Launching Krispy Natural:Cracking the Product Management Code HARVARD TEST CASE REVIEW
Krispy Natural:Would the roll out be a success???
Pemberton is the snack food division of Candler Enterprise. Candler’s 2011 revenue was $18 billion and Pemberton contribut...
Expectation from product launch…. $500 million (expected sales from year 1 launch)
According to their plan vs performance consensus, their ability of success in the market is about 50%-60%.
if expected =$500 million success of delivered plan=50%-60% hence they have to plan for a sales of $1 billion to achieve e...
Total Crispy market in USA is $5.7 billion. Crispy wants $1 billion as per performance vs plan strategy.
Consider the market response. Result of test period. (In terms of market share) Consider the 2 scenarios !!!!!!
Case 1: No previous market share. City:Columbus Gain in market share=18% Case 2: Previous Market share. City:Southeast Uni...
Total Market share gained = 18%(max) Wanted for successful execution = 20%
Success of Colombus Test results driven by significant price discounts, couponing and sampling.
Other Significant drawbacks in Market research. Test were conducted without revealing the price for the product.
Problem with other products: “FLAVOURS” Results claim the flavours of Krispy were no better than current brand offerings. ...
How competitors plan to curb their losses.
According to my analysis: The launch would not be as huge a success as the test results prove and a complete national roll...
Launch Strategy for a new product "Krispy Natural".
Would it be a success after a nation wide release.

×