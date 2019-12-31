Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone The Half Life Audiobook download | The H...
The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone #1 New York Times bestselling author Jen...
The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone Written By: Jennifer Weiner. Narrated By...
The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone Download Full Version The Half Life Audi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone

2 views

Published on

The Half Life Audiobook download | The Half Life Audiobook free | The Half Life Audiobook online | The Half Life Audiobook for iPhone

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone

  1. 1. The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone The Half Life Audiobook download | The Half Life Audiobook free | The Half Life Audiobook online | The Half Life Audiobook for iPhone LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone #1 New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner’s short story, The Half Life, previously published in Redbook magazine is now available on audio. ​ From Redbook ’s Red-Hot Read series, a short story by the New York Times #1 bestselling author of In Her Shoes and Fly Away Home … ​ “My life is over,” Piper DeWitt thinks to herself, awaiting departure in the overcrowded International Terminal of the Philadelphia airport for an overseas business trip, to romantic Paris no less. She watched as her husband, Tosh, put his own suitcase into the trunk of a taxi the day before. He’d been telling her for months that he wasn’t happy, and though she still wants to believe it is just a phase, after a call to her mother from the Admiral’s Club, she can no longer deny that he’s left her, left their home, left their four-year-old daughter in her mother’s sole care. ​ Piper met Tosh when she was only twenty-two, just the way self help books said she would—when she wasn’t looking. Now at forty, she wonders how, through all those years, they’d gotten to this place in their marriage. When her flight is canceled due to volcanic ash spreading from Iceland across Europe, and when a handsome stranger offers her an invitation to share a cab, she realizes she can take a departure from her own life. And after a day of living like a tourist in her own city, she hopes she can still find her way home…
  3. 3. The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone Written By: Jennifer Weiner. Narrated By: Katie Finneran Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio Date: February 2011 Duration: 1 hours 16 minutes
  4. 4. The Half Life Audiobook download free | The Half Life Audiobook online for iPhone Download Full Version The Half Life Audio OR Listen now

×