10) = 833.34
  4. 4. Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2 – P547 | LG#1 - The Great Fish Taco Corporation currently has fixed operating costs of $15,000, sells its premade tacos for $6 per box, and incurs variable operating costs of $2.50 per box. - If the firm has a potential investment that would simultaneously raise its fixed costs to $16,500 and allow it to charge a per-box sale price of $6.50 due to better textured tacos, what will the impact be on its operating breakeven point in boxes? Answer Q = 𝐹𝐶 𝑃−𝑉𝐶 Q = 15,000 / (6 – 2.5) = 4,285.71 units Q = 16,500 / (6.5 – 2.5) = 4,125 units Decrease in number of units to be sold in order to reach the breakeven point.
  5. 5. Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Question #3 – P547 | LG#2 - Chico’s has sales of 15,000 units at a price of $20 per unit. - The firm incurs fixed operating costs of $30,000 and variable operating costs of $12 per unit. - What is Chico’s degree of operating leverage (DOL) at a base level of sales of 15,000 units? Answer Q = 𝐹𝐶 𝑃−𝑉𝐶 Q = 30,000 / (20 – 12) = 3,750 units DOL at Base Sales Level Q = 𝑄𝑋(𝑃−𝑉𝐶) [𝑄 𝑋 ( 𝑃−𝑉𝐶)]−𝐹𝐶 Q X (P – VC) = 15,000 X (20 – 12) = 120,000 Q X (P – VC) – FC = 120,000 – 30,000 = 90,000 DOL at Base Sales Level Q = 120,000 / 90,000 = 1.34
  6. 6. Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #4 – P547 | LG#2 - Parker Investments has EBIT of $20,000, interest expense of $3,000, and preferred dividends of $4,000. - If it pays taxes at a rate of 38%, what is Parker’s degree of financial leverage (DFL) at a base level of EBIT of $20,000? Answer DFL at Base Level EBIT = 𝐸𝐵𝐼𝑇 𝐸𝐵𝐼𝑇−𝐼−(𝑃𝐷 𝑋 1 1−𝑇 ) EBIT = 20,000 EBIT – 1 – (PD / (1 – T)) = 20,000 – 3,000 – (4,000 / 0.62) = 11,117.65 DFL at Base Level EBIT = 20,000 / 11,117.65 = 1.8
  7. 7. Chapter #13: Leverage & Capital Structure TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #5 – P547 | LG#2 - Cobalt Industries had sales of 150,000 units at a price of $10 per unit. - It faced fixed operating costs of $250,000 and variable operating costs of $5 per unit. - The company is subject to a tax rate of 38% and has a weighted average cost of capital of 8.5%. - Calculate Cobalt’s net operating profits after taxes (NOPAT), and use it to estimate the value of the firm. Answer V = 𝐸𝐵𝐼𝑇 𝑋 (1−𝑇) 𝑟𝑎 = 𝑁𝑂𝑃𝐴𝑇 𝑟𝑎 NOPAT = EBIT X (1 – T) Sales = 150,000 X 10 = 1,500,000 Variable Cost = 150,000 X 5 = 750,000 Fixed Cost = 250,000 EBIT = Sales – VC – FX EBIT = 1,500,000 – 750,000 – 250,000 = 500,000 NOPAT = 500,000 X (1 – 0.38) = 310,000 V = 310,000 / 0.085 = 3,647,058.82
