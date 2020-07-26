Pb 2a pengamatan epidemiologi - bbpk ciloto 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan 2a PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/peneta pan METODE Pulta Primer dan sek...
• Pengumpulan & pengolahan data terdiri dari proses menetapkan sumber data, proses pengumpulan dan proses pengolahan data ...
Contoh; STP Puskesmas & RS STP Sentinel Puskesmas & RS STP KLB STP Laboratorium STP Sentinel Flu Burung Sistem Kewaspadaan...
Jenis Data  Sindroma/gejala  Penyakit  Kematian  Kegiatan Program  Data Demografi  Data Lingkungan  dsb
Sumber Data • Kegiatan dalam Gedung Puskesmas - Buku register penderita - Kartu pemeriksaan - Buku harian kunjungan pasien...
Sumber Data Kegiatan di luar Gedung Puskesmas - Kegiatan Posyandu - Kegiatan Pustu - Kegiatan Bidan di Desa - Kegiatan Pro...
Lengkap A k u r a t Tepat Waktu Harapan • mencakup semua kegiatan • mencakup semua fasilitas yankes • mencakup semua wilay...
Kelengkapan Data Kelengkapan jumlah data : Jumlah data yg dilapor oleh unit pelapor dibanding dgn jumlah semua data yg seh...
KAB/KOTA JML JML JML PUSK 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 MSK SHRN % LAP 1 KD MAKASSAR 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 3...
Grafik. Kelengkapan Laporan Nihil Mingguan AFP Rumah Sakit di Indonesia Berdasarkan Provinsi Tahun 2011
Ketepatan Laporan : • Pelaporan data surv epid tepat pada waktu data itu diperlukan u/ analisis dan tindak lanjut. • Selal...
ABSENSI KELENGKAPAN LAPORAN • Kelengkapan lap. Biasanya disajikan dlm absensi lap data surv KAB/KOTA JAN FEB MAR APR MEI J...
Pengolahan Data • Mengetahui tujuan analisis data & mengetahui data yg diperlukan untuk analisis • Menghitung atau menggab...
 Menyiapkan data agar mudah ditangani saat analisa  Tahapan Pengolahan data meliputi : 1) Pengumpulan / Perekaman data 2...
Manual Elektrik Software Kesga Hasil berbeda-beda padahal sumber sama LAH-TA KES. PUSKESMAS
TahapanProses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA-KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data
Proses Pengolahan Data Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data LAH-TA KES. • Lakukan penghitungan data yang sama ...
Contoh Kompilasi data imunisasi TT bumil Kegiatan Puskesmas Desa TT 1 TT 2 Bos ter 1. Ds “A” 2..Ds “B” 3. Ds “C” 4..Ds “D”...
Contoh Kompilasi data imunisasi TT bumil TT-1 TT-2 Boster Desa Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml 1. Desa “A” 2....
Proses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data - Lakukan pengecekan d...
Contoh kegiatan Validasi data - Bandingkan hasil kompilasi data dg pengelola lainya/bulan lalu -Check konsistensi datanya ...
Contoh kegiatan Validasi data Melihat konsistensi data hasil kompilasi data kepemilikan dan jenis jamban yg digunakan masy...
No Jenis Pupuk/ Kebiasaan pakai pupuk Kandang Kom pos Buat an Lain- lain Jml 1 Selalu 45 20 30 9 109 2 Tidak pernah 5 0 9 ...
Contoh Validasi data kegiatan imunisasi LB-3 Program Imunisasi Imunisasi Bumil Bayi anak Lakukan validasi data P2M vs KIA ...
Bandingkan Contoh Validasi data kegiatan imunisasi Mei 2006 Desa TT-1 TT-2 1. Ds “A” 29 22 2..Ds “B” 28 18 3. Ds “C” 28 25...
Contoh Validasi data kegiatan imunisasi Mei 2006 - Check ulang penghitungannya - Check kelengkapan data/RR - Pertimbangkan...
Proses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA-KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data - Lakukan perubahan va...
Proses Transformasi Data  Contoh mengubah nilai dari suatu var.  Dari hasil penimbangan 20 Bayi yang baru dilahirkan dip...
Proses Transformasi Data  Mengelompokkan var ke dlm nilai berbeda.  Dari hasil penimbangan 20 Bayi yang baru dilahirkan ...
Proses Transformasi Data  Mengelompokkan nilai-nilai var ke dlm var. baru.  Dari hasil pengamatan terhadap 10 Balita di ...
Proses Transformasi Data  Mengekstraksi sebagian dari nilai dlm variabel .  Dari hasil pengamatan terhadap 50 ibu dalam ...
Proses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA-KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data Lakukan pengolahan/tra...
LAH-TA - KES. Hal-hal yg perlu diperhatikan dalam Proses Pengolahan Data  Apa tujuan pengolahan data  Data relevan denga...
LAH-TA - KES. Bentuk pengolahan data • Pengolahan data sederhana (univariat) - distribusi frekuensi - menhitung rerata (ni...
PENGOLAHAN DATA KOMPLEKS
Pengolahan data komplek (hubungan) yaitu pengolahan data yg dimaksudkan untuk melihat hubungan antara variabel dependen dg...
  1. 1. Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan 2a PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/peneta pan METODE Pulta Primer dan sekunder  Penyusunan INSTRUMEN Pulta Primer dan PB: 2 Evaluasi / analisis data secara deskriptif dan analitik:  Analisis data Deskriptif  Analisis data Analitik PB: 3 Penyajian dan penyebar luasan data :  Penyusunan Laporan  Penyajian  Penyebar luasan
  2. 2. • Pengumpulan & pengolahan data terdiri dari proses menetapkan sumber data, proses pengumpulan dan proses pengolahan data menjadi tabel , grafik dan peta. Pengumpulan & Pengolahan Data (Data dapat dikumpulkan secara primer & sekunder.)
  3. 3. Contoh; STP Puskesmas & RS STP Sentinel Puskesmas & RS STP KLB STP Laboratorium STP Sentinel Flu Burung Sistem Kewaspadaan Dini & respon KLB (See.. Data analysis from EWARS and ISD)
  4. 4. Jenis Data  Sindroma/gejala  Penyakit  Kematian  Kegiatan Program  Data Demografi  Data Lingkungan  dsb
  5. 5. Sumber Data • Kegiatan dalam Gedung Puskesmas - Buku register penderita - Kartu pemeriksaan - Buku harian kunjungan pasien - Buku catatan program
  6. 6. Sumber Data Kegiatan di luar Gedung Puskesmas - Kegiatan Posyandu - Kegiatan Pustu - Kegiatan Bidan di Desa - Kegiatan Program Lain-lain - Kegiatan RS atau yankes swasta - Kegiatan Peranserta masyarakat - lain-lain
  7. 7. Lengkap A k u r a t Tepat Waktu Harapan • mencakup semua kegiatan • mencakup semua fasilitas yankes • mencakup semua wilayah kerja • mencakup semua variabel • sesuai dgn definisi operasional • konsistensi terjaga • Tepat dalam pengisian variabel • sesuai dgn ketentuan 24jam,Mingguan,bulanan,triwulan, kwartal, semester, tahunan Valid Sahih, terbebas dari kesalahan
  8. 8. Kelengkapan Data Kelengkapan jumlah data : Jumlah data yg dilapor oleh unit pelapor dibanding dgn jumlah semua data yg seharusnya ada di unit pelapor. Kelengkapan jumlah unit pelapor : jumlah unit pelapor yg melaporkan datanya dibanding dgn jumlah semua unit pelapor.
  9. 9. KAB/KOTA JML JML JML PUSK 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 MSK SHRN % LAP 1 KD MAKASSAR 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 468 468 100.00 2 KD PARE-PARE 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 54 78 69.23 3 MAMUJU 15 6 6 5 5 22 195 11.28 4 LUWU 12 11 11 11 11 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 13 12 157 156 100.64 5 MAJENE 6 7 7 5 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 82 78 105.13 6 POLMAS 16 15 15 14 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 11 190 208 91.35 7 TANA TORAJA 21 16 17 17 14 9 18 18 16 20 8 15 16 14 198 273 72.53 8 PINRANG 12 8 7 9 12 12 12 12 8 6 8 8 6 108 156 69.23 9 ENREKANG 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 9 116 130 89.23 10 SIDRAP 12 0 156 - 11 WAJO 22 19 19 21 20 19 19 20 20 17 6 9 9 8 206 286 72.03 12 SOPPENG 15 13 13 13 13 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 196 195 100.51 13 BARRU 7 6 6 6 5 7 5 5 4 5 49 91 53.85 14 PANGKEP 18 12 12 12 12 11 11 11 11 14 14 120 234 51.28 15 BONE 36 19 21 20 20 24 26 26 26 182 468 38.89 16 MAROS 11 8 7 7 7 9 8 6 7 4 6 5 74 143 51.75 17 GOWA 18 13 13 13 13 14 15 15 15 15 14 15 14 15 184 234 78.63 18 SINJAI 13 12 4 1 1 4 12 12 12 11 13 10 12 104 169 61.54 19 BULUKUMBA 16 9 10 9 9 6 9 11 10 73 208 35.10 20 BANTAENG 9 8 8 8 8 8 6 7 7 60 117 51.28 21 JENEPONTO 11 7 7 8 8 4 6 6 5 8 8 7 6 6 86 143 60.14 22 TAKALAR 13 10 11 10 10 12 12 12 9 86 169 50.89 23 SELAYAR 10 5 5 7 6 8 4 5 7 8 7 7 5 74 130 56.92 24 LUWU UTARA 8 8 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 7 7 8 8 7 97 104 93.27 25 MAMASA 11 0 143 - 26 KOTIP PALOPO 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 45 52 86.54 27 LUWU TIMUR 9 8 8 7 6 6 6 5 6 52 117 44.44 28 MAMUJU UTARA 3 0 39 - SULSEL 380 262 271 266 268 260 279 284 279 211 186 197 172 148 3083 4940 62.41 TIDAK ADA LAPORAN KELENGKAPAN LAPORAN MINGGUAN PUSKESMAS PROPINSI SULAWESI SELATAN MINGGU 1 S.D 52 TAHUN 2006 MINGGU/JUMLAH PUSK YANG MELAPOR JANUARI FEBRUARI MARET
  10. 10. Grafik. Kelengkapan Laporan Nihil Mingguan AFP Rumah Sakit di Indonesia Berdasarkan Provinsi Tahun 2011
  11. 11. Ketepatan Laporan : • Pelaporan data surv epid tepat pada waktu data itu diperlukan u/ analisis dan tindak lanjut. • Selalu disepakati kapan selambat2 laporan diterima • Pelaporan data surv epid tepat pada waktu data itu diperlukan u/ analisis dan tindak lanjut. • Selalu disepakati kapan selambat2 laporan diterima
  12. 12. ABSENSI KELENGKAPAN LAPORAN • Kelengkapan lap. Biasanya disajikan dlm absensi lap data surv KAB/KOTA JAN FEB MAR APR MEI JUN JUL AGT SEPT OKT NOV DES Makassar           Pare-Pare         Mamuju          Luw u             Majene             Polmas       tana Toraja       Pinrang Enrekang             Sidrap             Wajo             Soppeng            Barru       Pangkep      Bone       Maros Gow a           Sinjai           Bulukumba             Bantaeng             Jeneponto             Takalar            Selayar         Luw u Utara          Mamasa Palopo          Luw u Timur        Mamuju Utara ABSENSI LAPORAN LIST AFP PROPINSI SULAWESI SELATAN TAHUN 2004
  13. 13. Pengolahan Data • Mengetahui tujuan analisis data & mengetahui data yg diperlukan untuk analisis • Menghitung atau menggabungkan data ke dlm variabel yg sesuai. • Menyusun data dlm grafik dan peta sesuai dgn kebutuhan.
  14. 14.  Menyiapkan data agar mudah ditangani saat analisa  Tahapan Pengolahan data meliputi : 1) Pengumpulan / Perekaman data 2) Validasi data 3) Manipulasi/ Transformasi data. 4) Pengolahan data  Data tlh terbebas dr kesalahan saat pengum- pulan dan entry data. Tujuan
  15. 15. Manual Elektrik Software Kesga Hasil berbeda-beda padahal sumber sama LAH-TA KES. PUSKESMAS
  16. 16. TahapanProses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA-KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data
  17. 17. Proses Pengolahan Data Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data LAH-TA KES. • Lakukan penghitungan data yang sama dari semua sumber (RR) yg ada. • Kelompokkan data menurut karakteristik Orang, Tempat dan waktu Pengolahan data
  18. 18. Contoh Kompilasi data imunisasi TT bumil Kegiatan Puskesmas Desa TT 1 TT 2 Bos ter 1. Ds “A” 2..Ds “B” 3. Ds “C” 4..Ds “D” 5 Ds “E” . IIII IIII IIII III II IIII IIII IIII I - IIII IIII II IIII IIII - IIII III IIII III I IIII IIII IIII IIII - Desa TT 1 TT 2 Bos ter 1. Ds “A” 2..Ds “B” 3. Ds “C” 4..Ds “D” 5 Ds “E” . Kegiatan Posyandu IIII IIII II IIII III - IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII III IIII IIII II IIII IIII I III IIII IIIIIIII IIII IIII I IIII IIII IIIIII IIII III Desa TT 1 TT 2 Bos ter 1. Ds “A” 2..Ds “B” 3. Ds “C” 4..Ds “D” 5 Ds “E” . Kegiatan lainya IIII IIII - IIII I IIII - IIII IIII - IIII II IIII - IIII IIII
  19. 19. Contoh Kompilasi data imunisasi TT bumil TT-1 TT-2 Boster Desa Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml 1. Desa “A” 2. Desa “B” 3. Desa ”C” 4. Desa “D” 5. Desa “E” Jumlah 10 9 12 8 10 8 6 10 8 9 2 0 0 1 0 14 13 12 15 13 9 8 11 10 10 2 0 3 1 2 5 6 4 7 5 5 4 4 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 29 28 28 30 28 22 18 25 23 23 4 0 3 2 2 49 67 27 143 43 48 22 111 3 8 0 11 Desa TT -1 TT -2 Bos ter 1. Ds “A” 2..Ds “B” 3. Ds “C” 4..Ds “D” 5 Ds “E” . Jumlah 29 28 28 30 28 143 22 18 25 23 23 111 4 0 3 2 2 11
  20. 20. Proses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data - Lakukan pengecekan data untuk melihat kebenaran & konsistensinya - Lakukan koreksi sesuai dg kondisi yg sebenarnya
  21. 21. Contoh kegiatan Validasi data - Bandingkan hasil kompilasi data dg pengelola lainya/bulan lalu -Check konsistensi datanya -Check ulang penghitungannya menurut var.waktu,tempat,orang -Check kelengkapan data/RR -Pertimbangkan ratio pemakaian sarana/bahan -Lakukan koreksi langsung
  22. 22. Contoh kegiatan Validasi data Melihat konsistensi data hasil kompilasi data kepemilikan dan jenis jamban yg digunakan masy. Tabel 1: Kepemilikan MCK Responden MCK sendiri  ya Tdk 100 Total 20 120 Tabel 2: Jenis MCK yg dimiliki Responden Jenis MCK  Total 105 Permanen 50 Tdk Permanen 55 Tidak sama
  23. 23. No Jenis Pupuk/ Kebiasaan pakai pupuk Kandang Kom pos Buat an Lain- lain Jml 1 Selalu 45 20 30 9 109 2 Tidak pernah 5 0 9 2 16 Total 50 20 39 11 120 Contoh : Jenis Pupuk yg digunakan mnrt kebiasaannya pakai pupuk. Catatan : Seharusnya “Tidak pernah”pakai pupuk = 0 Tindakan : periksa ulang formulir, perbaiki kesalahan
  24. 24. Contoh Validasi data kegiatan imunisasi LB-3 Program Imunisasi Imunisasi Bumil Bayi anak Lakukan validasi data P2M vs KIA vs LB3 P2M vs UKS vs LB3 Bila berbeda - Lakukan penghitungan ulang - Check kelengkapan data/RR -Buku desa(posyandu) -Buku Puskesmas -lain-lain - Check pemakaian vaksin
  25. 25. Bandingkan Contoh Validasi data kegiatan imunisasi Mei 2006 Desa TT-1 TT-2 1. Ds “A” 29 22 2..Ds “B” 28 18 3. Ds “C” 28 25 4..Ds “D” 30 23 5 Ds “E” 28 23 . Jumlah 143 111 Hasil Kompilasi program Desa TT-1 TT-2 1. Ds “A” 29 22 2..Ds “B” 28 18 3. Ds “C” 28 25 4..Ds “D” 30 23 5 Ds “E” 28 23 . Jumlah 143 111 Komp prg.April Desa TT-1 TT-2 1. Ds “A” 25 20 2..Ds “B” 28 22 3. Ds “C” 32 23 4..Ds “D” 29 21 5 Ds “E” 32 25 . Jumlah 146 111 Komp prg.kesga Desa TT-1 TT-2 1. Ds “A” 33 28 2..Ds “B” 28 18 3. Ds “C” 35 29 4..Ds “D” 32 33 5 Ds “E” 24 28 . Jumlah 152 136 Komp prg.SP2TP Ada perbeda an
  26. 26. Contoh Validasi data kegiatan imunisasi Mei 2006 - Check ulang penghitungannya - Check kelengkapan data/RR - Pertimbangkan dg pemakaian vaksin TT-1 TT-2 Boster Desa Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml Psk Psy Ln jml 1. Desa “A” 10 14 5 29 8 9 5 22 2 2 0 4 2. Desa “B” 9 13 6 28 6 8 4 18 0 0 0 0 3. Desa ”C” 12 12 4 28 10 11 4 25 0 3 0 3 4. Desa “D” 8 15 7 30 8 10 5 23 1 1 0 2 5. Desa “E” 10 13 5 28 9 10 4 23 0 2 0 2 Jumlah 49 67 27 143 43 48 22 111 3 8 0 11 Komp hasil imunisasi prgogram Desa Vaksin TT digunakan 1. Desa “A” 11 2. Desa “B” 10 3. Desa ”C” 8 4. Desa “D” 11 5. Desa “E” 15 Jumlah 55 Vaksin TT digunakan
  27. 27. Proses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA-KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data - Lakukan perubahan variabel menjadi variabel baru sesuai dg kebutuhan melalui proses :  Mengubah nilai dari suatu var. • Mengelompokkan var ke dlm nilai berbeda. • Mengelompokkan nilai-nilai var ke dlm var. baru • Mengekstraksi sebagian dari nilai dlm variabel Manual Elektrik Software
  28. 28. Proses Transformasi Data  Contoh mengubah nilai dari suatu var.  Dari hasil penimbangan 20 Bayi yang baru dilahirkan diperoleh data Berat Badan bayi (gram) sbb : 2250, 3300, 2450, 2500, 2499, 2550, 2600, 2750, 2525, 2365, 3400, 2625, 2510, 2480, 2725, 2600, 2700, 3000, 3500, 2300  Dalam hal ini nilai BB Bayi akan ubah menjadi suatu variabel yang lebih informatif yaitu BBLR dengan menggunakan standard < 2500 grm Bayi BBLR = Bayi tdk BBLR = 5 org 15 org
  29. 29. Proses Transformasi Data  Mengelompokkan var ke dlm nilai berbeda.  Dari hasil penimbangan 20 Bayi yang baru dilahirkan diperoleh gambaran tk pendidikan ibu sbb : SD, MI, TS, SD, SD, TS, SLTP, SLTP, MT, SLTA, SD SLTP, MI, MT, SLTA, MA, TS, MA, D-III, SD  Dari data diatas diperoleh kompilasi sbb : - TS = 3 org - SD/MI = 7 org - SLTP/ MT = 5 org - SLTA/ MA = 4 org - D-III = 1 org Dikelompokan menjadi variabel baru : -Tk pddkn Rendah = TS + SD/ MI = -Tk pddkn Sedang = SLTP/ MT + SLTA/ MA = -Tk pddkn Tinggi = D-III = 3 + 7 = 10 org 5 + 4 = 9 1
  30. 30. Proses Transformasi Data  Mengelompokkan nilai-nilai var ke dlm var. baru.  Dari hasil pengamatan terhadap 10 Balita di Desa Ulun Jaya didapatkan informasi data imun. Sbb: BAYI BCG DPT-3 POLIO-4 CAMPAK HB-3 1 + + + - + 2 + + + + + 3 - + + + - 4 + + - + + 5 + + + + + 6 + - - + + 7 + + + + + 8 - - - - - 9 - - - + - 10 + + + + +  7 7 6 8 7 Dari data imun kemudi- an disusun var. Baru status imun. Status Lengkap bila bayi telah dapat imun. BCG,DPT3, Pol-4 HB-3 Bayi-bayi No. 2, 5, 7, 10
  31. 31. Proses Transformasi Data  Mengekstraksi sebagian dari nilai dlm variabel .  Dari hasil pengamatan terhadap 50 ibu dalam kaitan penerimaan informasi HIV-AIDS didapatkan variasi waktu penerimaan informasi tsb dg variasi sbb : - Januari 1999 - Februari 2000 - Januari 2001 - Maret 1999 - Maret 2000 - April 2001 - Juli 1999 - Agustus 2000 - Juni 2001 - Nov. 1999 - October 2000 Di ektraksi -Info tahun 1999 -Info tahun 2000 -Info tahun 2001
  32. 32. Proses Pengolahan Data LAH-TA-KES. Kompilasi data Validasi data Transfor- masi data Pengolahan data Lakukan pengolahan/transformasi utk melihat hub. beberapa variabel - Sederhana - Kompleks Lakukan pengolahan/transformasi var. mulai distribusi frek./absolut (proporsi,rate,ratio) menurut karak teristik orang, tempat & waktu dsb
  33. 33. LAH-TA - KES. Hal-hal yg perlu diperhatikan dalam Proses Pengolahan Data  Apa tujuan pengolahan data  Data relevan dengan tujuan  Kualitas data dapat dipercaya  Gunakan metode yg tepat & mudah  Ungkapkan batasan kelemahanya bila ada  Hasil olahan harus standard - mudah dimengerti - menghasilkan persepsi sama - dpt diperbandingkan menurut waktu, geografis dsb
  34. 34. LAH-TA - KES. Bentuk pengolahan data • Pengolahan data sederhana (univariat) - distribusi frekuensi - menhitung rerata (nilai tengah) - menghitung sebaran - proporsi, rate, rasio • Pengolahan data komplek (hubungan) - hubungan dua variabel (bivariat) - hubungan lebih dari dua variabel (multivariat)
  35. 35. PENGOLAHAN DATA KOMPLEKS
  36. 36. Pengolahan data komplek (hubungan) yaitu pengolahan data yg dimaksudkan untuk melihat hubungan antara variabel dependen dg (dua atau lebih) variabel independen pd satu set data individual  Melihat perbedaan antar kel yg sesuai - Chi-square test - Student’s t-test - Paired t-test - McNemar’s t-test  Melihat asosiasi antar dua variabel - Risiko Relatif - Odds Ratio - Regresi dan Koefesien Korelasi

×