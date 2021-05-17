Successfully reported this slideshow.
NAME : Tanbir Ahmed Rabbi ID : 1834902594 BATCH : 49th , DEPARTMENT : CSE Topic: Modern Computer Network technology Using
maximum throughput of its immediate predecessor, but will deliver better indoor signal penetration and support greater dev...
 A combination of Human Intellect and Creativity will help beyond developing the system by managing, maintaining, and pro...
Multi-Cloud Technology is a heterogeneous architecture of multiple cloud computing and storage devices. A Multi-Cloud Tech...
eXpressive Intent Architecture (XIA) The eXpressive Internet Architecture (XIA) addresses the growing diversity of network...
The issue with 5G Technology is about setting up the system. There are wide variations needed. Due to these variations, on...
Nano Network Technology Nano Network Technology works in the Biomedical Field (Immune System Support, Bio Hybrid Implants,...
Engineering
May. 17, 2021

Modern computer network technoliges using in modern world

  1. 1. NAME : Tanbir Ahmed Rabbi ID : 1834902594 BATCH : 49th , DEPARTMENT : CSE Topic: Modern Computer Network technology Using in Modern World GET YOUR PRICE Technology has become one of the most important tools today in our daily life. Every year important teams of engineers and technicians work in the development of new technologies and ways to make our lives and jobs easier. It’s completely correct to say that technology is not the same than 15 plus years ago. Today in our daily life we have the top of the best systems and components that make every device efficient and smarter. For example, PC and smartphones today combine new technology and materials, new software as well what makes possible send or receive information faster and easier. But, with all technology around and new data to share the need to make networks more efficient has become a challenge through the years. I think Networks today in our daily life are essential for office and big companies. Networks keep the balance and flow of information not only in buildings and enterprises because have become necessary in any place where we have multiple devices connected sharing and managing information. Next-Generation Wireless Technology: Without a doubt, the biggest networking technology development of the 2021s is one that’s going to be all around us very soon – the deployment of next-generation wireless networks. In the mobile networking arena, it’s the 5G standard that’s going to rewrite the rules of what’s possible for technology on-the-go. It’s these new cellular networks that are going to unleash the true potential of things like augmented reality and the IoT, as well as bringing us closer to a world filled with “smart everything“. Indoors, the wireless revolution’s going to be led by Wi-Fi 6, the soon-to-go-mainstream standard that’s making its way into devices right now. It will not only triple the theoretical
  2. 2. maximum throughput of its immediate predecessor, but will deliver better indoor signal penetration and support greater device density. In a world where every electrical device is gaining networking capabilities, the effects of Wi-Fi 6 can’t be overstated. Internet of Things: In this digital age, people rely more on the internet to find and share information. IoT is the technology that enhances communication by connecting network devices and collecting data. Internet of Things is a critical tool for businesses. AI has made it even more viable than ever. AI is leading to massive changes in the IoT market. The number of IoT devices is projected to skyrocket from 10 billion to 64 billion between 2018 and 2025. Experts project that 40% of all IoT changes will be shaped by AI.  Connectivity – IoT devices will need connectivity to controllers which control devices. The connectivity to networks is either wired or wireless.  Power – Devices like phones make use of Power over Ethernet.  Security – It needs to protect the devices from malware, but will also need to protect the network and application servers from attacks originating from the infected IoT devices. Authenticated devices connected to the network, which is something where the system would play a role.  Compute – The network has computed that can be leveraged in the IoT deployments to process events that cannot afford latency in processing. The IoT devices themselves are highly cost optimized Artificial Intelligence: With AI, network systems are being developed to perform enhanced analytics and automation. By mimicking human intelligence and analyzing data with inbuilt algorithms, this technology is revolutionizing users’ networking experience. AI will also employ cost-effectiveness in developing and maintaining networking systems. With AI monitoring the algorithms within the network, we will not only guarantee faster access to applications and platforms in your business but also troubleshoot threats at record speed.  Artificial Intelligence provides new ways of designing cost-effective networks, built by humans.
  3. 3.  A combination of Human Intellect and Creativity will help beyond developing the system by managing, maintaining, and protecting it. The self-improving algorithms will harness over time.  Algorithms monitor networks that look for traffic which might affect malicious activities like Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and attempted hacks. Artificial Intelligence will power this algorithm and create a faster method of anticipating threats and troubleshooting them. Cloud Repatriation: Cloud repatriation or unclouding is a form of reverse-migration. It involves the transfer of applications and certain workloads from the public cloud to on-premise infrastructure. The technology is gaining popularity amongst businesses today and it’s not unsurprising, giving its benefits. Not only does it offer more control to organizations, but private clouds also enhances compliance, resources management, and help reduce the risks and frequency of cyberthreats. The cost-saving measures of this trend are an added perk. Edge Computing: This is another networking technology that has the potential to improve operational efficiency in businesses and organizations. Edge computing is a consumer-focused technology that is used to optimize data collection and processing.  Data Security – As a centralized resource out of users’ control, the cloud presents an ever- present opportunity to violate privacy.  Cloud costs – Pushing, storing, and processing all data in the cloud associates with high cloud costs. These costs increase as data volumes increase.  Real-time requirement – IoT applications have a need for speed. The response time inevitably decreases as the distance between the device, data storage location, and computed (in the cloud) increases. Multi Cloud Technology:
  4. 4. Multi-Cloud Technology is a heterogeneous architecture of multiple cloud computing and storage devices. A Multi-Cloud Technology utilizes two or more public clouds along with n number of private clouds.  Hybrid Cloud is a combination of a private and public cloud, whereas Multi-Cloud technology is a combination of multiple public clouds and private clouds.  Components of a Hybrid Cloud work together, causing the data and processes to inter-mingle. While in a Multi-Cloud situation the usage remains in its cloud’s silo.  A Hybrid Cloud Model is indeed a Multi-Cloud Model, but we cannot call a Multi-Cloud Model a Hybrid Cloud Model. Intent Based Networking Network Administration is a new form of Intent-Based Networking (IBN). It is a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Network Orchestration to automate administrative tasks. Intent-Based Networking reduces the complexity to create, manage, and enforce network policies for reducing labor associated with traditional configuration management.  A combination of IBN and API ensures the network to be responsive. We could download new applications on networks quickly thus increasing business agility.  The services offered by IBN provides operational efficiencies and reduces Operational Expenses  The Intent based Networking allows Networks to align with business objectives continuously  Increased protection of network from rapid threat is one of the critical functions of the Intent Based Networking. Intent-Based Networking is a combination of existing and new technologies. Software Defined Networking, Analytics, and Virtualization belong to Long Term Intent Based Networking. A lot of companies are trying to incorporate Intent Based Networking in their networks. Wireless Data Links for Drones Wireless Networking Technology is mainly applied by the aviation industry. For example, when we are flying, we can access our e-mail in the flight. Though the bandwidth is limited but we can check it. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Drones are now all set to change the trend. Researchers within the industry are working towards making the long distance and high-speed wireless networking feasible. The research done will bridge the communication between UAVs and Manned Aircrafts. Other than Wireless Data Links for drones, the aviation industry has broader implications of the Networking Domain. For example, trains and cars will use data links in the future. This will benefit them from wireless networks which can sustain high bandwidth across vast distances at high speeds.
  5. 5. eXpressive Intent Architecture (XIA) The eXpressive Internet Architecture (XIA) addresses the growing diversity of network use models, the need for reliable communication, and the increasing set of stakeholders who coordinate their activities to provide Internet services.  XIA defines the API between the principals and the network protocol mechanisms  Ensure that the inputs to the intrinsically secure system match the trust assumptions and intentions of the user  Keeps the architecture simple to reason about – XIA provides a principal type for services (visible) XIA provides intrinsic security in which makes sure of the authentication and integrity of communication. XIA enables context-dependent mechanisms for establishing trust between the communicating principals, bridging the gap between human and intrinsically secure identifiers. Quantum Computing Quantum Computing is the use of Quantum Mechanics (includes quantum theory) phenomenon like entanglement and superposition. Quantum network is a part of quantum communication and quantum computing. Quantum networks help in the transmission of information in the form of quantum bits called qubits. A quantum processor performs quantum logic gates on some qubits. Quantum Networks work in a similar way to classical networks.  IBN ensures the authenticity of an object  Quantum Cryptography will offer in view of our current knowledge, and security of communication.  Quantum Computing can boost Machine Learning Together NASA and Google, are giving Quantum Theory a severe thought. Quantum Computing has the potential to revolutionize the computing domain and increase speeds by lower power costs. Companies like IBM, Google, Microsoft, and others have reported breakthroughs in recent years. 5G Network Technologies 5G is The Next Generation Mobile Internet Connectivity which offers fast speed and decent connections on smartphones and other devices. You will now carry vast amounts of data, which will allow for a smart and connected world. Combining the networks and technology are the latest research will let 5G Network Technology to be the superficial technology in the world.  5G Technology will have one-millisecond latency with 1000x bandwidth per unit area along with a 90% reduction in network energy usage  5G Networks will expand broadband wireless services from Mobile Internet to IoT  5G Services will support LANs and WANs  While traveling abroad, 5G users can enjoy 5G roaming experience on visited networks seamlessly
  6. 6. The issue with 5G Technology is about setting up the system. There are wide variations needed. Due to these variations, one system cannot meet the needs. 5G is not a mobile technology but universal access to low and high data rate services. Businesswide Networking Fabric: Business Networking Fabric is disrupting Traditional Networking Service Providers and Vendors. Enterprises understand Disruptive Technology, Networking Fabric gives businesses the opportunity to weave Network Hardware, Software, and other services that interconnect users, data, and applications together based on business policies. Serverless Computing Serverless Computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider runs the server and dynamically manages the allocation of machine resources. A Serverless Provider allows the users to write codes and deploy them without worrying about the infrastructure. Serverless Computing enables the developers to a payment service called as “pay-as-you-go” service. The developers pay only for the services they use. Serverless Computing has some advantages like:  Serverless Computing is cost worthy as you won’t have to pay for the services you did not use  Serverless Architecture can cut time as they can add and modify code regularly  Serverless vendors manage the scaling on demand Serverless providers offer database and storage services to their customers, and also have Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) platforms, like CloudFlare Workers. These platforms can execute pieces of code on edge without storing any data. Digital Twin Founded in 2002, technological lacking stopped the adaptation of this concept of a Digital Twin. A Digital Twin is a duplicate or a replica of people, places, processes, systems, and devices used for various purposes. The digital representation provides both the elements and the dynamics of how an Internet of things device operates and lives throughout its life cycle.  Digital Twins are masterminds which drive performance and innovation  Digital Twins help companies to improve the customer experience by understanding customer needs, developing enhancements to existing products, services, and operations and also will help with innovation  There will be a virtual copy running in the cloud for every physical asset in the world with every operation. All the above proves that Digital Twin Technology will be an explosion when it is fully in function. The role of a Digital Twin will keep evolving and increasing self-awareness. These machines will optimize their performance, coordinate with other machines and self-diagnose and self-repair the faults.
  7. 7. Nano Network Technology Nano Network Technology works in the Biomedical Field (Immune System Support, Bio Hybrid Implants, Health Monitoring, Genetic Engineering), Military Technology (Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defeses), Environmental Research (Biodegradation, Animal and Biodiversity Control, and Air Pollution Control), and Industrial Technology and Consumer Goods Application (Food and Water Quality Control, and Functionalized Fabrics and Materials). Nano Network is a set of interconnected Nano Devices (devices are a few micrometres and hundred nanometres in size). These Nano Devices can perform computing, sensing, actuation and store data. Nano Networks help the Nano Machines in terms of complexity and range of operation by co-ordinating them to share information. Machine Learning Machine Learning is an application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which helps the systems/machines to automatically adapt and learn from experiences. These experiences are not officially recorded. This process of learning starts with observations or learning about data. It could be an experience or an instruction to look for patterns in data and make decisions for the future. Here are some Machine Learning methods.  Supervised Machine Learning Algorithm – applies to knowledge applied in the past data to predict future events  Unsupervised Machine Learning Algorithm – applies when the information used to train machines is neither classified nor labelled  Semi-Supervised Machine Learning Algorithm – falls between supervised and unsupervised Machine Learning Algorithm. They use a small amount of labeled data and a huge amount of unlabeled data  Reinforcement Machine Learning Algorithm – applies to software and machine agents to determine the behaviour within a context to maximize performance

×