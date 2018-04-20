Download Free Birmingham Railway Carriage and Wagon Company, 1855-1963: A Century of Achievement | Download file PDF Free

Well done pictorial history of the Birmingham Railway Carriage & Wagon Co. which produced not only railway carriages and wagons but also trolleys, buses, aircraft, armored vehicles, diesel-electric locomotives and electric multiple units. With black and white pictures and schematics throughout. 112 pages.

