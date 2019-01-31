Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror Listen to Birds of Prey and mystery and horror new releases...
mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror A survivor of childhood trauma, two marriages, twenty hard ...
mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror Written By: J. A. Jance. Narrated By: Cotter Smith Publishe...
mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror Download Full Version Birds of Prey Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror

3 views

Published on

Listen to Birds of Prey and mystery and horror new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any mystery and horror FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror

  1. 1. mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror Listen to Birds of Prey and mystery and horror new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any mystery and horror FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror A survivor of childhood trauma, two marriages, twenty hard years with the Seattle P.D. and the bottle, Jonas Piedmont Beaumont has spent far too much time trolling the darker waters of human nature. In the wake of a devastating professional tragedy, he has decided, at long last, to pull the pin. But there is no safety in semi-retirement for a man who, long ago, chose to make a violent world his home. ​ Temporarily at leisure, Beau has agreed to chaperon his newlywed grandmother on her honeymoon cruise to the Gulf of Alaska. But Beau's brief idyll is abruptly shaken when a security videotape shows a passenger taking a fatal fall overboard. Like it or not, the burden of investigating a heinous crime is once again on his shoulders. Adrift a thousand miles from home, J.P. Beaumont has suddenly found himself submerged in a terrifying conspiracy that, if allowed to proceed unchecked, could have disastrous consequences, not only for Beau and his shipmates, but for the future of the world they all hope to return to.
  3. 3. mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror Written By: J. A. Jance. Narrated By: Cotter Smith Publisher: HarperAudio Date: August 2005 Duration: 5 hours 26 minutes
  4. 4. mystery and horror : Birds of Prey | Mystery Thriller & Horror Download Full Version Birds of Prey Audio OR Listen now

×