Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Warm-UpExercises Question #1 – P449 | LG#2 - If Halley Industri...
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2 – P450 | LG#2 - Iridium Corp. has spent $3.5 billio...
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Period Initial Investment Cash Inflows Cash Outflows Net Cash F...
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #3 – P450 | LG#3&4 - Canvas Reproductions, Inc., has s...
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #4 – P450 | LG#3&4 - A few years ago, Largo Industries...
Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Question #5 – P450 | LG#5 - Bryson Sciences is planning to purc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter #11 - Capital Budgeting Cash Flows - Warm-up Exercises

53 views

Published on

Chapter #11 - Capital Budgeting Cash Flows - Warm-up Exercises
Principles of Managerial Finance

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter #11 - Capital Budgeting Cash Flows - Warm-up Exercises

  1. 1. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
  2. 2. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
  3. 3. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Warm-UpExercises Question #1 – P449 | LG#2 - If Halley Industries reimburses employees who earn master’s degrees and who agree to remain with the firm for an additional 3 years, should the expense of the tuition reimbursement be categorized as a capital expenditure or an operating expenditure? Answer It should be categorized as a capital expenditure as the employee will remain in the company for additional 3 years which exceeds the general rule operating expenditure that state the benefit should be earned within 1 Year.
  4. 4. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2 – P450 | LG#2 - Iridium Corp. has spent $3.5 billion over the past decade developing a satellite-based telecommunication system. - It is currently trying to decide whether to spend an additional $350 million on the project. - The firm expects that this outlay will finish the project and will generate cash flow of $15 million per year over the next 5 years. - A competitor has offered $450 million for the satellites already in orbit. - Classify the firm’s outlays as sunk costs or opportunity costs, and specify the relevant cash flows. Answer Suck Costs is what the company has spent over the past decade which is $3.5 billion Opportunity Costs is the offer received by the competitor which is $450 million. The additional spending of $350 million is an opportunity cost. Initial Investment = Initial Investment Needed to Acquire New Asset – After-tax Cash Inflows from Liquidation of Old Asset Initial Investment = $350,000,000 - $450,000,000 = - $100,000,000 It is advisable to sell the project as the cost of the project will exceed the benefit.
  5. 5. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Period Initial Investment Cash Inflows Cash Outflows Net Cash Flow Net Cash Undiscounted [1] [2] [3] [4] = [2] + [3] [5] = [4] + [1] Year 0 (100,000,000) - (100,000,000) Year 1 15,000,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 Year 2 15,000,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 Year 3 15,000,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 Year 4 15,000,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 Year 5 15,000,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 Year 6 - - Year 7 - - Year 8 - - Year 9 - - Year 10 - - Total (100,000,000) 75,000,000 - 75,000,000 (25,000,000)
  6. 6. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #3 – P450 | LG#3&4 - Canvas Reproductions, Inc., has spent $4,500 dollars researching a new project. - The project requires $20,000 worth of new machinery, which would cost $3,000 to install. - The company would realize $4,500 in after-tax proceeds from the sale of old machinery. - If Canvas’s working capital is unaffected by this project, what is the initial investment amount for this project? Answer Research cost of $4,500 is a sunk cost, therefore, it is not included in the initial investment amount. Initial Investment = Initial Investment Needed to Acquire New Asset – After-tax Cash Inflows from Liquidation of Old Asset Initial Investment = ($20,000 + $3,000) - $4,500 = $18,500
  7. 7. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #4 – P450 | LG#3&4 - A few years ago, Largo Industries implemented an inventory auditing system at an installed cost of $175,000. - Since then, it has taken depreciation deductions totaling $124,250. - What is the system’s current book value? - If Largo sold the system for $110,000, how much recaptured depreciation would result? Answer Book Value = Installed Cost of Asset – Accumulated Depreciation Book Value = $175,000 - $124,250 = $50,750 Gain (Loss) = Sale Amount – Book Value Gain (Loss) = $110,000 - $50,750 = $59,250 gain
  8. 8. Chapter #11: Capital Budgeting Cash Flows TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Question #5 – P450 | LG#5 - Bryson Sciences is planning to purchase a high-powered microscopy machine for $55,000 and incur an additional $7,500 in installation expenses. - It is replacing similar microscopy equipment that can be sold to net $35,000, resulting in taxes from a gain on the sale of $11,250. - Because of this transaction, current assets will increase by $6,000 and current liabilities will increase by $4,000. - Calculate the initial investment in the high-powered microscopy machine. Answer Initial Investment = Initial Investment Needed to Acquire New Asset – After-tax Cash Inflows from Liquidation of Old Asset + Net Working Capital Initial Investment = ($55,000 + $7,500) - $11,250 + ($6,000 - $4,000) = $53,250

×