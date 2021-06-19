Epidiomology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIOT – 870 EPIDEMIOLOGICAL RESEARCH AND TREATMENT STUDIES CLINICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TOPIC Sir Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto
OUT LINES OF PRESENTATION INTRODUCTION 1 1 EPIDEMOLOGY 2 2 DEFINITION 3 3 Basic Tenets 4 4 AIMS OF EPIDEMIOLOGY 5 5 STUDIE...
INTRODUCTION TO EPIDEMIOLOGICALSTUDIES Prepared by Tazneel Rehman
• The term epidemiology is derived from the Greek word EPIDEMIC. •– Epi means-Among, upon, •– Demos means study population...
EPIDEMOLOGY So – it is the scientific study of the disease pattern in human population. – In broad sense, it is the study ...
DEFINITIONOF EPIDEMIOLOGY The STUDY of the DISTRIBUTION and DETERMINANTS of HEALTH-RELATED STATES in specified POPULATIONS...
Basic Tenets of epidemiology Target of a study in epidemiology is human Population as Geographical area, Age, Sex, Ethnici...
Basic Tenets of epidemiology All findings must relate to the defined population. Enumeration is not enough in epidemiology...
Basic Tenets of epidemiology Conclusions are based of comparisons: comparing the rates of diseases frequency among the exp...
AIMSOF EPIDEMIOLOGY According to the International Epidemiological Association (IEA) Epidemiology has three main aims. 1. ...
AIMSOF EPIDEMIOLOGY The ultimate aims of epidemiology can be concluded in to two followings points. 1. To eliminate or red...
HIERARCHYOF EVIDENCE
• non-experimental • there is no individual intervention • individuals can be observed prospectively, retrospectively, or ...
• Routine data • Health and productivity profile • Case studies/reports • Case series • Field surveys (ex KAP) • Prevalenc...
Routine data • Examination of data routinely collected and submitted by various animal facilities – Slaughterhouses – labo...
Case Report Case series – collection of case reports
Field Survey • Locally known as KAP survey- “KAP” for knowledge, attitudes and practices
Comparative studies testing a hypothesi cross-sectional (a snapshot; no idea on cause-and-effect relationship) cohort (...
DISEASESPREVENTIONANDCONTROL Prevention of source or reservoir  Early diagnosis  Notification  Epidemiological Investig...
DISEASESPREVENTIONANDCONTROL  Interruption of the disease transmission  Prevention of susceptible host • Immunization • ...
Epidiomology
Epidiomology
Epidiomology
Epidiomology
Epidiomology

×