BASIC Environment bioremediation BY TANZEEL REHMAN

TANZEEL
TANZEEL The pollution is an undesirable change in the physical, chemical or biological characteristics of air, land, and w...
Generally, there are various kinds of pollution such as pollution of air, water, and land. In addition to these, there are...
TANZEEL AIR Welcome to When due to some natural processes or human activities, the amount of solid waste or concentration ...
TANZEEL Air Pollution Ozone Layer Depletion Acid Rain Green House Gases Global Warming
TANZEEL Water pollution is any chemical, physical or biological change in the quality of water that has a harmful effect o...
TANZEEL Land pollution is the demolition of Earth's land surfaces often caused by human activities and their misuse of lan...
TANZEEL Environmental bioremediation INTRODUCTION Environmental remediation is the solving of environmental problems throu...
TANZEEL Why Environmental bioremediation ?  It is needed to:  eliminate the hazardous wastes produced by our other techn...
TANZEEL  Bioremediation is any process that uses organisms (microorganism, algae and plant) or their enzymes to return th...
 Bioremediation is a triple-corners process: Organisms Pollutants Environments Microorganisms Plants Enzymes Soil Water A...
TANZEEL Biosurfactants Bioremediation techniques Environments Organisms Phytoremediation Bioremediation of metals polluted...
TANZEEL How Does It Work?  Waste material is examined & certain bacteria are isolated based on their efficacy at digestin...
TANZEEL How Does It Work? Pollutants
TANZEEL ESSENTIAL FACTORS FOR MICROBIAL BIOREMEDIATION
TANZEEL 1- Isolation of the microorganism 5- Determination of the biodegradation efficiency 4- Optimization of the biodegr...
TANZEEL PHYTOREMEDIATION Phytoremediation is use of plants for accumulation, removal or conversion of pollutants Phytoreme...
TANZEEL PHYTOREMEDIATION Approximately 400 plant species have been classified as hyperaccumulators of heavy metals, such a...
TANZEEL PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF POLLUTION Environmental cleanup Joint Action of Government Pilot Scale experiments NOVEL...
TANZEEL ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES ADVANTAGES OF BIOREMEDIATION  Bioremediation is limited to those compounds that are ...
TANZEEL DISADVANTAGES OF BIOREMEDIATION  Bioremediation is limited to those compounds that are biodegradable. Not all com...
  1. 1. TANZEEL
  2. 2.  PREPARED BY  TANZEEL REHMAN BIOREMEDIATIONANDWASTEWATER TREATMENTTECHNOLOGY To Sir Prof: Dr. Abdul Sattar qureshi BIOT– 860 PHD: COURSE WORK
  3. 3. TANZEEL Bioremediation ORGANIZATIONOF THEpresentation Pollution 1 1 Types of Pollution 2 2 Air Pollution 3 3 Water Pollution 4 4 5 5 Land Pollution 6 6
  4. 4. TANZEEL The pollution is an undesirable change in the physical, chemical or biological characteristics of air, land, and water that may harmfully affect human.
  5. 5. Generally, there are various kinds of pollution such as pollution of air, water, and land. In addition to these, there are also other kinds of non- material pollution such as radiation pollution, noise pollution and thermal pollution AIR POLLUTION WATER POLLUTION SOIL POLLUTION
  6. 6. TANZEEL AIR Welcome to When due to some natural processes or human activities, the amount of solid waste or concentration of gases other than oxygen increase in the air, which normally has constant percentage of different gasses in it, the air is said to be polluted and this phenomenon is referred to as air pollution.
  7. 7. TANZEEL Air Pollution Ozone Layer Depletion Acid Rain Green House Gases Global Warming
  8. 8. TANZEEL Water pollution is any chemical, physical or biological change in the quality of water that has a harmful effect on any living thing that drinks or uses or lives (in) it. When humans drink polluted water it often has serious effects on their health. Water pollution can also make water unsuited for the desired use.
  9. 9. TANZEEL Land pollution is the demolition of Earth's land surfaces often caused by human activities and their misuse of land resources. It occurs when waste is not disposed properly. Health hazard disposal of urban and industrial wastes, exploitation of minerals, and improper use of soil by inadequate agricultural practices are a few factors. Urbanization and industrialization are major causes of land pollution. The Industrial Revolution set a series of events into motion which destroyed natural habitats and polluted the environment, causing diseases in both humans and other species of animals.
  10. 10. TANZEEL Environmental bioremediation INTRODUCTION Environmental remediation is the solving of environmental problems through the application of biotechnology.
  11. 11. TANZEEL Why Environmental bioremediation ?  It is needed to:  eliminate the hazardous wastes produced by our other technologies.  distinguish between similar species and ensure species are not at risk of extinction.  create alternative energy sources (i.e. Biofuel).
  12. 12. TANZEEL  Bioremediation is any process that uses organisms (microorganism, algae and plant) or their enzymes to return the polluted environment to its original condition.  Biodegradation is the use of these organisms in the degradation of different pollutants.  Xenobiotic compounds are chemical compounds found in an organism but it are not normally produced or expected to be present in it.  Cometabolism: in this process the microorganism produces an enzyme to utilizes its nutrients, but by chance this enzyme can degrade a pollutant.
  13. 13.  Bioremediation is a triple-corners process: Organisms Pollutants Environments Microorganisms Plants Enzymes Soil Water Air Organic Inorganic Solid Liquid Gas
  14. 14. TANZEEL Biosurfactants Bioremediation techniques Environments Organisms Phytoremediation Bioremediation of metals polluted environment Enzymes separation and identification Cells immobilization Pollutants Bioremediation Enzymes immobilization
  15. 15. TANZEEL How Does It Work?  Waste material is examined & certain bacteria are isolated based on their efficacy at digesting and converting the waste.  Indigenous or local bacteria is to be used!  The bacteria then go through several steps of cultures and process for performance testing.  The suitable bacteria are placed back in the waste environment.  They grow & thrive & in the process digest & convert the waste into Carbon dioxide & water.  The right temperature, nutrients, and food also must be present.  Conditions may be improved by adding “amendments.”
  16. 16. TANZEEL How Does It Work? Pollutants
  17. 17. TANZEEL ESSENTIAL FACTORS FOR MICROBIAL BIOREMEDIATION
  18. 18. TANZEEL 1- Isolation of the microorganism 5- Determination of the biodegradation efficiency 4- Optimization of the biodegradation conditions 3- Identification of the microbial isolate 2- Purification of the obtained isolates 6- Identification of the biodegradation products. 7- Cell or enzyme immobilization. 8- Enzyme identification.
  19. 19. TANZEEL PHYTOREMEDIATION Phytoremediation is use of plants for accumulation, removal or conversion of pollutants Phytoremediation Phytostabilization Phytotransformation Phytoextraction Phytovolatilization Phytostimulation
  20. 20. PHYTOREMEDIATION Phytoremediation is use of plants for accumulation, removal or conversion of pollutants
  21. 21. TANZEEL PHYTOREMEDIATION Approximately 400 plant species have been classified as hyperaccumulators of heavy metals, such as grasses, sunflower, corn, hemp, flax, alfalfa, tobacco, willow, Indian mustard, poplar, water hyacinth, etc.
  22. 22. TANZEEL PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF POLLUTION Environmental cleanup Joint Action of Government Pilot Scale experiments NOVEL LAB LEVEL RESEARCH
  25. 25. TANZEEL ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES ADVANTAGES OF BIOREMEDIATION  Bioremediation is limited to those compounds that are biodegradable. Not all compounds are susceptible to rapid and complete degradation.  There are some concerns that the products of biodegradation may be more persistent or toxic than the parent compound.  Biological processes are often highly specific. microbial populations, suitable environmental growth conditions, and appropriate levels of nutrients and contaminants.  It is difficult to extrapolate (deduce) from bench and pilot-scale studies to fullscale field operations.  Bioremediation often takes longer than other treatment options
  26. 26. TANZEEL DISADVANTAGES OF BIOREMEDIATION  Bioremediation is limited to those compounds that are biodegradable. Not all compounds are susceptible to rapid and complete degradation.  There are some concerns that the products of biodegradation may be more persistent or toxic than the parent compound.  Biological processes are often highly specific. microbial populations, suitable environmental growth conditions, and appropriate levels of nutrients and contaminants.  It is difficult to extrapolate (deduce) from bench and pilot-scale studies to fullscale field operations.  Bioremediation often takes longer than other treatment options.

