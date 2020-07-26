Successfully reported this slideshow.
epid

Published in: Health & Medicine
Pb 3 pengamatan epidemiologi - bbpk ciloto 2020

  1. 1. Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan 3 PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/peneta pan METODE Pulta Primer dan sekunder  Penyusunan INSTRUMEN Pulta Primer dan PB: 2 Evaluasi / analisis data secara deskriptif dan analitik:  Analisis data Deskriptif  Analisis data Analitik PB: 3 Penyajian dan penyebar luasan data :  Penyusunan Laporan  Penyajian  Penyebar luasan
  2. 2. Penyebarluasan Informasi
  3. 3. a. Penyusunan laporan 1) Laporan pimpinan 2) Laporan Surveilans (Penulisan Ilmiah) b. Penyajian data 1) Tulisan (Textular) 2) Tabel (Tabular ) 3) Gambar/Grafik (diagram) c. Penyebar luasan data
  4. 4. a. Penyampaian (tabel,grafik,peta) dalam buku data SE
  5. 5. b. Penyampaian laporan khusus hasil intepretasi & penarikan kesimpulan kepada Pimpinan, program terkait, Seminar, Buletin ,dll
  6. 6. TAHAPAN PENYAMPAIAN INFORMASI 1) Menetapkan informasi 2) Mendefinisikan sasaran informasi 3) Memilih media komunikasi untuk menyampaikan informasi 4) Memasarkan informasi 5) Evaluasi dampak penyampaian informasi

