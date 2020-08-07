Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter #10 - Bond Prices & Yields - Test Your IQ

Chapter #10 - Bond Prices & Yields - Test Your IQ
Chapter #10 - Bond Prices & Yields - Test Your IQ

  1. 1. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 1
  2. 2. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 2
  3. 3. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 3 Question #1: Yield-to-maturity - The yield to maturity on a bond is: (1993 CFA exam) a) below the coupon rate when the bond sells at a discount and above the coupon rate when the bond sells at a premium b) the interest rate that makes the present value of the payments equal to the bond price c) based on the assumption that all future payments received are reinvested at the coupon rate d) based on the assumption that all future payments received are reinvested at future market rates Answer is d - Yield to Maturity (YTM) is the discount rate that equates a bond’s price with the present value of its future cash flows. Also called promised yield or just yield.
  4. 4. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 4 Question #2: Bond yields - In which one of the following cases is the bond selling at a discount? (1989 CFA exam) a) coupon rate is greater than current yield, which is greater than yield-to-maturity b) coupon rate, current yield and yield-to-maturity are all the same c) coupon rate is less than current yield, which is less than yield-to-maturity d) coupon rate is less than current yield, which is greater than yield-to-maturity Answer is c 1. Premium bonds: a. Bonds with a price greater than par value are said to be selling at a premium. b. The yield to maturity of a premium bond is less than its coupon rate. 2. Discount bonds: a. Bonds with a price less than par value are said to be selling at a discount. b. The yield to maturity of a discount bond is greater than its coupon rate. 3. Par bonds: a. Bonds with a price equal to par value are said to be selling at par. b. The yield to maturity of a par bond is equal to its coupon rate.
  5. 5. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 5 Question #3: Bond yields - When are yield-to-maturity and current yield on a bond equal? (1992 CFA exam) a) when market interest rates begin to level off b) if the bond sells at a price in excess of its par value c) when the expected holding period is greater than one year d) if the coupon and market interest rate are equal Answer is d
  6. 6. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 6 Question #4: Bond prices - Consider a five-year bond with a 10 percent coupon that is presently trading at a yield-to- maturity of 8 percent. If market interest rates do not change, one year from now the price of this bond (1991 CFA exam) a) will be higher b) will be lower c) will be the same d) cannot be determined Answer is c
  7. 7. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 7 Question #5: Bond prices - Using semiannual compounding, what would the price of a 15-year, zero coupon bond that has a par value of $1,000 and a required return of 8 percent be? (1991 CFA exam) a) $308 b) $315 c) $464 d) $555 Answer is a Bond Price = 𝐶 𝑌𝑇𝑀 X [1 - 1 (1+ 𝑌𝑇𝑀 2 ) 2𝑀] + [ 𝐹𝑉 (1+ 𝑌𝑇𝑀 2 ) 2𝑀] Bond Price = 0 0.08 X [1 - 1 (1+ 0.08 2 ) 30] + [ 1,000 (1+ 0.08 2 ) 30] = 0 + 308.318668 = 308.318668
  8. 8. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 8 Question #6: Duration - Another term for bond duration is: (1992 CFA exam) a) actual maturity b) effective maturity c) calculated maturity d) near-term maturity Answer is b
  9. 9. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 9 Question #7: Duration - Which statement is true for the Macaulay duration of a zero-coupon bond? (1994 CFA exam) a) it is equal to the bond’s maturity in years b) it is equal to one-half the bond’s maturity in years c) it is equal to the bond’s maturity in years divided by its yield to maturity d) it cannot be calculated because of the lack of coupons Answer Percentage Change in Bond Price = - Duration X Change in YTM 1+ 𝑇𝑌𝑀 2
  10. 10. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 10 Question #8: Duration - Which one of the following bonds has the shortest duration? (1988 CFA exam) a) zero coupon, 10-year maturity b) zero coupon, 13-year maturity c) 8 percent coupon, 10-year maturity d) 8 percent coupon, 13-year maturity Answer is a
  11. 11. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 11 Question #9: Duration - Identify the bond that has the longest duration (no calculations necessary). (1990 CFA exam) a) 20-year maturity with an 8 percent coupon b) 20-year maturity with a 12 percent coupon c) 15-year maturity with a 0 percent coupon d) 10-year maturity with a 15 percent coupon Answer is b
  12. 12. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 12 Question #10: Duration - Which bond has the longest duration? (1992 CFA exam) a) 8-year maturity, 6 percent coupon b) 8-year maturity, 11 percent coupon c) 15-year maturity, 6 percent coupon d) 15-year maturity, 11 percent coupon Answer is c
  13. 13. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 13 Question #11: Duration - The duration of a bond normally increases with an increase in: (1991 CFA exam) a) term-to-maturity b) yield-to-maturity c) coupon rate d) all of the above Answer is a
  14. 14. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 14 Question #12: Duration - When interest rates decline, what happens to the duration of a 30-year bond selling at a premium? (1992 CFA exam) a) it increases b) it decreases c) it remains the same d) it increases at first, then declines Answer is a
  15. 15. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 15 Question #13: Duration - An 8 percent, 20-year corporate bond is priced to yield 9 percent. - The Macaulay duration for this bond is 8.85 years. - Given this information, how many years is the bond's modified duration? (1992 CFA exam) a) 8.12 b) 8.47 c) 8.51 d) 9.25 Answer is c Modified Duration = Macaulay Duration 1+ 𝑌𝑇𝑀 2 Modified Duration = 8.85 1+ 0.08 2 = 8.51
  16. 16. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 16 Question #14: Using duration - A nine-year bond has a yield-to-maturity of 10 percent and a modified duration of 6.54 years. - If the market yield changes by 50 basis points, what is the change in the bond's price? (1992 CFA exam) a) 3.27 percent b) 3.66 percent c) 6.54 percent d) 7.21 percent Answer is c
  17. 17. Chapter #10: Bond Prices & Yields TARIQ AL-BASHA 17 Question #15: Using duration - A 6 percent coupon bond paying interest semiannually has a modified duration of 10 years, sells for $800, and is priced at a yield-to-maturity (YTM) of 8 percent. - If the YTM increases to 9 percent, the predicted change in price, using the duration concept, decreases by which of the following amounts? (1994 CFA exam) a) $76.56 b) $76.92 c) $77.67 d) $80.00 Answer is c

