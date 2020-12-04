Analysis of multipath channel delay estimation using subspace fitting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Analysis of multipath channel delay estimation using subspace ﬁtting Tarik Kazaza Collaborators: Jac Rommeb , Gerard J.M. ...
Localization is needed the most in urban and indoor scenarios Urban canyons Airports and shopping malls The propagation in...
The problem of channel estimation for ranging Tx Rx h(t) t 𝛼1 𝜏1 𝜏2 𝜏3 𝜏4 𝛼2 𝛼3 𝛼4 h(t) What are the goals of channel esti...
Challenges for delay estimation in the presence of dense MPCs h(t) t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼...
Challenges for delay estimation in the presence of dense MPCs h(t) t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼...
Signal model h(t) t 𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 We use the extended Saleh-Valenzuela model to characterize the clustere...
Data model We assume that the receiver estimates frequency response hi in i = 0, . . . , L − 1, bands using OFDM signals w...
Multiband delay estimation h = A(φ)α + q :=      M MΘ1 ... MΘL−1      α +      q0 q1 ... qL−1      , (...
Performance analysis: Assumptions MPCs within a single cluster have similar delays, i.e., τp,k ≈ τp,1 + ∆τp,k, where ∆τp,k...
Performance analysis: First-order subspace perturbations To form the cost function J(φ) in (5), the ﬁrst step is to estima...
Performance analysis: First-order subspace perturbations The basis of the column space can be estimated from R by using ei...
Performance analysis: Algorithm The ﬁrst order approximation of the cost function J(φ) around the true value of parameters...
Performance analysis: Algorithm The ﬁrst-order error is | ˆφ − φ0 |≈ (J (φ0))−1 J (φ0) , (12) Using (9) the expressions fo...
Numerical Simulations - Receiver estimates hi in L = 4 bands, by using the OFDM probing signal with N = 12 subcarriers and...
Numerical Simulations Scenarios: Scenario 2.: In the ﬁrst cluster, K1 = 3, with powers of MPCs set to {σ2 1,1 = 1, σ2 1,2 ...
Results: Scenario 1. -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 Tarik Kazaz 15 / 19
Results: Scenario 2. -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 1.1 1.2 Tarik Kazaz 16 / 19
Results: Scenario 3. 0 0.5 1 1.5 10 -1 10 0 Tarik Kazaz 17 / 19
Conclusions The bias in delay estimation of the LOS is proportional to the sum of products of the powers of the LOS cluste...
Thank You! Tarik Kazaz 19 / 19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analysis of multipath channel delay estimation using subspace fitting

16 views

Published on

The presence of rich scattering in indoor and urban radio propagation scenarios may cause a high arrival density of multipath components (MPCs). Often the MPCs arrive in clusters at the receiver, where MPCs within one cluster have similar angles and delays. The MPCs arriving within a single cluster are typically unresolvable in the delay domain. In this paper, we analyze the effects of unresolved MPCs on the bias of the delay estimation with a multiband subspace fitting algorithm. We treat the unresolved MPCs as a model error that results in perturbed subspace estimation. Starting from the first-order approximation of the perturbations, we derive the bias of the delay estimate of the line-of-sight (LOS) component. We show that it depends on the power and relative delay of the unresolved MPCs in the first cluster compared to the LOS component. Numerical experiments are included to show that the derived expression for the bias well describes the effects of unresolved MPCs on the delay estimation.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analysis of multipath channel delay estimation using subspace fitting

  1. 1. Analysis of multipath channel delay estimation using subspace ﬁtting Tarik Kazaza Collaborators: Jac Rommeb , Gerard J.M. Janssena and Alle-Jan van der Veena Email: t.kazaz@tudelft.nl a Circuits and Systems, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands b Holst Centre - IMEC-NL, Eindhoven, The Netherlands Asilomar 2020, Virtual Conference
  2. 2. Localization is needed the most in urban and indoor scenarios Urban canyons Airports and shopping malls The propagation in these environments is harsh and characterized by a mixture of specular and dense multipath components. Tarik Kazaz 1 / 19
  3. 3. The problem of channel estimation for ranging Tx Rx h(t) t 𝛼1 𝜏1 𝜏2 𝜏3 𝜏4 𝛼2 𝛼3 𝛼4 h(t) What are the goals of channel estimation for ranging? resolve multipath components (MPCs) present in the channel detect the line-of-sight (LOS) component estimate delay of the LOS component Tarik Kazaz 2 / 19
  4. 4. Challenges for delay estimation in the presence of dense MPCs h(t) t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 h(t) gRx(t) 𝑒−𝑗𝜔𝑡 We observe the continuous-time phenomenon of signal propagation using signals and transceivers with limited bandwidth. This results in limited resolution in the delay domain missed detection of dense MPCs Tarik Kazaz 3 / 19
  5. 5. Challenges for delay estimation in the presence of dense MPCs h(t) t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 t𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 h(t) gRx(t) 𝑒−𝑗𝜔𝑡 Our objective in this work is to answer following question What are the eﬀects of the dense, i.e., unresolved, MPCs on the bias of the delay estimation using multiband subspace ﬁttinga ? aT. Kazaz, G.J.M. Janssen, A.J. van der Veen. Time Delay Estimation from Multiband Radio Channel Samples in Nonuniform Noise. 2019 53nd Asilomar Conference on Signals, Systems, and Computers. Tarik Kazaz 4 / 19
  6. 6. Signal model h(t) t 𝜏1,1 𝜏2,1 𝜏 𝑃,1 𝛼1,1 𝛼1,2 𝛼1,3 We use the extended Saleh-Valenzuela model to characterize the clustered multipath channel h(t) = P p=1 Kp k=1 αp,kδ(t − τp,k) , H(ω) = P p=1 Kp k=1 αp,ke−jωτp,k , (1) - P is the number of clusters and Kp is the number of MPCs in the pth cluster - αp,k ∈ R is the gain of the kth MPC in the pth cluster - τp,k ∈ R+ is the time-delay of the kth MPC in the pth cluster. Tarik Kazaz 5 / 19
  7. 7. Data model We assume that the receiver estimates frequency response hi in i = 0, . . . , L − 1, bands using OFDM signals with N pilot subcarriers. The multiband channel vector h = [hT 0 , . . . , hT L−1]T ∈ CNL satisﬁes the model h = A(φ)α + q :=      M MΘ1 ... MΘL−1      α +      q0 q1 ... qL−1      , (2) - A(φ) = [a(Φ1,1), . . . , a(ΦP,K)] ∈ CNL×K - M ∈ CN×K is a Vandermonde matrix M =      1 1 · · · 1 Φ1,1 Φ1,2 · · · ΦP,KP ... ... ... ... ΦN−1 1,1 ΦN−1 1,2 · · · ΦN−1 P,KP      , (3) - Φp,k = e−jφp,k , φp,k = 2πωsτp,k are subcarrier dependent phase shifts - Θi = diag([Φni 1,1, . . . , Φni P,K]) ∈ CK×K are band dependent phase shift - α collects the gains of MPCs, and q is zero-mean Gaussian noise vector Tarik Kazaz 6 / 19
  8. 8. Multiband delay estimation h = A(φ)α + q :=      M MΘ1 ... MΘL−1      α +      q0 q1 ... qL−1      , (4) A(φ) has multiple shift-invariance structures, and φ can be estimated using a subspace ﬁtting by solving the following optimization problem ˆφ = argmin φ {J(φ)} = argmin φ tr{P⊥ A(φ) ˆUEW ˆUH E } , (5) - P⊥ A(φ) = I − PA(φ) - PA(φ) is the projection matrix onto the column space - ˆU is the estimated basis that spans column space - W is weighting matrix Tarik Kazaz 7 / 19
  9. 9. Performance analysis: Assumptions MPCs within a single cluster have similar delays, i.e., τp,k ≈ τp,1 + ∆τp,k, where ∆τp,k = τp,k − τp,1, and it is small ∀k. The steering vectors of the same cluster can be approximated with ﬁrst-order Taylor series expansion as a(φp,k) ≈ a(φp,1) + ∆φp,kd(φp,1) , - ∆φp,k = φp,k − φp,1 and d(φp,1) = ∂a(φ) ∂φ |φ=φp,1 Then the multiband channel vector can be approximated as h ≈ [A( ˜φ) + Ddiag(γ)] ˜α + q , (6) - A( ˜φ) = [a(φ1,1), a(φ2,1), . . . , a(φP,1)] ∈ CNL×P - D = [d(φ1,1), . . . , d(φP,1)] ∈ CNL×P - the elements of vectors ˜α = [α1, . . . , αP ]T and γ = [γ1, . . . , γP ]T are αp = Kp k=1 αp,k, and γp = Kp k=2 αp,k∆φp,k αp . Tarik Kazaz 8 / 19
  10. 10. Performance analysis: First-order subspace perturbations To form the cost function J(φ) in (5), the ﬁrst step is to estimate ˆU from R = E{hhH }. R = A( ˜φ)R˜αAH ( ˜φ) + E + σ2 nI , (7) - R˜α = E{ ˜α ˜αH } and σ2 n is the noise power - E = A( ˜φ)diag(e)DH + Ddiag(e)AH ( ˜φ) is the perturbation matrix - e = [e1, . . . , eP ]T , where ep = Kp k=2 σ2 p,k∆φp,k Further assumptions The second order terms of ∆φp,k are small and thus can be ignored The scattering is wide-sense stationary and uncorrelated (WSSUS) and under these conditions it can be shown that - R˜α = diag(σ˜α), σ˜α = [σ2 1, . . . , σ2 P ]T , - σ2 p = Kp k=1 σ2 p,k, ∀p and σ2 p,k = |αp,k|2 . Tarik Kazaz 9 / 19
  11. 11. Performance analysis: First-order subspace perturbations The basis of the column space can be estimated from R by using eigenvalue decomposition When unresolved MPCs are present, the perturbations E perturb the estimated signal subspace, and we can write UE = Us + Ue . (8) - Us is the estimated signal subspace without perturbations - Ue is the perturbation matrix The ﬁrst-order Taylor series expansion of the columns of the perturbed subspace uE,i ≈ us,i + ue,i , (9) ue,i = P p=1,i=p ρi,pus,p + NL−P m=1 βi,mun,m , ρi,p = uH s,pEus,i λi − λp and , βi,m = uH n,mEus,i λi . - λp, p = 1, . . . , P, are the estimated eigenvalues Tarik Kazaz 10 / 19
  12. 12. Performance analysis: Algorithm The ﬁrst order approximation of the cost function J(φ) around the true value of parameters φ0 is 0 = J (φ0) + J (φ0)( ˆφ − φ0) , (10) - J (φ0) = ∂J(φ) ∂φ |φ=φ0 is gradient of J(φ) - J (φ0) = lim∆φ→0 J (φ)|φ=φ0 , and J (φ) is the Hessian of J(φ)1 From (10), the ﬁrst-order error is | ˆφ − φ0 |≈ (J (φ0))−1 J (φ0) , (11) - J (φ) = 2Re diag(A† ˆUEW ˆUH E P⊥ AD) - J (φ) = −2Re DH P⊥ AD A† ˆUEW ˆUH E (A† )H T 1M. Viberg, B. Ottersen, T. Kailath. Detection and estimation in sensor arrays using weighted subspace ﬁtting. 1991 IEEE Transactions on Signal Processing. Tarik Kazaz 11 / 19
  13. 13. Performance analysis: Algorithm The ﬁrst-order error is | ˆφ − φ0 |≈ (J (φ0))−1 J (φ0) , (12) Using (9) the expressions for the gradient and Hessian of J(φ) can be simpliﬁed to J (φ) ≈2Re diag[(AH A)−1 diag(σ−1 ˜α e)DH P⊥ AD] , J (φ) = −2Re DH P⊥ AD (AH A)−1 T . (13) - σ−1 ˜α = [σ−2 1 , . . . , σ−2 P ]T , σ2 p = Kp k=1 σ2 p,k and σ2 p,k = |αp,k|2 - e = [e1, . . . , eP ]T , ep = Kp k=2 σ2 p,k∆φp,k From (12) and (13) ⇒ the bias in delay estimation of the LOS is proportional to the product of the power of the interfering MPCs and their delay diﬀerences compared to the LOS. At the same time, this bias is inversely proportional to the total power of all MPCs in the cluster that contains the LOS. Tarik Kazaz 12 / 19
  14. 14. Numerical Simulations - Receiver estimates hi in L = 4 bands, by using the OFDM probing signal with N = 12 subcarriers and bandwidth B = 12 MHz. - The number of snapshots is set to 32, and the band’s central frequencies are {2410, 2450, 2480, 2560} MHz, respectively. - The average RMSE is computed using 103 independent Monte-Carlo trials. Scenarios: Scenario 1.: Three clusters of MPCs, i.e., P = 3, the clusters have {2, 3, 1} underlying MPCs with powers set to {σ2 1,1 = 1, σ2 1,2 = 0.5, σ2 2,1 = 0.85, σ2 2,2 = 0.55, σ2 2,3 = 0.35, σ2 3,1 = 0.55} - The delay of the LOS component and MPCs in the second and third cluster are kept ﬁxed and set to {τ1,1 = 5, τ2,1 = 33, τ2,2 = 33.5, τ2,3 = 34, τ3,1 = 95} ns - The delay for the MPC in the ﬁrst cluster τ1,2 is changing during trials and takes values of {6, 6.5, 7, 8} ns - SNR is changing during trials Tarik Kazaz 13 / 19
  15. 15. Numerical Simulations Scenarios: Scenario 2.: In the ﬁrst cluster, K1 = 3, with powers of MPCs set to {σ2 1,1 = 1, σ2 1,2 = 0.5, σ2 1,3 = 0.37}. - The delays of LOS component and MPCs in the second and third cluster are kept ﬁxed and are the same as in the previous scenario - The delay of the 2nd MPC in the ﬁrst cluster is set to τ1,3 = 8 ns - The delay of the 1st MPC τ1,2 in the ﬁrst cluster is changing during trails and takes values of {5.5, 6, 6.5, 7} ns Scenario 3.: The power of the second MPC in the ﬁrst cluster is changing relative to the LOS component’s power. - The SNR is set to 10 dB - The delay of the second MPC is set to τ1,2 = 6 ns - Other parameters are the same as in the ﬁrst scenario Tarik Kazaz 14 / 19
  16. 16. Results: Scenario 1. -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 Tarik Kazaz 15 / 19
  17. 17. Results: Scenario 2. -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 1.1 1.2 Tarik Kazaz 16 / 19
  18. 18. Results: Scenario 3. 0 0.5 1 1.5 10 -1 10 0 Tarik Kazaz 17 / 19
  19. 19. Conclusions The bias in delay estimation of the LOS is proportional to the sum of products of the powers of the LOS cluster’s MPCs with their delay diﬀerences compared to the LOS. The bias in delay estimation of the LOS is inversely proportional to the total power of components in the ﬁrst cluster, i.e., the sum of MPCs and LOS powers. The derived expression for the bias sets a tight bound on the expected performance of the delay estimation algorithm In the low-SNR regime, the ﬁnite sampling and noise eﬀects are dominant compared to errors introduced by unresolved MPCs. When the delay between LOS and interfering MPCs increases, but MPCs stay unresolvable, the bias will increase. Tarik Kazaz 18 / 19
  20. 20. Thank You! Tarik Kazaz 19 / 19

×