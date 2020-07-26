Pb 2b pengamatan epidemiologi - bbpk ciloto 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/peneta pan METODE Pulta Primer dan sekund...
TERDAPAT 4 JENIS ANALISIS: 1. ANALISIS DESKRIPTIF: MEMBERIKAN KEJELASAN TTG KEADAAN ATAU CIRI2 SESUATU MIS.: PENGGUNAAN PE...
JENIS ANALISIS YG DIPILIH HARUS DISESUAIKAN DG "KONSUMEN", YI. SIAPA YG AKAN DIBERI INFORMASINYA CONTOH: DATA KASUS MALARI...
Grafik. Status Imunisasi Polio (Oral) dari Kasus AFP Anak Usia 6-59 bulan di Indonesia tahun 2009 – 2011 2009 N=798 kasus ...
Peta. Distribusi kasus Campak Klinis berdasarkan Provinsi di Indonesia tahun 2010
UNIVARIAT : untuk melihat distribusi frekuensi (Rate, Ratio, Proporsi)/ nilai tengah suatu variabel BIVARIAT : Melihat Sig...
1. Evaluasi thd sistem penyelenggaraan Surveilans (ev. thd kualitas data yg digunakan dlm analisis Surveilans) 2. Evaluasi...
a. Atribut sistem Surveilans  Kesederhanaan (Simplicity)  Fleksibilitas (Fleksibility)  Akseptabilitas (Acceptability) ...
Kelemahan Data : 1. Batasan DO tiap data tidak sama 2. Data tidak lengkap,tidak tepat waktu, tidak akurat 3. Data tersedia...
b. Kelengkapan data Surveilans  Kelengkapan jumlah data  Kelengkapan unit pelapor
 Ketepatan waktu laporan  Ketepatan waktu sejak kasus dini menunjukkan gejala sampai waktu tindakan atau sejak munculnya...
ANALISIS SURVEILANS : Memerlukan pemahaman khusus terhadap :  Penyusunan dan manfaat tabel,grafik dan peta.  Proses inte...
1. Menetapkan tujuan SE. 2. Menetapkan Indikator analisis SE 3. Menetapkan desain analisis dlm bentuk Tabel,Grafik atau Pe...
a. Pembuatan TABEL,GRAFIK atau PETA :  Komunikatif .  Informatif  Maksud analisis dipahami oleh penerima hasil analisis.
VIS-TA - Informasi penting / urgen Naratif Tabulair Grafik Maping - Sederhana namun mudah dipahami - Tampilkan lebih atrak...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Naratif  N a r a t i f Yaitu memvisualisasikan atau menyajikan hasil pengolahan data dgn menggu...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair  Tabulair Yaitu memvisualisasikan atau menyajikan hasil pengolahan data dgn menggunaka...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Penyajian matriks yaitu penyajian informasi secara gabungan antara bentuk tabel dengan ...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Penyajian Tabel yaitu penyajian informasi dalam bentuk angka- dengan menggunakan format...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Persyaratan tabel yg baik  Tabel terdiri dari 3 bagian • Judul tabel • Badan tabel • C...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Persyaratan tabel yg baik  Badan Tabel • Badan tabel terdiri dari lajur kolom dan bari...
Contoh tabel TT-1 TT-2 Desa Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml 1. Desa “A” 10 14 5 29 8 9 5 22 2. Desa “B” 9 13 6 28 6 8 4 18 3...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik  Grafik Yaitu memvisualisasikan atau menyajikan hasil pengolahan data dalam bentuk grafi...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Persyaratan Grafik yg baik  Grafikl terdiri dari 3 bagian • Judul grafik • Badan grafik ...
Persyaratan Grafik yg baik  Badan Grafik • Tampilkan variabel dg warna-bentuk yg menarik • Batasi  variabel yg ditampilk...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Bentuk Grafik  Garis  Batang - Histogram - Bar diagram  Lingkaran (Pie)  Pencar (Scat...
Tujuan & manfaat dari Bentuk Presentasi Grafik JENIS GRAFIK TUJUAN & MANFAAT UTK. MENGGAMBARKAN TRENDS/ PERKEM- BANGAN SUA...
Tujuan & manfaat dari Bentuk Presentasi Grafik JENIS GRAFIK TUJUAN & MANFAAT 4. SCATTER UTK MENGGAMBARKAN KE-ERATAN HUBUNG...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Bentuk Grafik Garis 1. Garis Tunggal (Single Line Chart) 2. Frekuensi kumulatif (Cumulati...
Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis tunggal EESTIMASI ANGKA KEMATIAN BAYI INDONESIA, 1967 - 2017 145 109 71 60 52 44 3...
Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis berganda Grafik Komponen berganda JUMLAH PENDERITA DAN KEMATIAN RAWAT INAP DI R.S....
Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis persentase komponen bergandal Grafik garis Interval PERSENTASE BOR DAN BTO DI INDO...
Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis Seimbang1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982...
VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Bentuk Grafik Batang 1. Frekuensi Histogram 2. Batang Tunggal 3. Batang Ganda 4. Batang K...
Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Frekunsi Histogram Grafik Batang Tunggal 0 10 20 30 JUMLAH KASUS KLB DHF DI INDONESIA MENURUT ...
Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Ganda Grafik Batang Komponen 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 Grafik jumlah P...
Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Persentase Komponen Grafik Batang Mendatar 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Grafik Persen...
Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Sektor 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Brunei Cambodja Indonesia Laos Malaysia Myanmar...
Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Sektor Piramida Penduduk Kecamatan Aruan Kanan Tahun 2000 70 + 65-69 60-64 55-59...
Contoh Grafik Lingkaran (Pie) Pie Diagramjumlah persalinan menurut penolong di Puskesmas Antah Berantah tahun 2000 5 25 30...
Latihan : PB 2 (Melakukan evaluasi / Analisis data) 1) Analisis Deskriptif 2) Analisis Analitik Lihat lembar kerja : A. An...
  1. 1. Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/peneta pan METODE Pulta Primer dan sekunder  Penyusunan INSTRUMEN Pulta Primer dan PB: 2 Evaluasi / analisis data secara deskriptif dan analitik:  Analisis data Deskriptif  Analisis data Analitik PB: 3 Penyajian dan penyebar luasan data :  Penyusunan Laporan  Penyajian  Penyebar luasan
  2. 2. TERDAPAT 4 JENIS ANALISIS: 1. ANALISIS DESKRIPTIF: MEMBERIKAN KEJELASAN TTG KEADAAN ATAU CIRI2 SESUATU MIS.: PENGGUNAAN PELAYANAN RAWAT INAP RS OLEH MASY DI SUATU PROVINSI 2. ANALISIS KOMPARATIF: MEMBERIKAN PERBANDINGAN ANTARA DUA ATAU BEBERAPA HAL/KEADAAN. MIS.: PENCAPAIAN IMUNISASI SUATU PUSKESMAS TAHUN INI DIBANDING TAHUN LALU 3. ANALISIS KECENDERUNGAN: MENYAJIKAN PERKEMBANGAN SUATU HAL/KEADAAN DARI WAKTU KE WAKTU MIS.: PERKEMBANGAN KUNJUNGAN PUSKESMAS DARI BULAN KE BULAN 4. ANALISIS HUBUNGAN: MENUNJUKKAN ADA/TIDAKNYA HUBUNGAN ANTARA SATU HAL/KEADAAN DG HAL/KEADAAN LAIN YG DIANGGAP SBG FAKTOR PENGARUHNYA MIS.: HUBUNGAN ANTARA JML RUMAH TIDAK SEHAT DG TINGGINYA KASUS ISPA
  3. 3. JENIS ANALISIS YG DIPILIH HARUS DISESUAIKAN DG “KONSUMEN”, YI. SIAPA YG AKAN DIBERI INFORMASINYA CONTOH: DATA KASUS MALARIA BUPATI BAPPEDA DPRD ANALISIS KECENDERUNGAN: MENINGKATNYA KASUS MALARIA DARI TAHUN KE TAHUN ANALISIS PERBANDINGAN: RENDAHNYA ANGKA MALARIA DI KABUPATEN TETANGGA ANALISIS DESKRIPTIF: KERUGIAN P.A.D. AKIBAT ADANYA RAKYAT YG MEN- DERITA MALARIA (COST/ BENEFIT ANALYSIS) ANALISIS DESKRIPTIF: BANYAKNYA ORANG MISKIN YG MENDERITA ANALISIS HUBUNGAN: KAITAN MALARIA DG KONDISI LINGKUNGAN FISIK
  4. 4. Grafik. Status Imunisasi Polio (Oral) dari Kasus AFP Anak Usia 6-59 bulan di Indonesia tahun 2009 – 2011 2009 N=798 kasus 2011 N= 859 kasus
  5. 5. Peta. Distribusi kasus Campak Klinis berdasarkan Provinsi di Indonesia tahun 2010
  6. 6. UNIVARIAT : untuk melihat distribusi frekuensi (Rate, Ratio, Proporsi)/ nilai tengah suatu variabel BIVARIAT : Melihat Signifikansi/ ada hubungan atau tidak MULTIVARIAT : Melihat Faktor yang paling dominan
  7. 7. 1. Evaluasi thd sistem penyelenggaraan Surveilans (ev. thd kualitas data yg digunakan dlm analisis Surveilans) 2. Evaluasi data/ Analisis surveilans. Deskriptiv & Analitik) EVALUASI SURVEILANS :
  8. 8. a. Atribut sistem Surveilans  Kesederhanaan (Simplicity)  Fleksibilitas (Fleksibility)  Akseptabilitas (Acceptability)  Sensitifitas (Sensitivity)  Nilai prediktif positif (Predictive value positive)  Representatif (Representativennes)  Ketepatan waktu (Timelines) EVALUASI SISTEM SURVEILANS :
  9. 9. Kelemahan Data : 1. Batasan DO tiap data tidak sama 2. Data tidak lengkap,tidak tepat waktu, tidak akurat 3. Data tersedia dalam tampilan yang sulit di Intepretasikan Mis : kelompok umur tidak sesuai dg desain analisis,data wilayah tdk spesifik 4. Data hanya tersedia dalam narasi,tanpa ada kejelasan metode ilmiahnya
  10. 10. b. Kelengkapan data Surveilans  Kelengkapan jumlah data  Kelengkapan unit pelapor
  11. 11.  Ketepatan waktu laporan  Ketepatan waktu sejak kasus dini menunjukkan gejala sampai waktu tindakan atau sejak munculnya kasus dini KLB sampai tindakan dilakukan C.Ketepatan laporan data Surveilans
  12. 12. ANALISIS SURVEILANS : Memerlukan pemahaman khusus terhadap :  Penyusunan dan manfaat tabel,grafik dan peta.  Proses intepretasi  Penarikan kesimpulan  Memahami tujuan analisis
  13. 13. 1. Menetapkan tujuan SE. 2. Menetapkan Indikator analisis SE 3. Menetapkan desain analisis dlm bentuk Tabel,Grafik atau Peta 4. Menetapkan cara-cara perekaman,pengumpulan, pelaporan, editing dan pengolahan data. 5. Melaksanakan cara-cara perekaman,pengumpulan, pelaporan, editing dan pengolahan data 6. Membuat tampilan Tabel,Grafik atau Peta sesuai dg desain analisis yg diharapkan. 7. Intepretasi tampilan Tabel,Grafik atau Peta sesuai dg desain analisis yg diharapkan. 8. Membuat rekomendasi 9. Menyampaikan data, informasi dan rekomendasi kpd unit survailans lain, program atau penelitian sesuai sasaran surveilans. TAHAPAN ANALISIS SURVEILANS :
  14. 14. a. Pembuatan TABEL,GRAFIK atau PETA :  Komunikatif .  Informatif  Maksud analisis dipahami oleh penerima hasil analisis.
  15. 15. VIS-TA - Informasi penting / urgen Naratif Tabulair Grafik Maping - Sederhana namun mudah dipahami - Tampilkan lebih atraktif - Sesuaikan dg sosbud masy. - Gunakan media yg sesuai SANGAT DIPENGARUHI OLEH SKALA VARIABELNYA
  16. 16. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Naratif  N a r a t i f Yaitu memvisualisasikan atau menyajikan hasil pengolahan data dgn menggunakan kalimat atau kata- kata - Gunakan kalimat yg singkat - Tonjolkan informasi yg penting Misal : • Sebagian besar bumil yang mendapat pelayanan K-1 telah imunisasi TT-1 • 3 orang diantara 5 orang penderita TB adalah laki-laki
  17. 17. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair  Tabulair Yaitu memvisualisasikan atau menyajikan hasil pengolahan data dgn menggunakan tabel/matriks dari yg sederhana - kompleks - Bentuk tabulair :  Matriks  Tabel - Sederhana ( oneway tabulation ) - Silang ( twoway tabulation ) - Berganda ( threeway tabulation)
  18. 18. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Penyajian matriks yaitu penyajian informasi secara gabungan antara bentuk tabel dengan narasi (kalimat) contoh penyajian matriks 2 bln – < 5 th Gejala untuk penegakan diagnosisKel Umur Pnemonia Berat Terlihat adanya tarikan dada bagian bawah ke dalam Tidak terlihat adanya ta rikan dada bag. bawah kedalam  Frekuensi nafas cepat - umur 2 bl - < 12 bl dg frek  50 x / menit - umur 2 bl - < 12 bl dg frek  40 x / menit Pnemonia Tidak terlihat adanya ta rikan dada bag. bawah kedalam  Tdk ada nafas cepat - umur 2 bl - < 12 bl dg frek < 50 x / menit - umur 2 bl - < 12 bl dg frek < 40 x / menit Bukan Pnemonia
  19. 19. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Penyajian Tabel yaitu penyajian informasi dalam bentuk angka- dengan menggunakan format kolom dan baris - Tabel harus mudah dipahmi pembaca - Buat tabel se-sederhana mungkin - Dua atau Tiga tabel lebih baik dibanding satu tabel besar dg banyak variabel
  20. 20. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Persyaratan tabel yg baik  Tabel terdiri dari 3 bagian • Judul tabel • Badan tabel • Catatan kaki / Note  Judul Tabel • Singkat, jelas & relevan serta menjelaskan Apa yg disajikan ? Dimana peristiwanya ? dan Kapan kejadianya ?
  21. 21. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Tabulair Persyaratan tabel yg baik  Badan Tabel • Badan tabel terdiri dari lajur kolom dan baris • Setiap lajur di beri label atau singkatan / kode • Titik temu kolom dengan baris berisi nilai var • Pada akhir kolom/baris sediakan lajur jumlah  Catatan kaki / note • Memuat penjelasan dari singkatan / kode label • Mencantumkan sumber informasi dari isi tabel
  22. 22. Contoh tabel TT-1 TT-2 Desa Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml 1. Desa “A” 10 14 5 29 8 9 5 22 2. Desa “B” 9 13 6 28 6 8 4 18 3. Desa ”C” 12 12 4 28 10 11 4 25 4. Desa “D” 8 15 7 30 8 10 5 23 5. Desa “E” 10 13 5 28 9 10 4 23 Jumlah 49 67 27 143 43 48 22 111 Tabel 1.imunisasi TT Bumil Karang asem s/d Tw III th 2013 Judul tabel Apa ? Dimana ? Kapan ? Label kolom Label baris Note: Pusk= Puskesmas, Psy= Posyandu Ln= Lain-lain,jml=jumlah Sumber : Puskesmas karangangue, Kab Adasaja catatan kaki
  23. 23. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik  Grafik Yaitu memvisualisasikan atau menyajikan hasil pengolahan data dalam bentuk grafik atau diagram tertentu - Pilih grafik yg sederhana atraktif dan mudah dipahami (self explanatory) - Grafik hrs sesuai tujuan & skala variabel - Perhatikan aturan dalam pembuatan grafik
  24. 24. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Persyaratan Grafik yg baik  Grafikl terdiri dari 3 bagian • Judul grafik • Badan grafik • Catatan kaki / Keterangan  Judul Grafik • Singkat, jelas & relevan serta menjelaskan Apa yg disajikan ? Dimana peristiwanya ? dan Kapan kejadianya ?
  25. 25. Persyaratan Grafik yg baik  Badan Grafik • Tampilkan variabel dg warna-bentuk yg menarik • Batasi  variabel yg ditampilkan dlm grafik • Bila variabel > 2 gunakan perbedaan yg jelas • Lengkapi grafik dg legenda yg menjelaskan artinya • Khusus grafik Garis, Batang dan scatter - Memiliki dua sumbu aksis X dan Y - Titik potong sumbu X & Y memp nilai nol - Axis X posisi mendatar, var independen, klasifikasi - Axis Y posisi tegak, var dependen, frekuensi,rate - Pembagian skala sumbu X & Y harus jelas & sama kecuali semi log - log  Catatan kaki / note • Memuat penjelasan dari singkatan / kode label • Mencantumkan sumber informasi dari isi tabel
  26. 26. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Bentuk Grafik  Garis  Batang - Histogram - Bar diagram  Lingkaran (Pie)  Pencar (Scatter)  Gambar (Pictogram)  Peta (Cartogram) - Plot - Area
  27. 27. Tujuan & manfaat dari Bentuk Presentasi Grafik JENIS GRAFIK TUJUAN & MANFAAT UTK. MENGGAMBARKAN TRENDS/ PERKEM- BANGAN SUATU NILAI DR WAKTU KE WAKTU 1. GARIS 2. BATANG -HISTOGRAM -BAR DIAGRAM UTK. MENGGAMBARKAN TRENDS/ PERKEM- BANGAN SUATU NILAI DR WAKTU KE WAKTU UTK. MEMBANDINGKAN SATU NILAI ATAU LEBIH DARI BEBERAPA KATEGORI 3. PIE (LINGK) UTK. MEMBANDINGKAN SUATU NILAI DARI BEBERAPA KATEGORI
  28. 28. Tujuan & manfaat dari Bentuk Presentasi Grafik JENIS GRAFIK TUJUAN & MANFAAT 4. SCATTER UTK MENGGAMBARKAN KE-ERATAN HUBUNG- AN ( SEBAB-AKIBAT ) ANTARA DUA VARIABEL 5. GAMBAR UTK. MEMBANDINGKAN SUATU NILAI DARI BEBERAPA KATEGORI SEKALIGUS MELIHAT PERKEMBANGAN DR WAKTU KE WAKTU 6. PETA UTK. MENGGAMBARKAN PENYEBARAN DARI SUATU NILAI MENURUT KONSEP WILAYAH
  29. 29. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Bentuk Grafik Garis 1. Garis Tunggal (Single Line Chart) 2. Frekuensi kumulatif (Cumulative Frequensi Graph) 3. Garis ganda (Multiple Line Chart) 4. Garis Komponen berganda (Multiple Componen LC) 5. Presentase komponen berganda Precentage MCLC) 6. Garis Seimbang (Balance Line Chart) 7. Garis Interval (Interval Line Chart)
  30. 30. Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis tunggal EESTIMASI ANGKA KEMATIAN BAYI INDONESIA, 1967 - 2017 145 109 71 60 52 44 38 32 27 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 1967 1976 1986 1992 1997 2002 2007 2012 2017 2020 Grafik garis kumulatifl KASUS DEMAM BERDARAH DI INDONESIA TAHUN 1989 - 1994 6,09 18,82 30,38 39,83 49 58,72 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994
  31. 31. Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis berganda Grafik Komponen berganda JUMLAH PENDERITA DAN KEMATIAN RAWAT INAP DI R.S. PENYAKIT TETANUS NEONATARUM DI RS TAHUN 1989 - 1993 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 KEMATIAN KASUS JUMLAH PUSKESMAS, PUSKESMAS PEMBANTU DAN PUSKESMAS KELILING, DI INDONESIATAHUN 1989 - 1994 0 5 10 15 20 25 Ribuan Puskesmas 5,563 5,656 5,976 6,224 6,954 6,984 Pustu 13,415 15,437 15,944 18,264 19,977 20,466 Pusling 0 0 0 5,623 6,024 6,382 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994
  32. 32. Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis persentase komponen bergandal Grafik garis Interval PERSENTASE BOR DAN BTO DI INDONESIA TAHUN 1989 - 1994 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 PERSEN BOR 56,1 57,6 57 56 55,8 53,4 BTO 34 36 36 36 36 35 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 Jan Feb Mar Apr Mei Jun Jul Ags Sep Oct Nov Des 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2000 2200 2400 2600 2800 Maksimum 2493 1494 1486 1436 1545 1726 1281 1689 1774 1697 1212 1223 Median 1126 1249 1124 1094 1132 1274 1026 979 1145 1210 465 759 Minimum 904 1065 1082 1012 909 1068 375 358 736 439 383 579 Grafik III.8 : Angka maksimum dan minimun penderita klinis Malaria yang berobat pada sarana pelayanan kes di Prop Kalsel tahun 1995 s/d 1999
  33. 33. Contoh-contoh grafik garis Grafik garis Seimbang1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 0 10 20 30 40 50 IR CFR CFR = Per 100IR = per 100.000 Penduduk Tahun Gambar 5 : Case Fatality rate (CFR) dan Insidens DBD di Indonesia Tahun 1968 -1999
  34. 34. VIS-TA Visualisasi secara Grafik Bentuk Grafik Batang 1. Frekuensi Histogram 2. Batang Tunggal 3. Batang Ganda 4. Batang Komponen 5. Batang Presentase Komponen 6. Batang Mendatar 7. Batang Sektor
  35. 35. Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Frekunsi Histogram Grafik Batang Tunggal 0 10 20 30 JUMLAH KASUS KLB DHF DI INDONESIA MENURUT BULAN SELAMA JANUARI - DESEMBER 1995 23 25 14 11 12 2 5 6 6 7 3 7 JAN FEB MAR APR MEI JUN JUL AGT SEP OKT NOP DES 6,879 16,648 5,462 3,948 2,003 138,816 35,547 48,488 92,212 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 Dr.Ahli Dr.Gigi Sarkes lain Paramedis Non Perwt Non Medis JUMLAHTENAGA KESEHATANMENURUT JENISTENAGA DI INDONESIA TAHUN1994 0 5 10 15 20 25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  36. 36. Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Ganda Grafik Batang Komponen 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 Grafik jumlah Puskesmas, Pustu dan Pusling di Indonesia tahun 1989 - 1994 Puskesmas 5.563 5.656 5.976 6.224 6.954 6.984 Pustu 13.415 15.437 15.944 18.264 19.977 20.466 Pusling 0 0 0 5.623 6.024 6.382 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 30.000 35.000 Grafik jumlah sarana Puskesmas, Pustu dan Pusling di Indonesia tahun 1989 - 1994 Pusling 0 0 0 5.623 6.024 6.382 Pustu 13.415 15.437 15.944 18.264 19.977 20.466 Puskesmas 5.563 5.656 5.976 6.224 6.954 6.984 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994
  37. 37. Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Persentase Komponen Grafik Batang Mendatar 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Grafik Persentase jenis yankes (Puskesmas, Pustu dan Pusling) di Indonesia tahun 1989 - 1994 Pusling 0 0 0 5.623 6.024 6.382 Pustu 13.415 15.437 15.944 18.264 19.977 20.466 Puskesmas 5.563 5.656 5.976 6.224 6.954 6.984 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 Grafik Jumlah sarana yankes Puskesmas, Pustu dan Pusling di Indonesia tahun 1989 - 1994 Pusling 0 0 0 5.623 6.024 6.382 Pustu 13.415 15.437 15.944 18.264 19.977 20.466 Puskesmas 5.563 5.656 5.976 6.224 6.954 6.984 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994
  38. 38. Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Sektor 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Brunei Cambodja Indonesia Laos Malaysia Myanmar Philipina Singapura Thailand Vietnam Angka Harapan Hidup waktu lahir (Eo) Menurut Jenis Kelamin di beberapa Negara Asia Tenggara tahun 1993 Laki-laki Perempuan
  39. 39. Contoh-contoh grafik Batang Grafik Batang Sektor Piramida Penduduk Kecamatan Aruan Kanan Tahun 2000 70 + 65-69 60-64 55-59 50-54 45-49 40-44 35-39 30-34 25-29 20-24 15-19 10-14 5-09 0-04 012345 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Laki-laki Perempuan
  40. 40. Contoh Grafik Lingkaran (Pie) Pie Diagramjumlah persalinan menurut penolong di Puskesmas Antah Berantah tahun 2000 5 25 30 15 Dokter Bidan Dukun Lain-lain Pie Diagram Riwayat Pertolongan Persalinan Bayi pdrt TN di Kalsel th 2000 dan 2001 NAKES 42,8% DUKUN 28,6% LAIN-LAIN 28,6% NAKES 57,9% DUKUN 10,5% LAIN-LAIN 31,6%
  41. 41. Latihan : PB 2 (Melakukan evaluasi / Analisis data) 1) Analisis Deskriptif 2) Analisis Analitik Lihat lembar kerja : A. Analisis Surveilans Epidemiologi (hal 267) B. Pengamatan Surveilans Epidemiologi(hal 268) Tentukan juga perolehan Angka Kredit

