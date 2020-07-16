Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter #12: Return, Risk, & The Security Market Line TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
Fundamentals of Investments: Valuation & Management

  3. 3. Chapter #12: Return, Risk, & The Security Market Line TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Question #1 – P405 | Risk & Return - Suppose you observe the following situation: - If the risk-free rate is 7 percent, are these two stocks correctly priced relative to each other? - What must the risk-free rate be if they are correctly priced? Answer Slope = (ERA – Rf) / BA (0.22 – RF) / 1.8 = (0.2044 – RF) / 1.6 0.122 – RF/1.8 = 0.12775 – RF/1.6 0.122 – RF/1.8 - 0.12775 = - RF/1.6 RF/1.8 – 0.00575 = - RF/1.6 -(RF X 1.6) / 1.8 + 0.0092 = RF RF – 0.889 RF = 0.0092 0.111 RF = 0.0092 RF = 0.0092 / 0.111 = 0.0829 = 8.29%
  4. 4. Chapter #12: Return, Risk, & The Security Market Line TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2 – P405 | CAPM - Suppose the risk-free rate is 8 percent. - The expected return on the market is 16 percent. - If a particular stock has a beta of .7, what is its expected return based on the CAPM? - If another stock has an expected return of 24 percent, what must its beta be? Answer CAPM = RF + [Beta X (Rm – RF) CAPM = 0.08 + [0.7 X (0.16 – 0.08)] CAPM = 0.08 + 0.056 = 0.136 = 13.6% CAPM = RF + [Beta X (Rm – RF) 0.24 = 0.08 + [Beta X (0.16 – 0.08)] 0.24 – 0.08 = Beta X 0.08 0.16 / 0.08 = Beta Beta = 2

