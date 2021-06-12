Processing files as 2 phase xa transactional resources using java

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.javaspektrum.de 57  DER PRAKTIKER Wenn‘s denn sein muss Transaktionen auf dem Dateisystem Torsten Michelmann, Tapan M...
JavaSPEKTRUM 2/2010 58  DER PRAKTIKER Commons Transaction fit für verteilte Transaktionen Wie gesagt, unterstützt die Com...
www.javaspektrum.de 59  DER PRAKTIKER Datenbank-Loader: die mit EJB kompatible Lösung Welche Muster stehen für die Verarb...
JavaSPEKTRUM 2/2010 60  DER PRAKTIKER In Abbildung 5 ist der prinzipielle Ablauf unter Verwendung des Daten- banktoolings...
Jun. 12, 2021

  1. 1. www.javaspektrum.de 57  DER PRAKTIKER Wenn‘s denn sein muss Transaktionen auf dem Dateisystem Torsten Michelmann, Tapan Maheshwari Wenn die Rede auf Dateimanipulation im Kontext von Transaktionen kommt, dann ist die weit verbreitete Meinung: lieber nicht mit Java. Warum eigentlich nicht? Es gibt Bibliotheken, die suggerieren, dass es geht. Was spricht also dagegen? Verschiedene Lösungsvarianten für Ja- va SE und Java EE sind denkbar und werden vorgestellt. Das Grundproblem  Die meisten Dateisysteme unterstützen von Haus aus kei- ne Transaktionen, und da Java den Gedanken der Platt- formunabhängigkeit tief in seinen Genen trägt, unterstützt das java.io-Package dementsprechend auch keine Transaktionen auf Dateisystemebene. Da die Erstellung von eigenem Code zur Implementierung von transaktionssicheren Operationen auf dem Dateisystem einen nicht unerheblichen Aufwand nach sich ziehen würde, sorgt ein Griff in die Open-Source-Kiste für Erleichterung: Die bewährte und bekannte Bibliothek Transaction aus den Apa- che Commons liefert die Basisfunktionalität für transaktionales Dateimanagement. DieACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability)Anfor- derungen an Transaktionen werden in dieser Bibliothek durch die Anwendung der pessimistischen Sperrung (pessimistic lo- cking) implementiert. Das bedeutet, dass eine Datei nur von genau einem Prozess bearbeitet werden darf. Weitere Anfragen nach dieser Datei werden abgewiesen. Das garantiert, dass kei- ne konkurrierenden Änderungen auf der Datei gemacht wer- den, fordert aber den Preis, dass keine parallele Bearbeitung an verschiedenen, unabhängigen Teilen der Datei durchgeführt werden dürfen. Sicher ist das Aufsplitten einer Datei in meh- rere Dateien in einem solchen Fall ein möglicher Workaround, aber dieser ist mit Aufwand verbunden und möglicherweise nicht immer einfach möglich (wenn z. B. das Dateiformat ein Binärformat ist). Die aktuelle Version von Commons Transaction ist 1.2, und diese ist immerhin schon drei Jahre alt, Kontinuität und Fehler- freiheit sind aber sicher kein Makel in jenen Kreisen, die Wert auf Transaktionen legen. Ein entscheidender Makel der Bib- liothek ist aber, dass verteilte Transaktionen nicht unterstützt werden. Wie dieses Problem gelöst werden kann, wird im Folgenden gezeigt. Anhand zweier Anforderungsszenarien und Design-Einschränkungen werden im Folgenden drei Lösungsvarianten des Prob- lems der transaktionalen Verarbeitung von Daten, die in einer Datei vorliegen, beschrie- ben. Beispiel-Anwendungsfall 1: Transaktionale Verarbeitung einer einzelnen Datei Eine einzelne Datei mit einer sehr großen An- zahl von Geschäftsdatensätzen muss gelesen und satzweise verarbeitet werden. Das Verarbeiten des Daten- satzes besteht aus den Schritten  Datenbankeintrag anlegen,  markieren des Datensatzes in der Datei als „prozessiert“, da- mit ein problemloses Wiederaufsetzen ohne Doppelverarbei- tungen möglich ist. Der Lösungsansatz sieht die folgenden Aktivitäten vor:  Start einer verteilten (XA-) Transaktion,  Datensatz aus der Datei lesen und als „prozessiert“ markie- ren,  einfügen des Datensatzes in die Datenbank,  Commit der Transaktion. Beispiel-Anwendungsfall 2: Transaktionale Verarbeitung mit mehreren Dateien Eine Quelldatei muss gelesen, verarbeitet und transformiert werden, danach muss pro Satz ein Eintrag in eine Datenbank geschrieben werden sowie eine neue Datei erzeugt werden. Am Ende der Verarbeitung muss die Quelldatei gelöscht wer- den. Der Lösungsansatz sieht die folgenden Aktivitäten vor:  Start einer verteilten (XA-) Transaktion,  einlesen der Quelldatei,  durchführen der Transformation und Erstellung der neuen Datei sowie einfügen der Daten in eine Datenbank,  löschen der Quelldatei,  Commit der Transaktion. Im Falle eines Fehlers während der Verarbeitung werden die mittleren drei Schritte innerhalb einer Transaktion ausgeführt, wodurch sicher gestellt ist, dass die Quelldatei erst gelöscht wird, wenn die Zieldatei erstellt wurde und die Daten in die Datenbank geschrieben wurden. Abb. 1: Verwendung der Kernkomponenten der JTA (nach [JTA1.1])
  2. 2. JavaSPEKTRUM 2/2010 58  DER PRAKTIKER Commons Transaction fit für verteilte Transaktionen Wie gesagt, unterstützt die Commons-Bibliothek Transaction keine Two-Phase-Commit-Zugriffe. Dieser Makel verhindert die direkte Verwendung der API zur Lösung unseres Anwendungs- falls, gilt es doch, darin eine verteilte Transaktion unter Einbe- ziehung einer Datei und einer Datenbank zu implementieren. Es kann aber Abhilfe geschaffen werden: Die Java Transac- tion API (JTA) liefert alle Interfaces, die benötigt und gemein- hin von JDBC- und JMS-Treibern implementiert werden, um die Einbindung in verteilte Transaktionen zu erlauben. Abbil- dung 1 zeigt die Grundidee der JTA: Mittels einer zentralen TransactionManager-Klasse werden XAResource-Manager-Klassen koordiniert, damit die verteile Transaktion durchgeführt wer- den kann. Abbildung 2 zeigt die notwendigen Methoden, die implementiert werden wollen. Tabelle 1 zeigt die verfügbaren Zustände, die in XAResource Anwendung finden. Abbildung 3 zeigt nun, wie man JTA und Commons Transaction verheiraten kann: Die Klasse FileXARe- source stellt den ResourceManager dar und implementiert folglich XAResource (vgl. Abb. 1), welcher den Zugriff auf Dateien mittels der Commons-Transaction-Klasse FileResourceMan- ager implementiert. Die Klasse FileXAResource.java (s. Auszüge in Listing 1) enthält hierbei die wesentlichen Tei- le der Implementierung. Die Aufrufreihenfol- ge erschließt sich aus dem Sequenzdiagramm in Abbildung 4. Diese Variante der Implementierung hat einen entscheidenden Nachteil: Sie ist nicht anwendbar in Enterprise-JavaBeans (EJB), da die Spezifikation die Verwendung von java.io verbietet: „An enterprise bean must not use the java.io package to attempt to access files and directories in the file system.“ (Quelle: [JavaEJB3.0], Kapitel 20.1.2 Programming Re- strictions). Abb. 2: Die wichtigsten Interfaces der JTA Konstantenname Beschreibung XA_OK Die Vorbereitungen zur Transaktion sind normal beendet worden TMSUCCESS Transaktion wurde erfolgreich beendet, der Aufrufer kann vom Transaktions- kontext der Ressource entfernt werden TMFAIL Beenden der Verbindung und markieren der Transaktion als rollback-only TMSUSPEND Aufrufer unterbricht (aber beendet nicht) seine Verbindung mit der Transaktion TMRESUME Aufrufer stellt die Verbindung zu einer unterbrochenen Transaktion her XA_RDONLY Die Transaktion ist committed und nur noch read-only TMJOIN Der Aufrufer verbindet sich zu einem existierenden Transaktionskontext Tabelle 1: Die Bedeutung der wichtigsten Konstanten der Klasse XAResource Abb. 3: Beispiel-Implementierung Abb. 4: Sequenzdiagramm zur Verwendung der Klasse FileXAResource
  3. 3. www.javaspektrum.de 59  DER PRAKTIKER Datenbank-Loader: die mit EJB kompatible Lösung Welche Muster stehen für die Verarbeitung von Dateien inner- halb eines Java EE-Containers also zur Verfügung? Wenn die Eingangsdaten in einer Datenbank vorlägen, wäre das Problem schon gelöst, denn normale Datenbanken sind transaktionsori- entiert und erlauben auch verteilte Transaktionen. Die Produk- te sind etabliert und man vertraut ihnen, dass eine Transaktion unter Einhaltung der ACID-Regeln durchgeführt wird. Im Vergleich zu der Lösung mit Commons Transaction hat diese Lösung durchaus ih- ren Charme:  Ein mit der Datenbank mitgelieferter Loader ist hochgradig bzgl. Perfor- mance optimiert.  Alle möglichen Fehler- situationen sind bereits dokumentiert und im- plementiert. Als Nachteil ist sicher zu nennen, dass man ein we- nig mehr Arbeit hat, da man temporäre Tabellen anlegen muss, um die Da- ten dort zu speichern, be- vor sie dann innerhalb der Session-Beans verarbeitet werden können. Aber al- le Anwendungsfälle, die oben beschrieben wurden, lassen sich auch mit die- sem datenbankzentrierten Ansatz implementieren: ... public class FileXAResource implements XAResource { ... public void start(Xid xid, int flags) throws XAException { this.storedXid = xid; if ((flags != TMJOIN) && (flags != TMNOFLAGS)) { //flag other than TMJOIN & TMNOFLAGS are not relevant //to start() method, TMRESUME is not implemented throw new XAException(XAException.XAER_INVAL); } checkXid(xid); int txState = 0; try { txState = fileResourceManager.getTransactionState(xidToString(xid)); } catch (ResourceManagerException e) { //Convert ResourceManagerException to appropriate XAException throwXAException(XAException.XAER_RMERR, e); } if (flags == TMJOIN && txState == FileResourceManager.STATUS_NO_TRANSACTION) { //can‘t join, No existing transaction with this xid throw new XAException(XAException.XAER_NOTA); } if (flags == TMNOFLAGS) { if ((txState != FileResourceManager.STATUS_NO_TRANSACTION) || (txState == FileResourceManager.STATUS_ACTIVE)) { //transaction already running with this xid throw new XAException(XAException.XAER_DUPID); } try { fileResourceManager.startTransaction(xidToString(xid)); } catch (ResourceManagerException e) { //transaction with this xid could not be started, //convert ResourceManagerException to appropriate XAException throwXAException(XAException.XAER_RMERR, e); } } } ... public int prepare(Xid xid) throws XAException { checkXid(xid); int isPrepared = ResourceManager.PREPARE_FAILURE; try { //check if FileResourceManager is ready for prepare isPrepared = fileResourceManager.prepareTransaction(xidToString(xid)); } catch (ResourceManagerException e) { //prepare transaction activity failed, // convert ResourceManagerException to appropriate XAException throwXAException(XAException.XAER_RMERR, e); } if (isPrepared == FileResourceManager.PREPARE_FAILURE) { //could not prepare transaction with given xid, //hence rolling back throw new XAException(XAException.XA_RBROLLBACK); } if (isPrepared == FileResourceManager.PREPARE_SUCCESS_READONLY) { return XA_RDONLY; } //return OK flag when FileResourceManager is ready // to commit the transaction return XA_OK; } ... public void commit(Xid xid, boolean onePhase) throws XAException { checkXid(xid); try { fileResourceManager.commitTransaction(xidToString(xid)); } catch (ResourceManagerException e) { //if we are here then transaction commit failed. if (onePhase) { //If case of one-phase commit we can directly //roll-back the transaction try { //transaction identified by xid to be rolled back fileResourceManager.rollbackTransaction(xidToString(xid)); } catch (ResourceManagerException e1) {  //exception occurred while rolling back the transaction throwXAException(XAException.XAER_RMERR,e1); } throw new XAException(XAException.XA_RBROLLBACK); //raise XAException to signal a failed commit operation }else{ //if not onephase & commit failed, raise XAException //to notify TX Manager throw new XAException(XAException.XA_RBROLLBACK); } } } ... public void end(Xid xid, int flags) throws XAException { if ((flags != TMFAIL) && (flags != TMSUCCESS)) { //irrelevant flag found, throw an exception throw new XAException(XAException.XAER_INVAL); } checkXid(xid); if (flags == TMFAIL) { try { fileResourceManager.markTransactionForRollback( xidToString(xid)); } catch (ResourceManagerException e) { //Transaction could not be marked for rollback, //convert ResourceManagerException to appropriate XAException throwXAException(XAException.XAER_RMERR, e); } } } ... } Listing 1: Die Klasse FileXAResource.java Abb. 5: Anwendungsfall 1 mit Datenbank-Loader
  4. 4. JavaSPEKTRUM 2/2010 60  DER PRAKTIKER In Abbildung 5 ist der prinzipielle Ablauf unter Verwendung des Daten- banktoolings zum Laden von Dateien gezeigt. In Ab- bildung 6 sieht man, dass auch die Erstellung von Da- teien (wie in Anwendungs- fall 2 gefordert) mit einem sehr ähnlichen Ansatz durchgeführt werden kann. Der entscheidende Punkt ist, dass man zum Erzeugen der Datei ebenfalls auf Da- tenbankwerkzeuge zurück- greift. Viele Datenbanken bieten einen Export von Tabelleninhalten in Dateien (zum Teil auch schon di- rekt mit Transformation in andere Zeichensätze, was sehr nützlich sein kann) mithilfe von zur Datenbank gehörenden Tools an. Aber selbst, wenn das nicht der Fall ist, lässt sich mittels einer Stored Procedure das gewünschte Ergebnis erzielen. Zugegeben, dieser Ansatz implementiert nicht zu 100 % die Schritte, die im Anwendungsfall 2 beschrieben wurden, aber das Ziel wird auf alle Fälle erreicht: Die Quelldatei wird mit Garantie erst dann gelöscht, wenn die Daten in der Datenbank angekommen sind und die Zieldatei erzeugt wurde. Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) Eine weitere mit EJB kompatible Lösungsvariante ist die Ver- wendung eines ETL-Tools. Diese Tools erlauben zusätzlich die Definition von Transformations- und Mappingregeln mittels einer grafischen Oberfläche und abstrahieren auch von den da- runter liegenden Datenbanken. Dafür erfordern sie einen we- sentlich höheren Einarbeitungsaufwand und Mitarbeiter mit einem neuen Skillset im Vergleich zu der auf Java basierenden Lösung. Erkenntnis Die Entscheidung zwischen den Alternativen Commons Trans- action, Datenbank- und ETL-Tools will gut überlegt sein. Jede Lösung hat ihre Vorteile:  Wenn kein Java EE-Server vorhanden ist, dann ist die Verwen- dung von Commons Transaction eine gute Alternative, solange nicht Dutzende von verschiedenen Dateien bearbeitet werden müssen, denn dann würde ein ETL-Tool seine Überlegenheit bei der Implementierung ausspielen.  Wenn die Strategie eine Implementierung auf Basis von Java EE EJBs verlangt, dann gibt es kaum einen Weg, der an einer Implementierung mittels Datenbank-Tools zum Laden und Entladen von Dateien vorbeiführt.  Wenn ein Team sehr viel Erfahrung mit einem ETL-Tool hat und auch die notwendigen Lizenzen existieren, dann ist die Wahl der ETL-Variante sicherlich nicht verkehrt. Die Architekturentscheidung für eine der drei Alternativen muss die im Projekt (und den nicht-funktionalen Anforderun- gen) definierten Rahmenbedingungen berücksichtigen. Einen goldenen Hammer zur Lösung des Problems der transaktiona- len Verarbeitung von Dateien gibt es nicht. Links [ApacheTransaction] Transaction Overview, http://commons.apache.org/transaction/ [JavaEJB3.0] Java Specification Request 220: Enterprise JavaBeans 3.0, http://jcp.org/en/jsr/detail?id=220 [JavaTricksBlog2010] Transactional File Access in Java, http://myjavatricks.com/jtfs.aspx [JTA1.1] Java Transaction API (JTA), Version 1.1, Release: 14 February 2007 [Olson07] J. Olson, Enhance Your Apps With File System Trans- actions, http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/magazine/cc163388.aspx [XA] X/Open XA (kurz „XA“), Standard für verteilte Transaktionen, http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/X/Open_XA Abb. 6: Anwendungsfall 2 unter Verwen- dung der Datenbank-Unload-Funktionalität Torsten Michelmann arbeitet als Master Certified IT Architect mit den Schwerpunkten Java EE und Middleware für IBM Global Business Services. Er be- fasst sich intensiv mit SOA, Open-Source-Bibliotheken und Vorgehensmodellen zur Softwareentwicklung. E-Mail: torsten.michelmann@de.ibm.com. Tapan Maheshwari hat mehr als 10 Jahre Erfahrung in der Architektur und dem Design von E-Business-Lösung mittels Java EE. Er ist ein Certified Enterprise Architect (SCEA) und IBM Certified SOA Solution Designer. Er arbeitet für IBM Indien als Senior Systems Analyst.

