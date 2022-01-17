Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 100

Step by Step Guide to Holy Hajj /Haj

Jan. 17, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Spiritual

This is a simple, concise & complete presentation for Holy Hajj.
• This can be easily printed or downloaded to your computer, laptop, notebook, I pad, I iPhone or any other device.
• This would be of great help to people planning or going for Hajj.
• Please feel free to download this presentation and share it with friends and family.
• May Allah accept your Hajj.
• Please remember me and my family in your prayers

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(4.5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values Robert M. Pirsig
(4/5)
Free
Dao De Jing: The Book of the Way Laozi
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Wholehearted Faith Rachel Held Evans
(5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(5/5)
Free
Living the Faery Life: A Guide to Connecting with the Magic, Power, and Joy of the Enchanted Realm Kac Young
(4.5/5)
Free
The Barn at the End of the World: The Apprenticeship of a Quaker, Buddhist Shepherd Mary Rose O'Reilley
(4/5)
Free
Fasting for Ramadan: Notes from a Spiritual Practice Kazim Ali
(4/5)
Free
Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future Pope Francis
(4/5)
Free
It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life Kathie Lee Gifford
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others Barbara Brown Taylor
(4/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
It's Not Supposed to Be This Way: Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

Step by Step Guide to Holy Hajj /Haj

  1. 1. Step By Step Guide to Holy HAJJ Simple, Concise & Complete REQUEST FOR PRAYERS Tanveer A Padder MD & Family
  2. 2. Introduction « This is a simple, compact and concise presentation for Holy Hajj. « This can be easily printed or downloaded to your computer, Laptop, notebook, I pad, iPhone or any other device. « This would be of great help to people planning or going for Hajj. « This presentation uses pictures and material collected from the Internet. « I want to thank all the hajj related websites Which helped me in preparing this presentation. « Please feel free to download this presentation and share with friends and family. « May Allah accept your Hajj. Men « Please remember me and my family in your prayers
  3. 3. Virtues of Hajj « Hajj is the Fifth Pillar of Islam. « Hajj is one of the best actions of worship. « Hajj makes you purified from sins as a newborn with no sins. « Hajj has no reward but Jannah. « Hajj is the Jihad of women, children, old people, and weak individuals. « The pilgrims are the guests of Allah and whatever they ask while praying, it is granted. « The performance of Hajj and Umrah increase a person’s life span and eradicates poverty and sins. « The reward for good deeds and spending money in the way of Allah is rewarded by hundred thousand times. « There is no day when Allah sets free more servants from hell than the Day of Arafat.
  4. 4. Pre-Requisites of Hajj « Genuine sincerity. « Repentance from all past sins. « Ability-Physical, mental and financial. « Make sure the wealth to be used for Hajj is from Halal sources. « Paying off any outstanding debts. « Asking forgiveness from those whom we have wronged. « Writing your will. « Choosing the company of the righteous. « Learning as much as possible about Hajj and Umrah. « Memorize important du'a' from Quran and Sunna. « Learning how to pray Salaat al-Janaazah –(funeral prayer) « Learning the etiquette of visiting the graves. « Learning the rulings of Salaat as-Safar.(travel prayer).
  5. 5. What to Take « Be positive. A LOT of PATIENCE !!! « The first thing you need is obviously lot of KNOWLEDGE! « The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “Take your Hajj rites from me” « You will soon be a guest of Allah at His House! « Do not get angry at any cost. « When packing things for Hajj, keep in mind to stay light- choose compact and light items. « Most items are available in Saudi Arabia, and usually cheaper. « Keep valuables (documents, money, keys, credit cards, etc.) in the waist pouch.
  6. 6. Important Toiletries Medications Passport and photocopy of it «iPad/Laptop/Notebook etc. «Unlocked phone «Universal charge/Adaptor «Covid-19 Vaccination Card «Money $100 bills «Pocket Qur’an and Dua book «Camera «Sunglasses «Alarm clock/Ear plugs «Small Mirror «Snacks, biscuits etc. «Plastic zipped bags for shoes « Toothbrush, tooth- paste « Soap, shower gel, shampoo « Comb, Nail cutter, Scissor « Shaving material « Pocket tissues « Wet wipes (alcohol & perfume free) « Deodorant « Cream, lotion or balm « Anti-bacterial hand sanitizer « Sunscreen « Safety Pins « Any regular medication you take « Travel sickness tablets « Pain relief tablets « Throat lozenges « Cold & flu relief « Band-Aids « Antacids « anti-bacterial cream « Antibiotics (optional) Things to Take
  7. 7. Kinds of Hajj Hajj Tamattu’ ( ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ) « Umrah then Hajj during the months of Hajj « Pilgrim is called Mutamatti’ ( ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ) « Requires Hady (animal sacrifice) Hajj Qiran ( ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ِ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ) • Combined Umrah and Hajj during the months of Hajj • Pilgrim is called Qaarin ( ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ن‬ ) • Requires Hady (animal sacrifice) Hajj Ifrad ( ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ) • Hajj only during the months of Hajj • Pilgrim is called Mufrid ( ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ) • Does not require Hady (animal sacrifice) Hajj Umrah Hajj Umrah Hajj
  8. 8. Hajj-Tamattu « This presentation describes the procedure to perform Hajj al- Tamatt’u. « Umrah + Hajj Together –Most Common « People who come to Saudi Arabia from other countries usually perform Hajj al-Tamatt'u. « The Ihram they wear on or before Meeqat is for Umrah only and after completing Umrah, then they slip into their ordinary clothes. « On 8th Zil-Hijj, they put on Ihram for Hajj at their residence in Makkah and perform the rites of Hajj. It is taken off on the day of sacrifice. « Hajj days: 8th – 13th of Zil-Hijj « New policy requires all pilgrims to leave Madinah for Makkah by 5th Zil-Hijj.
  9. 9. Meeqat « The geographical boundary that a person intending Hajj or Umrah may not cross without assuming Ihraam for Hajj or Umrah, or both. « A Muslim intending Hajj or Umrah who crosses the Meeqat without Ihraam must return to the Meeqat and make Ihraam from there or offer a sacrifice (Hady). « Limits of the Haram of Makkah « Dhu'l-Hulayfah: This Meeqat is about 9 kilometers from Madinah and about 450 kilometers from Makkah. Dhu'l-Hulayfah is the Meeqat for those who live in Madinah & surroundings. « Juhfah: This Meeqat is about 190 kilometers to the northwest of Makkah. This is the Meeqat for the people who come from the direction of Syria. « Qarn al-Manazil: This Meeqat is a hilly place about 90 kilometers to the east of Makkah. This is the Meeqat for the people of Nejd & surroundings. « Dhat Irq: This Meeqat is about 85 kilometers towards the northeast side of Makkah. This is the Meeqat for the people of Iran, Iraq and surroundings. « Yalamlam: This Meeqat is a hilly area about 50 kilometers to the southeast of Makkah. This is the Meeqat for the people of Yemen and others coming from that direction. It is also the Meeqat for many of the pilgrims from China, Japan, India, Pakistan who come by ship.
  10. 10. Destination Options-Medina First « You can buy Ihraam towels from Madinah. « Your Meeqat for Umrah is Dhu'l-Hulayfah (Abyar 'Ali) « Once you leave Madinah, then you make Ihraam from the meeqat of Dhu'l-Hulayfah (Abyar Ali). « Then you go to Makkah and perform Umrah. « The Ihram you wear on or before Meeqat is for Umrah only and after completing Umrah, you slip into their ordinary clothes. « On 8th Ziil Hijj, you put on Ihram for Hajj at your residence in Makkah and perform the rites of Hajj. « After Umrah you perform Hajj.
  11. 11. Destination Options-Mecca First « Less common « Perform Umrah and Hajj before going to Madinah. « You need to have a pair of Ihraam towels with you for your Umrah before travel. « Put on Ihraam towels at the airport or at the last stop of your trip before boarding your flight to Jeddah. « It’s extremely difficult to put on Ihraam towels in the airplane. « You assume Ihraam for Umrah before landing in Jeddah. as Jeddah is beyond the Meeqat. « Make the Niyyah and say Talbiyah when Meeqat is announced in the flight, approximately 30-45 minutes before landing at Jeddah.
  12. 12. 4.6 miles North 8 miles N.E 13.5 miles W 10 miles S. 13.5 miles E 13.5 miles E
  13. 13. Umrah (Step By Step) 1. Before setting off from home Make Ghusl (full body wash) Whatever Salat is due at the time of travel; ensure it has been Prayed in full before setting off Read 2 rakaats of Travelling Salah before setting off When going out of your house/hotel, say: Bismillahi, Tawakkaltu, 'a-lallahi, wa laa hawla wa laa quwatta illah billah
  14. 14. Before Setting Off In Car Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar. Subhaa-nalathee, Sakha-ra-la-naa ha-thaa wa maa kunaa, lahu muq-ri-nee- na wa innaa ilaa rabbinaa la-mun-qa-le- boon 2.Before Setting Off In Car üRead Du’aa of Travelling:-
  15. 15. At a Journey Break 3. At a journey Break, say : A'uthoo bi-kalimaa tillaah-hitammaa ti-min sharri maa khalaq
  16. 16. During Journey and Next Salah is Due 4. Once you are travelling and next Salat is due: • you can combine and shorten them as this is a concession from Allah. • Dhur (2 Rakaats) & Asr (2 Rakaats) together • Maghrib (3 Rakaats) & Ishaa (2 Rakaats) together • Read as many sunnah/nawafil as you like, there is no restriction
  17. 17. Rites Of Umrah The only rites of Umrah are: Entering the state of Ihram Tawaf of Kabah Sayee between the hills of Safa and Marwah Shaving or clipping of the hair
  18. 18. Ihram • The literal meaning of Ihram is to make haram (forbidden). • When a person pronounces the Niyyah (intention) of Umrah and utters Talbiyah, certain halaal (permissible) things become haram. • The two sheets that a haji wears are figuratively known as Ihram but the real Ihram is Niyyah & Talbiyah. • If someone wears these two sheets and does not declare his intention and utter Talbiyah, he does not become a Muhrim. • That is why, before Niyyah and Talbiyah, he can cover his head during two rakaats of Nafl, an act which is not allowed in the real state of Ihram.
  19. 19. Ihram for Men Ihram For Men:- • Ihram for men consists of two pieces of white, unsewn cloth • One of the piece (izar) is wrapped round the midriff to cover his body from just above his navel to his ankles, and • the other (Rida) is draped around his shoulders to cover the upper body. Belt:
  20. 20. Ihram for Women Ihram For Women:- • According to many hadiths, it is not necessary for a woman to wear special clothing while in a state of ihram. • Women are expected to wear clothing that conceals the shape and covers the body completely, leaving only their faces and hands exposed. • According to some authors, however, gloves can be worn.
  21. 21. Procedure of Ihram 1.Preparation for Ihram:- ü Comb your hair ü Shape the beard ü Trim your mustache ü Cut your nails and ü Remove unwanted body hair
  22. 22. Procedure of Ihram Contd. 2. Purification:- Take a bath with the intention of Ihram otherwise do wudu. Here it is noted that there are two ways of purification: • Purification of Body (Shower or Wudu) • Internal Purification (Sincere repentance on your sins. Say something like this: • “O ALLAH, I sincerely repent on my sins and seek your forgiveness”
  23. 23. Procedure of Ihram Contd. 3.Ihram Sheet:- • Men should wear a sheet of white cloth around the waist and cover the upper body with the other sheet. • Women’s ordinary clothes are their Ihram. • Both should wear the flip-flops (Hawai Chappal) so that middle bones of the upper part of the feet are not covered.
  24. 24. Procedure of Ihram Contd. 4. Nafl Salat:- If it is not makruh (undesirable) time, offer two rakaats of nafl for Ihram by covering your heads. «‘Qul yaa ayyuhal kaafiroon ’ in the first raka’at and Qul huwallaahu ahad ‘ in the second raka’at. 5. Advice:- If going to Jeddah by an airplane, it is convenient to get into the status of Ihram inside the plane.
  25. 25. Intention and Talbiyah 1. Intention:- Now uncover your head and declare your intention. allaahumma innee ureedul umrata fayassirhaalee wataqabbalhaa mennee • Immediately after that utter the words of Talbiyah three times and as often afterwards as possible. • If you don't remember it, you can say its translation in English or in any other language but Talbiyah or its translation is pronounced in a loud voice by men and in a subdued voice by women.
  26. 26. 2. Talbiyah "Labbayk, Allahumma Labbayk. Labbayk. La shareeka laka. Labbayk.Innal-hamda wan-n'imata laka wal-mulk. La shareeka lak." “Here I am, O Lord, here I am, You indeed have no partner, here I am No Doubt, all praise and bounties are yours, and so is the absolute Domain.You indeed have no partners, here I am”
  27. 27. 3. Du’a « After this recite Darud Sharif and supplicate to Allah Almighty any du'a in Arabic or in your own language. “Allahumma inni as'aluka razaka wa janata wa a'uzubika min ghazabika wa’nari”
  28. 28. 4. Prohibitions of Ihram • After intention and Talbiyah, you are in the status of Ihram and from this time on you should not do acts that are forbidden in Ihram. These include: Covering head (men), covering face (women) Covering the middle bone of the upper part of the feet (Both men and women) Shaving / cutting hair Cutting nails Wearing perfume Wearing stitched clothing (men) / (Women can wear their ordinary clothes) Hunting / killing Sex
  29. 29. 5. Journey Towards Holy Mecca « When this sacred journey towards Mecca al-Mukarrama starts, recite Talbiyah frequently on the way. « Then enter the city very humbly and with great fondness still reciting Talbiyah. After arranging for your residence, proceed to the Haram Sharif to perform Umrah. « Ihram: You should be already in Ihram for Umrah before entering Mecca as mentioned above
  30. 30. 6. Entering Masjid al-Haram « While reciting Talbiyah, enter Masjid al-Haram preferably through Bab as-Salam with right foot first. Say: “bismillaahi wassalaatu wassalaamu alaa rasoolillaah. Allaahummaftah lee abwaaba rahmatik”
  31. 31. MECCA & HARAM-Aerial View
  32. 32. 6. First Sight « At the first sight of Ka’bah keep your eyes fixed at Baitullah and standing at one side, it is suggested that you do the following:- ü Say three times “Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha IllAllah” üProclaim Darud on our beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) and very humbly with tears supplicate to ALLAH for whatever you wish. üThis is special time for acceptance of prayers
  33. 33. 6. First Sight Contd. «The idea is to praise and glorify your Creator before proclaiming Darud and supplications. Therefore, in lieu of Allahu Akbar La Ilaha Illallah. You may recite some other similar holy verses if you desire. «After this, while uttering Talbiyah. Move to perform Tawaf of Ka’bah.
  34. 34. Restrictions while in the Haram Every good deed or bad deed is multiplied by 100,000 times Its plants must not be cut Its game must not be frightened, Articles lost in it must not be picked up except by someone making announcement to find the owner, Nor is any man to bear arms for fighting in it. These restrictions apply to the Haram of Madinah as well. They apply to everyone whether in a state of Ihraam or not, during any time of the year
  35. 35. TAWAF OF UMRAH 1. Preparation: « Pass the upper sheet of Ihram from underneath the right arm and put it on the left shoulder. This act bares the right shoulder and is known as Iztaba. « Ablutions (wudu) is essential for tawaf. Reciting of Talbiyah is stopped when you reach Hajar-e- Aswad, the starting point of tawaf. Tawaf means circling around something. Here it means moving around Kaabah seven times with extreme love and devotion.
  36. 36. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd. 2.Niyyah (intention): • Stand in front of Ka’bah facing Hajar-e-Aswad (the Black Stone) in such a way that the whole Hajre-e- Aswad is on your right side. • To achieve this end, you may get help from the black stripe on the floor. This stripe should be on your right side. • Then without raising your hands make Niyyah (intention) for Umrah: " O Allah, I perform Tawaf of Umrah to please You. Make it easy for me and accept it from me."
  37. 37. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd. 3. Istilam: • Now moving toward right, come in front of Hajre-e- Aswad and kiss or touch it with the stick and kiss the stick • if that also not possible, raise your hands to ears keeping open your palm toward Hajre-e-Aswad and say: “Bismillahi Allahu Akbar Wa Lilla hil Hamd” • And drop your hands down. Now point the palms of your hands again toward Hajre-e-Aswad and kiss them. • This act of kissing Hajre-e-Aswad or pointing towards it is called Istilam
  38. 38. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd. 4. Tawaf Starts: After Istilam, turn right and start tawaf counter clockwise. WARNING « The authorities often apply perfume to Hajar-e- Aswad, Rukn Yamani and Multazam. « If so, do not touch them while in the state of Ihram, otherwise a dum will be required as a penalty. « During Tawaf, it is not permissible to face or turn your back towards Ka’bah except when you are kissing or pointing towards Hajar-e-Aswad.
  39. 39. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd. 5. Ramal: • For the first three circuits of Tawaf of Umrah and Tawaf of Arrival, men are required to move their shoulders and walk with quick short steps. • This act is called Ramal and is Sunnah. « They walk normally during the remaining four circuits.
  40. 40. MAQAM E IBRAHIM
  41. 41. H A JA R U L ASWATH GREEN TUBE LIGHT
  42. 42. Maqam Ibraheem Door of the Ka’bah Hijr al- Ka'bah (Hateem) To the Safa Zamzam tap water King Fahd Gate Black Stone Corner Iraqi Corner Shami Corner Yamani Corner Abraj Al- Bait Abraj Makkah (Hilton) MASJID UL HARAM
  43. 43. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd. 6. Supplications of Tawaf: There are no fixed supplications for Tawaf but there are several recommended supplications listed in the books of Hajj and Umrah out of which the following supplication to easy to memorize: “Subhan-Allah Wal-hamdu-lillahi wa la ilaha ill-Allah wa-Allahu Akbar wa la haula wa la quwwata illa-billah” « If you don’t remember these words, you may glorify ALLAH by repeatedly uttering: Subhan Allah, Al-Hamdu lilla, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Illallah, etc. «You may also use supplications used in the daily Salah or you may seek forgiveness of Allah and ask Him whatever you wish in your own language.
  44. 44. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd 7. Hatim: Hatim is a semi-circular half-built portion which was originally a part of the Ka’bah but which could not be included in the main structure when the Kabah was rebuilt. It is obligatory to go around Hatim also while performing tawaf. 8. Rukh Yamani and Its Supplications: After passing the three corners of the Ka’bah you reach the fourth corner known as Rukn Yamani. Touch it with both hands or with right hand. There is a beautiful supplication to be used while walking between Rukn Yamani and Hajar-e-Aswad: "Rabbana atina fid-dunya hasanatan wa fil-akhirati hasanatan wa qina azabin- nar.” Our beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) has repeatedly recited this supplication. The first circuit is complete when you reach Hajar-e-Aswad.
  45. 45. Y a m a n i C o r n e r Sham i Corner I r a q i C o r n e r Black Stone Hijr al- Ka'bah Maqam Ibrahe em Door Ka'b ah T o Zamzam To the Saf a Start Line N Important points of the Kaaba
  46. 46. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd 9. Seven Circuits: « At Hajar-e-Aswad ,start second circuit by kissing it or pointing towards it as you started the first circuit, i.e., come in the front of Hajar-e-Aswad , raise both hands to your ears with open palms towards it and say : “Bismillahi Allahu Akbar Wa Lilla hil Hamd” « Now kiss both palms and drop your hands . After this go around Ka’abah as you did before and similarly complete the seven circuits .
  47. 47. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd 10. The End of Tawaf: At the end of seven circuits, do Istilam of Hajar-e-Aswad or point towards it eighth time which is Sunnat Mu’akidah. Also Say: “Bismillahi Allahu Akbar Wa Lilla hil Hamd” 11. Iztaba Finished: Now Iztaba is finished, therefore , you cover your both shoulders with upper portion of the Ihram sheet. This does not apply to women.
  48. 48. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd. 12. Multazam: Now, come to Multazam which is a place five or six feet in length between Hajar-e- Aswad and the door of Ka’bah. « This is a highly sacred place where prayers are accepted. « If it is possible to reach Multazam cling to it pressing your chest and cheeks, and while trembling and crying with devotion and with all humility seek Allah’s mercy, His blessings and ask Him whatever you wish. « If you are unable to come close to Multazam, just face towards it and supplicate from a distance. Multazam
  49. 49. INTERIOR OF KHANA KA’BA
  50. 50. 13. After completing Tawaf : Proceed to Maqaam-e Ibraaheem - (Prophet Ibraaheem's station) Recite this verse: « Next offer two rakaats of nafl behind and close to Maqam Ibrahim without covering your head. If it is zawal time when sajdah is not allowed, you have to wait till this undesirable time is passed and then offer prayers. « In the niyyah (intention), say that you are offering 2 rakahs of nafls wajib al- tawaf. Recite Qul ya ayya hal kafroon in the first rakah and Qulhu wallah in the second rakah. After this, supplicate to Allah in Arabic or in your own language. Ask Him whatever you wish and invoke His blessings. « If it is not possible to offer this obligatory prayer near Maqam Ibrahim, it can be offered anywhere in Mataf, or in Hatim or anywhere in Masjid al- Haram or even at any place in Haram of Makkah. TAWAF OF UMRAH Contd.
  51. 51. TWORAKA’TH OF NAFAL
  52. 52. Night Picture of Makka
  53. 53. After Completing Tawaf Zamzam: • Now go to Zamzam well situated in the basement of the Haram about 200 feet from the Ka’bah door. • There are separate portions for men and women. Zamzam is the best available water in the world. • Drink this water to fill while in standing position saying Bismillah. Then supplicate to ALLAh: “Allahummah inni as’aluka ilm-an naafi’an wa rizqan waasi’an wa shifa’an min kuli da’in.”
  54. 54. How to Perform Sa’ey 1. Sa’ey Between the hills of Safa and Marwah Istilam of Hajar-e-Aswad: Before starting Sa’ey, do Istilam of Hajar-e-Aswad again the ninth time or point towards it. Saying: “Bismillahi Allahu Akbar Wa Lilla hil Hamd” How to Perform Sa’ey 2. Now proceed towards safa. It is a sunna to be in the state of ablutions during Sa’ey.
  55. 55. How to Perform Sa’ey Contd. 3. Start of Sa’ey at Safa: Climb the hill of Safa and make intension(niyyah) for Sa’ey. ü Now recite: “Inn-as-Safa wal-Marwah min Sha’a’irillah”
  56. 56. How to Perform Sa’e Contd. 4. After this Climb to the point where you can see the Ka’bah, then facing the Ka,bah raise your hands in supplication, say Allahu Akbar three times and recite the following supplication or ask ALLAH whatever you wish: “la ilaha ila Allah wahdahu la sharika lahu, lahul-mulku wa lahul-hamdu, Yuhye wyumitu wa huwa `ala kulli shay’in qadir” « If you don’t remember this, you may use the supplication recited earlier during Tawaf: “Bismillahi Allahu Akbar Wa Lilla hil Hamd”
  57. 57. How to Perform Sa’e Contd. 5. Proceed toward Marwah: Come down from the Safa and move toward Marwah while reciting this supplication: “Subhan-Allah Wal-hamdu-lillahi wa la ilaha ill- Allah wa- Allahu Akbar wa la haula wa la quwwata illa-billah” • If you don’t remember this supplication also, recite repeatedly and keep moving. • You may also praise ALLAH and ask for His mercy in your language or use supplication taken from daily Salah. • When you reach two green pillars between which men have to run but woman walk with their normal pace.
  58. 58. MARW AH (Finish) SAF A (Sta rt) The Sa’iy Area is approximately ½ Km each round. The total seven rounds is approximately 3.5 km. SA’IY 7 RUNS BETWEEN SAFA & MARWA The Fast-Walking Area Between the Green Columns
  59. 59. 6. At Marwah: ü When on top of marwah, praise Allah facing the Kaabah and repeat the same supplications that were recited at Safa. ü First round is over, second round will end in Safa and third round will end on Marwah. 7. End of Sa’ey: ü In the same way, the seventh round will end at Marwah. ü In all rounds the men will run between the green pillars but the women will walk at a normal pace. How to Perform Sa’e Contd.
  60. 60. How to Perform Sa’e Contd. 8. Two Raka of Nafl: ü If it is not an undesirable (Makrooh) time, offer two rakaats of nafl in the al-Haram. 9. While Coming out of Masjid-ul- Haram, one should first keep the left foot out and then recite the following du’a: Bismillahi walhamdu lillahi waslatu wassalamu Yala rasulillah, illahumma in’i isyaluka min fazlika
  61. 61. Shaving Or Clipping Of Hair üAfter Sa’ey, men should get their heads completely shaved or get their hair clipped to the length of the upper third of their finger or a little more. üBoth shaving and clipping are permissible for men, though shaving is preferable. üWomen are, however, allowed to have a lock of their hair clipped. They are forbidden to shave their heads.
  62. 62. SUMMARY-HOW TO PERFORM UMRAH…
  63. 63. FUTURE EXPANSION
  64. 64. Stay in Makkah « If you did Hajj Tamattu’, you completed your Umrah and now remain in the state of “Hill” ( ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ل‬ ) (being out of the state of Ihraam) until the day of Tarwiyah (8th Zil-Hijj). « While in Makkah -use time wisely, it is so precious their. Avoid excessive time on shopping and idle discussions. « In the Haram, the reward for good deeds is multiplied by 100,000 times, and so is the punishment for sins. « Try not to miss any salat in the Masjid Al-Haram; each salat there is better than 100,000 salat elsewhere: the equivalent of more than 55 years of salat!
  65. 65. Stay in Makkah Contd. « Make optional tawaf as much as possible, as it is better than salat in the Masjid Al-Haram, do not exhaust yourself. « Keep yourself busy with salat, recitation of the Qur’an, Tawaf, dhikr and reflection. « Make lots of du’a. « Do not neglect other forms of Ibadah: charity, fasting, help others, say salam, smile, etc. « Try not to walk in front of any praying person in the masjid. « You should pray two rak'at of Hiyyat al-masjid in case you don't intend to make Tawaf. .
  66. 66. Holy Mecca
  67. 67. Mecca Mina Muzadalifa Sacred Journey of Hajj INTENTION Arafat Mecca Mina Mina
  68. 68. Hajj Step by Step - Summary 1. Ihram - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ 2. Mina (8th Zil-Hijj) - ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ 3. Arafat (9th Zil-Hijj) - ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 4. Muzdalifah (9th-10th Zil-Hijj – night) - ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 5. Mina (10th Zil-Hijj): 6. Ramy (10th Zil-Hijj):(throw pebbles at Jamrat Al- ’Aqabah) - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 7. Nahr (10th Zil-Hijj):(sacrifice) - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ر‬ 8. Halq (10th Zil-Hijj):(shave hair of the head) - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬
  69. 69. Hajj Step by Step –Summary Cotnd. 9. Makkah (10th Zil-Hijj) 10. Tawaf Al-IfaDah (10th Zil-Hijj - ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ) 11. Sa’y between Safa and Marwa - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬ 12. Return back to Mina. 13. Will be staying in Mina for 11th,12th & 13th Zil-Hijj. 14. Ramy (throw pebbles at all the three Jamarat) - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ each day on 11th,12th & 13th Zil-Hijj 15. Makkah (last day) 16. Tawaf Al-Wada’ (Farewell Tawaf) - ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬
  70. 70. Ihraam for Hajj « Perform Ghusl and Put perfume (men only). « Wear Ihraam garments. « You can make Ihraam from your place of residence in Makkah. « ” Declare intention for Hajj ONLY when leaving hotel: “ Labbaik Allahumma Hajjan “"O Allah! I intend to perform Hajj. Please make it easy for me and accept it from me. Amen." « NOW YOU IN STATE OF IHRAM -Recite Talbiyah « Avoid forbidden acts of Ihraam. « Recite Talbiyah often : « Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik. Labbaika Laa Sharikalaka Labbaik. Innalhamda Wannirmata Laka Walmulk Laa Sharikala “ « You continue the talbiyah until you throw the pebbles at Jamrat Al- ’Aqabah on the 10th of Zil-Hijj.
  71. 71. Mount Of Arafat
  72. 72. Mina 8th Zil-Hijj -First day of Hajj « Perform Fajr salah in Makkah. « Go to Mina in the morning of Yaum at-Tarwiyah (8th of Zil-Hijj). « On the way, pronounce Talbiyah as often as you can and also utter other supplications. « Spending this night in Mina is a Sunnah. According to some scholars it's a wajib. « Pray in Masjid Al-khaif (Mina). It is reported that 70 prophets prayed in this masjid. « Perform Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, Esha and the next day Fajr at Mina. « Do not pray sunnah and naffil except for sunnah Fajr and Witr. « During time in Mina, recite Holy Quran, Talbiyah and zikru often but No Tahajjud .
  73. 73. Mina
  74. 74. Arafat-9th of Zil-Hijj -2nd day of Hajj « Leave Mina for Arafat on the morning of the 9th of Zil-Hijj and stay until sunset (start of 10th of Zil-Hijj). « Offer Fajr prayer in Mina, say Takbir Tashriq « Pray Dhuhr and Asr at Masjid Namirah, two rak’as each, combined at the time of Dhuhr , after listening to the Imam’s sermon. « This may be difficult because of the crowd. In which case you may pray at your camp with your group.
  75. 75. Arafat during Hajj
  76. 76. Arafat-9th of Zil-Hijj 2nd day of Hajj Contd. « Namira is not part of Arafat, but part of the Masjid is within the limits of Arafat. « Stay inside the boundaries of Arafat. « Waquf is started at the beginning of zawal and ends at the sunset. « Spend this time uttering Talbiyah, repent on your sins, seek forgiveness and mercy of Allah, say Darud Sharif and utter all the supplications (du'as) in Arabic and in your own language. « It is better to do Waquf while standing but sitting down is also allowed. « Face Kaaba, raise hands, Praise Allah, cry and supplicate abundantly until Maghrib.
  77. 77. Mount of Arafat
  78. 78. Arafat 2nd Day « When the sun has set, you leave Arafat for Muzdalifah, going with calmness and tranquility. « Make sure you don’t leave until after sunset. « Do not perform Maghrib in the plains of Arafaat or or en route to Muzdalifah. « Maghrib will be performed with Esha at Esha time at Muzdalifah. Rewards of the day of Arafat « The Prophet (pbuh) said: “There is no day on which Allah frees more of His slaves from Fire than the Day of 'Arafah, and He draws near, then praises them before the angles, saying :'What do they seek?’ « The Prophet (pbuh) said: “The best thing that I and the Prophets have said on the evening of Arafat is: Laa ilaha illallaahu wahdahu laa shareeka lahu lahul mulk wa lahul hamdu wa huwa 'alaa kulli shay'in qadeer.” There is no god except Allah, He has no partner. To Him belongs all sovereignty and praise, and He is over all things omnipotent.
  79. 79. Night at Arafat
  80. 80. Muzdalifah – Night of 10th Zil-Hijj-3rd day of Hajj « In Muzdalifah, offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together at Isha time. For both prayers there is one adhan and one iqamah. « It is Sunnah to spend the night at Muzdalifah. « This is a very blessed night in which glorify Allah, recite Darud Sharif, read Quran, utter Talbiyah and supplicate very humbly. « You may collect pebbles here. Pick up 49 pebbles of the size of chick peas if Rami is to be performed for three days and seventy pebbles if for four days. « Collect for the,10th Zil-Hijj : 7 pebbles,11th Zil-Hijj: 21 pebbles- 12th Zil-Hijj: 21 pebbles, 13th Zil-Hijj (if one stays): 21 pebbles « You can sleep until Fajr prayer and pray it on time. « Then you leave for Mina before the sun rises, calmly while reciting talbiyah.
  81. 81. Mina 10th Zil-Hijj - Ist day of Eid « Leave for Makkah before sunset on 10th Zil-Hijj « This is the busiest day of Hajj. « You will be doing the following: 1. Stoning Jamrat al-'Aqabah 2. Sacrificing an animal 3. Shaving or trimming off your hair « Go to Makkah to do Tawaf al-Ifadah & Sae'y and come back to Mina. « Hit Jamrah Aqabah with seven pebbles one after the other. « Stop saying Talbiyah when you throw the first pebble.
  82. 82. Night Picture of Mina
  83. 83. Mina-10th Zil-Hijj – Contd. « Say when throwing pebbles: “ Allahu Akbar “ Do not supplicate when finished throwing pebbles. « Also don't stop for du’, Just go to your residence and do Qurbani (animal sacrifice). « TaHallul - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ل‬ When you have stoned the Jamrah everything becomes lawful for you again except sexual intercourse, even if you have not sacrificed or shaved your head . « You may wear your clothes and use perfume. « This partial freedom is called taHallul Asghar (the small taHallul).
  84. 84. Makkah – 10th Zil-Hijj « You go off that day to Makkah and make Tawaf al-IfaDah in the same way as in the Tawaf of arrival, except that there is no iztiba’ (uncovering right shoulder) or ramal (bold walk) in this Tawaf. « Follow the same procedures as Tawaf of Umrah. « Pray two rak'ahs behind Maqaam Ibraheem, if possible, or anywhere in the masjid. « Drink Zamzam water. « Then you do sae’y between Safaa and Marwah as before. « After this Tawaf (al-Ifadah) you are in a state of complete taHallul. « Return to Mina.
  85. 85. Mina 10th-12th Zil-Hijj « There are four acts to be performed between the 10th and 12th of Zil-Hijj: « Rami (pelting of stones ) – This has to be performed on each day. « Nahr (Animal sacrifice) « Halaq or Qasar (Shaving or trimming hair) « Tawaf al-Ziyarah « Rami (pelting) is performed on the 10th, 11th and 12th. « Nahr, Halaq/Qasar and Tawaf al-Ziyarah must be performed within the three days of 10th,11th and 12th. « Slaughter your animal in any part of Mina or Makkah unless you have coupon for sacrifice. « Then you shave off all of your hair or shorten it-shaving is better. « If you shorten your hair it has to be from all over the head, not part of it only (like the sides). Start with the right side of the head. « The woman can cut hair -should cut a fingertip’s length from her hair. « Go to your camp in Mina, take a shower, put on new clothes and perfume.
  86. 86. Mina During Hajj
  87. 87. Rami- Pelting of Stones « Rami is wajib.It is sunnah to pelt with the right hand. « It is sunnah to say Allahu Akbar with every throw. « Mina has three tall pillars known as Jamaraat. « These pillars mark the places where Ibrahim was tested by the whispers of Shaytan. « These three pillars are: « Jamaraat al-Aqabah or Kubra (The big pillar) « Jamaraat al-Wusta (The middle pillar) « Jamaraat al-Sughra (The small pillar) « One should throw the pebbles one at a time and not all at once. « As long as the pebbles land within the enclosure, regardless of whether they hit the pillar or not, it counts as a valid throw.
  88. 88. Rami- Pelting of Stones Contd. « The recitation of the Talbiyah will end upon the first throw. « Do not stop to make du’a at the Jamarat after pelting pebbles-Keep moving. « On the 10th of Zil-Hijj, only pelt the biggest pillar 7 times. « On the 11th,12th and 13th (if one stays), one will pelt each pillar seven times, beginning from the smallest. The times for pelting the Jamarat al-Aqabah « Before sunrise Makruh « Sunrise-Midday- Sunnah « Midday to Sunset- Permissible « Sunset to Fajr (of the 11th-) Makruh
  89. 89. Makkah-Mina « Stay in Mina for the days of tashreeq ( ‫أ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ّ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ) and their nights i.e. 10th, 11th and 12th Zil-Hijj « Stone the three Jamarat each with seven pebbles in each of those days, after zawaal (when the sun moves from its zenith, i.e. Dhuhr time). « After the first and the second Jamarat, move forward to the side and stand facing the Qiblah for a long time making du'a while raising your hands. « Most scholars consider the staying in Mina as a Wajib. You may go at night to make tawaf and return to Mina if you wish. It is reported that the Prophet (Pbuh) did it. « Leave Mina for Makkah on 13th Zil-Hijj after throwing stones. « You may leave on the 12th after stoning the Jamaraat, if you wish.
  90. 90. Tawaf-e- Ziarah « Now perform Tawaf-e-Ziarat. « Tawaf al-Ziyarah is a fardh. « It can be performed any time, day or night, from 10th Zil-Hijj to the sunset of 12th Zil-Hijj. Usually it is convenient to do it on 11th Zil-Hijj. « Its procedure is similar to that of Tawaf of Umrah and it is essential that you have performed wudu. « According to Sunnah, this tawaf is to be performed after Rami, sacrifice and shaving or clipping of the hair, and every effort should be made to do that.. « As mentioned earlier, Halq or Qasr after Qurbani lifts all the prohibitions of Ihram but the private relations between man and women are permitted only after this Tawaf. « Until Tawaf al-Ziyarah is not performed, one cannot be intimate with one’s spouse
  91. 91. Tawaful wida - Farewell « Go to Makkah and make a farewell Tawaf. « Tawaf al-Wida’ is wajib. « The Prophet (Pbuh) said:" None of you should depart until he makes his last act Tawaf of the House.“ « It can be performed anytime after Tawaf al-Ziyarah. « Perform two Ra’kah of Tawaf. « Even after Tawaf al-Wadaa’, a person can enter the Masjid, perform Tawaf, Salah and even Umrah. « No Sa’y needed but if you do same as saey of Umrah. « Leave masjid with left foot forward saying Darood + duah
  92. 92. Hajj Summary 1 - Ihram • Assume Ihram from a Meeqat or your residence if you are in Makkah • Clean yourself and take a shower • Put on two Ihram garments & slippers/sandals • Pray two Rak'at or a prescribed Salat • Make intention and say "labbayk Allahumma Hajjaa" • Recite Talbiyah • Go to Mina Muzdalifah Mina Arafat 3 - Day of Arafat - 9th • Arrive in Arafat before or around Duhr on the 9th • Pray Duhr and Asr combined with Qasr early in the time of Duhr • Spend the day in supplication and remembrence of Allah • Leave Arafat for Muzdalifah after sunset 2 Meeqat 2 - Mina - 8th • Arrive in Mina in the morning • Spend the day and night there • Pray Duhr, Asr, Maghrib, Isha and Fajr in their time with Qasr • Leave Mina for Arafat after sunrise (9th) 1 1 4 - Muzdalifah - 10th • Arrive in Muzdalifah at night • Pray Maghrib and Isha combined with Qasr • Sleep the night until Fajr • Pray Fajr early in its time & then make Dhikr • Leave Muzdalifah for Mina shortly before sunrise 3 5 - Mina - 10th • Arrive in Mina in the morning • Go to Jamrat al-Aqabah and stone it with 7 pebbles • Slaughter your animal • Shave or trim off your hair • First TaHallul: Take off Ihram towels. All restrictions lifted except sexual intercourse • Take a shower and put on normal clothes • Go to Makkah for Tawaf al-Ifadah 4 6 - Makkah - 10th • Proceed to al-Masjid al-Haram • Perform Tawaf al-Ifadah • Perform Sa'y • Full taHallul: All restrictions lifted • Go back to Mina 5 7 - Mina - 11th, 12th & 13th • Spend the days of Tashreeq and their nights in Mina • Stone the 3 Jamarat every day between Duhr and Maghrib • You may leave on the 12th after stoning and before sunrise if you wish 6 8 - Makkah – Last Day • Perform Tawaf al-Wada' (farewell Tawaf) • Make it the last thing you do in Makkah 7
  93. 93. Makkah - Last day « Let the Tawaf be the last thing you do in Makkah. « Obligation before leaving Makkah-Tawaaf Wida « After Tawaf Al-Wida you must leave Makkah, or else another Tawaf should be made. « It is Sunnah to bring Zamzam water home. « When leaving Makkah, recite travel duah. « May Allah accept your Hajj-Ameen « You will Insha'Allah return spiritually refreshed, forgiven of their sins, and ready to start life a new, with a clean slate.
  94. 94. Thank You Request For Prayers Tanveer A Padder MD & Family

×