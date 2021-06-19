Introduction to Basic Cytogenetics by Tanzeel Rehman

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CYTOGENETICS
BIOT – 852 MEDICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TOPIC INTRODUCTION TO CYTOGENETICS
ORGANIZATION OF THE LECTURE Definition and principles •Tools •Applications of cytogenetic analyses –Diagnostic –Prognostic...
Cytogenetics is the study of chromosomes and their role in heredity. CYTOGENETICS is the branch of genetics that correlate...
THE GOAL OF CYTOGENETICS: 1. diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities. 2. localisation of any (often abnormal) chromosomal r...
The analysis of Chromosomes and genes in a sample population is required to find out any Genetic errors or genetic abnorma...
MILESTONES IN CYTOGENETICS 1842. Karl Wilhelm Nageli: observed in Plant 1879. Arnold: First visualization of human chromos...
BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS CHROMOSOME: CHROMATIN KARYOTYPE IDEOGRAMS
BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS CHROMOSOMES (Gr. Chroma = Coloured, Soma = Body) is misnomer because chromosomes are not coloured ...
BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS CHROMOSOMES: They contain small bodies, called genes. The genes contain hereditary characters, the...
CHROMATIN: fine thread like structures of chromosomes in nucleus before any cell division BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS
KARYOTYPE: The particular array of chromosomes that an individual possesses is called its karyotypes which may differ grea...
Ideograms are a schematic representation of chromosomes. They show the relative size of the chromosomes and their banding ...
CHROMOSOMES Each chromosome has a constriction point called the centromere, which divides the chromosome into two sections...
Chromosomes are visible when a cell is dividing so we usually see them in double-stranded form.
These are V-shaped chromosomes. In these chromosomes centromere is present almost in the centre and two equal arms are for...
These are J or L-shaped chromosomes, lit these chromo- somes centromere is present in the centre in such a manner that two...
These are also rod-shaped chromosomes, but the centromere is between two chromatids in such a manner that one arm is short...
These are rod-shaped chromosomes. These have centromere at their proximal end
KINDS OF CHROMOSOMES HOMOLOGOUS CHROMOSOMES: Chromosomes are found in pairs, one set comes from Father and another from Mo...
KINDS OF CHROMOSOMES These chromosomes contain the genes of reproductive organs. They determine the sex. These chromosomes...
KINDS OF CHROMOSOMES These chromosomes contain the genes of various characters except reproductive organs. They have no co...
KARYOTYPING It is the process of pairing and ordering all the chromosomes of an organism, thus providing a genome-wide sna...
Chromosomes are identified by size, position of the centromere, and banding and staining regions
Chromosomes are identified by size, position of the centromere, and banding and staining regions G - Banding Q - Banding C...
CHROMOSOME BANDING G-banding uses a stain called Giemsa stain. G- banding gives you a series of light and dark stripes alo...
HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm leng...
CHROMOSOME ABNORMALITIES CHROMOSOME DISORDERS AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL SEX CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERI...
AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL Alterations in structure Include loss, rearrangements or gain of chromosome seg...
DELETION WHEN A SMALL PART OF CHROMOSOME IS MISSING, IT IS CALLED DELETION. If deletion occurs in one chromosome, it is ha...
DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION
DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION 1. Williams syndrome uniform” 1.5 MB deletion del(7)q11.23 1/20,000 all p...
DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION 2. Prader-Willi 1/10,000Del(15)q11- 13…..Paternal Uniparental Disomy Phen...
DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION Cri du chat syndrome Cri du chat syndrome (cat's cry) syndrome, also know...
DUPLICATION When a part of chromosome is present in excess to the normal chromosome, it is called duplication. It causes a...
INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome...
INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome...
INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome...
INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome...
TRANSLOCATION Due to translocation changes may be produced in species. When a part of chromosome is transferred to a nonho...
TRANSLOCATION Reciprocal Translocation Robertson Translocation
CHROMOSOME ABNORMALITIES CHROMOSOME DISORDERS AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL SEX CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERI...
If non-disjunction occurs, one gamete gets both chromosomes, the other gamete gets nothing.
Non-disjunction in meiosis This is an abnormal division where one daughter cell gets an extra chromosome (24) and the othe...
2% of sperms have Chromosomal abnormalities 20% of ova have Chromosomal abnormalities So among 100 conceptions, there are ...
6 CHROMOSOME DISORDERS CAUSED BY NONDISJUNCTION Down syndrome (trisomy 21) Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18) Klinefelters synd...
Extra copy of chromosome 21. Also called “Trisomy 21” Have 47 chromosomes instead of 46, Down syndrome (trisomy 21)  Shor...
Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18) Extra copy of chromosome 21. Also called “Trisomy 21” Have 47 chromosomes instead of 46,
Klinefelters syndrome (trisomy XXY) XXY – Male Trisomy of the sex chromosomes  47 Chromosomes  Sterile  Low testosteron...
Turners syndrome (monosomy XO)  45 chromosomes  Sterile  Shorter than average  various other characteristic symptoms X...
Jacob’s XYY syndrome (trisomy XYY)  Taller than average  Normal development – never know they have it unless tested.  M...
XXX syndrome (trisomy X)  Taller than average  Often develop normally – never know they have it unless tested.  May hav...
CHAPTER 6 COMPLETED THANK YOU VERY MUCH
Jun. 19, 2021

  3. 3. ORGANIZATION OF THE LECTURE Definition and principles •Tools •Applications of cytogenetic analyses –Diagnostic –Prognostic –Pathogenetic and Therapeutic
  4. 4. Cytogenetics is the study of chromosomes and their role in heredity. CYTOGENETICS is the branch of genetics that correlates the structure, number, and behaviour of chromosomes with heredity and diseases. Study of chromosomes
  5. 5. THE GOAL OF CYTOGENETICS: 1. diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities. 2. localisation of any (often abnormal) chromosomal region/DNA sequence. Why Analyse Chromosomes and Genes?
  6. 6. The analysis of Chromosomes and genes in a sample population is required to find out any Genetic errors or genetic abnormalities in that population which may be of any change in genetic material, abnormal numbers of whole chromosomes. Which may lead relatively harmless to severe phenotypic changes: like vitamin deficiencies and food allergies to cancer, birth defects and infant mortality etc. Why Analyse Chromosomes and Genes? Down's syndrome Trisomy 21 Edward's syndrome Trisomy 18
  7. 7. MILESTONES IN CYTOGENETICS 1842. Karl Wilhelm Nageli: observed in Plant 1879. Arnold: First visualization of human chromosomes. 1882. Walther Flemming : behavior in animal cells was described, the discoverer of mitosis, 1888. Von Waldeyer: The name was coined by German anatomist, 1921. Winiwarter & Painter: Isolated X chromosome & Y chromosome respectively. 1956. Tijio and Levan: : Described correct chromosome number as 22 pair of autosomes and 2 sex chromosomes. Karl Wilhelm Nageli Walther Flemming Von Waldeyer
  8. 8. BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS CHROMOSOME: CHROMATIN KARYOTYPE IDEOGRAMS
  9. 9. BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS CHROMOSOMES (Gr. Chroma = Coloured, Soma = Body) is misnomer because chromosomes are not coloured bodies.
  10. 10. BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS CHROMOSOMES: They contain small bodies, called genes. The genes contain hereditary characters, the chromosomes transfer the hereditary characteristics from one cell to another or from one generation to another
  11. 11. CHROMATIN: fine thread like structures of chromosomes in nucleus before any cell division BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS
  12. 12. KARYOTYPE: The particular array of chromosomes that an individual possesses is called its karyotypes which may differ greatly between different species BASIC CYTOGENETIC TERMS
  13. 13. Ideograms are a schematic representation of chromosomes. They show the relative size of the chromosomes and their banding patterns.
  14. 14. CHROMOSOMES Each chromosome has a constriction point called the centromere, which divides the chromosome into two sections, or “arms.” The short arm of the chromosome is labeled the “p arm.” The long arm of the chromosome is labeled the “q arm.” The symbol "p" was chosen to designate the short arm because "p" stands for "petit", "small" in French. The letter "q" was selected to signify the long arm merely because "q" is the next letter in the alphabet.
  15. 15. Chromosomes are visible when a cell is dividing so we usually see them in double-stranded form.
  16. 16. These are V-shaped chromosomes. In these chromosomes centromere is present almost in the centre and two equal arms are formed.
  17. 17. These are J or L-shaped chromosomes, lit these chromo- somes centromere is present in the centre in such a manner that two unequal! arms are formed
  18. 18. These are also rod-shaped chromosomes, but the centromere is between two chromatids in such a manner that one arm is short and another is long.
  19. 19. These are rod-shaped chromosomes. These have centromere at their proximal end
  20. 20. KINDS OF CHROMOSOMES HOMOLOGOUS CHROMOSOMES: Chromosomes are found in pairs, one set comes from Father and another from Mother. These paired chromosomes are identical in all respects and termed as homologous chromosomes.
  21. 21. KINDS OF CHROMOSOMES These chromosomes contain the genes of reproductive organs. They determine the sex. These chromosomes are of two types, X-chromosome and Y-chromosome. X chromosomes determine female and V chromosomes determine male.
  22. 22. KINDS OF CHROMOSOMES These chromosomes contain the genes of various characters except reproductive organs. They have no concern with the determination of sex organs
  23. 23. KARYOTYPING It is the process of pairing and ordering all the chromosomes of an organism, thus providing a genome-wide snapshot of an individual's chromosomes. analyze human karyotypes to detect gross genetic changes—anomalies
  24. 24. KARYOTYPING It is the process of pairing and ordering all the chromosomes of an organism, thus providing a genome-wide snapshot of an individual's chromosomes. analyze human karyotypes to detect gross genetic changes—anomalies Karyotypes are prepared using standardized staining procedures that reveal characteristic structural features for each chromosome.
  25. 25. KARYOTYPING It is the process of pairing and ordering all the chromosomes of an organism, thus providing a genome-wide snapshot of an individual's chromosomes. analyze human karyotypes to detect gross genetic changes—anomalies Chromosomes can be photographed or visualized using a computer, and then analyzed
  26. 26. Chromosomes are identified by size, position of the centromere, and banding and staining regions
  27. 27. Chromosomes are identified by size, position of the centromere, and banding and staining regions G - Banding Q - Banding C - Banding R - Banding T - Banding NOR - Banding High Resolution Banding Restriction Endonuclease Banding
  28. 28. CHROMOSOME BANDING G-banding uses a stain called Giemsa stain. G- banding gives you a series of light and dark stripes along the length of the chromosome. Q-banding uses a stain called quinacrine. Q- banding yields a fluorescent pattern. It is similar in pattern to G-banding, but glows yellow. C-banding only stains the centromeres. Centromeres are little constricted portions of chromosomes. That's where sister chromatids (two copies of the same chromosome) will attach to each other when the cell is getting ready to divide. R-banding is the opposite of C-banding. R- banding stains non-centromeric regions.
  29. 29. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  30. 30. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  31. 31. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  32. 32. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  33. 33. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  34. 34. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  35. 35. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  36. 36. HUMAN CHROMOSOME CLASSIFICATION The human chromosome has been classified in to seven groups on the basis of their arm length and position of the centromers . A-1-3, B-4-5, C-6-12, D-13-15, E-16-18, F-19-20, G-21-22, XX, XY
  37. 37. CHROMOSOME ABNORMALITIES CHROMOSOME DISORDERS AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL SEX CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL
  38. 38. AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL Alterations in structure Include loss, rearrangements or gain of chromosome segments, called chromosomal abbreviation Karyotype with abnormal No. of chromosomes Include chromosome losses & gains due to aneuploidy at meiosis cell division DELETION DUPLICATION TRANSLOCATION INVERSION
  39. 39. DELETION WHEN A SMALL PART OF CHROMOSOME IS MISSING, IT IS CALLED DELETION. If deletion occurs in one chromosome, it is harmful and if it occurs in both the chromosomes, death may occur.
  40. 40. DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION
  41. 41. DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION 1. Williams syndrome uniform” 1.5 MB deletion del(7)q11.23 1/20,000 all populations Phenotype Dysmorphic facies Growth and mental retardation Distinctive personality Transient hypercalcemia Arterial disease
  42. 42. DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION 2. Prader-Willi 1/10,000Del(15)q11- 13…..Paternal Uniparental Disomy Phenotype: Mild to moderate MR Hypotonia, poor feeding in infancy Short stature, small hands and feet, small external genitalia Hyperphagia (compulsive overeating), obesity
  43. 43. DELETION INTERSTICIAL DELETION TERMINAL DELETION Cri du chat syndrome Cri du chat syndrome (cat's cry) syndrome, also known as 5p- (5p minus) syndrome, is a chromosomal condition that results when a piece of chromosome 5 is missing. Infants with this condition often have a high- pitched cry that sounds like that of a cat. mental retardation, delayed development, distinctive facial features, small head size (microcephaly), widely-spaced eyes (hypertelorism), low birth weight and weak muscle tone (hypotonia) in infancy.
  44. 44. AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL Alterations in structure Include loss, rearrangements or gain of chromosome segments, called chromosomal abbreviation Karyotype with abnormal No. of chromosomes Include chromosome losses & gains due to aneuploidy at meiosis cell division DELETION DUPLICATION
  45. 45. DUPLICATION When a part of chromosome is present in excess to the normal chromosome, it is called duplication. It causes abnormality in structure and functions of the body
  46. 46. AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL Alterations in structure Include loss, rearrangements or gain of chromosome segments, called chromosomal abbreviation Karyotype with abnormal No. of chromosomes Include chromosome losses & gains due to aneuploidy at meiosis cell division DELETION DUPLICATION INVERSION
  47. 47. INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome Arm On opposite Chromosome Arm
  48. 48. INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome Arm On opposite Chromosome Arm
  49. 49. INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome Arm On opposite Chromosomal Arm Ring chromosome- these are formed when a break occurs on each arm of chromosomes followed by fusion of the exposed ends to create a circular structure. The distal fragments are lost because they lack the centromere.
  50. 50. INVERSION When there is a change in the sequence of genes within the chromosome it is called inversion. On Same Chromosome Arm On opposite Chromosome Arm
  51. 51. AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL Alterations in structure Include loss, rearrangements or gain of chromosome segments, called chromosomal abbreviation Karyotype with abnormal No. of chromosomes Include chromosome losses & gains due to aneuploidy at meiosis cell division DELETION DUPLICATION TRANSLOCATION INVERSION
  52. 52. TRANSLOCATION Due to translocation changes may be produced in species. When a part of chromosome is transferred to a nonhomologous chromosome it is called translocation.
  53. 53. TRANSLOCATION Reciprocal Translocation Robertson Translocation
  54. 54. CHROMOSOME ABNORMALITIES CHROMOSOME DISORDERS AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL SEX CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL √
  55. 55. AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL Alterations in structure Include loss, rearrangements or gain of chromosome segments, called chromosomal abbreviation Karyotype with abnormal No. of chromosomes Include chromosome losses & gains due to aneuploidy at meiosis cell division All abnormalities result from an error during meiosis, called “nondisjunction” non – dis – junction The problem arises when during meiosis there is a failure of homologous chromosomes to separate.
  56. 56. If non-disjunction occurs, one gamete gets both chromosomes, the other gamete gets nothing.
  57. 57. Non-disjunction in meiosis This is an abnormal division where one daughter cell gets an extra chromosome (24) and the other daughter cell gets one chromosome less than normal (22). Fertilisation with a normal gamete gives either a trisomic zygote (24+23=47) or a monosomic zygote (22+23=45)
  58. 58. 2% of sperms have Chromosomal abnormalities 20% of ova have Chromosomal abnormalities So among 100 conceptions, there are 25% chromosome abnormalities In every 100 pregnancies, there occurs 15 spontaneous miscarriages, 50% of which have chromosome abnormalities Among 160 births, one baby is born with a chromosome abnormality Frequencies of chromosome Abnormalities
  59. 59. 6 CHROMOSOME DISORDERS CAUSED BY NONDISJUNCTION Down syndrome (trisomy 21) Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18) Klinefelters syndrome (trisomy XXY) XYY syndrome (trisomy XYY) XXX syndrome (trisomy X) Turners syndrome (monosomy XO)
  60. 60. AUTOSOMAL CHROMOSOMES STRUCTURAL NUMERICAL Alterations in structure Include loss, rearrangements or gain of chromosome segments, called chromosomal abbreviation Karyotype with abnormal No. of chromosomes Include chromosome losses & gains due to aneuploidy at meiosis cell division Down syndrome (trisomy 21) Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18)
  61. 61. Extra copy of chromosome 21. Also called “Trisomy 21” Have 47 chromosomes instead of 46, Down syndrome (trisomy 21)  Short stature  Mental retardation  Reduced life span  Characteristic features  John Langdon Down (the British physician) who described the syndrome in 1866.
  62. 62. Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18) Extra copy of chromosome 21. Also called “Trisomy 21” Have 47 chromosomes instead of 46,
  63. 63. Klinefelters syndrome (trisomy XXY) XXY – Male Trisomy of the sex chromosomes  47 Chromosomes  Sterile  Low testosterone  Taller than average  Often don’t know they have it unless tested.
  64. 64. Turners syndrome (monosomy XO)  45 chromosomes  Sterile  Shorter than average  various other characteristic symptoms XO females. Missing 2nd sex chromosome. This is the only monosomy in which the embryo survives. If any other chromosomes are missing then embryo/fetus does not survive
  65. 65. Jacob’s XYY syndrome (trisomy XYY)  Taller than average  Normal development – never know they have it unless tested.  May have sterility problems Males with extra Y. 47 chromosomes
  66. 66. XXX syndrome (trisomy X)  Taller than average  Often develop normally – never know they have it unless tested.  May have sterility problems Females with extra X 47 chromosomes
  67. 67. CHAPTER 6 COMPLETED THANK YOU VERY MUCH

