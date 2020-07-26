Pb 1 pengamatan epidemiologi - bbpk ciloto 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pengamatan Epidemiologi
  2. 2. Tujuan Pembelajaran Umum : Peserta mampu melakukan pengamatan Epidemiologi
  3. 3. Tujuan Pembelajaran Khusus Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data1 Melakukan Evaluasi / analisis data secara deskriptif dan analitik 2 Melakukan penyajian dan penyebar luasan data .3
  4. 4. Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/penetapan METODE Pulta Primer dan sekunder  Penyusunan INSTRUMEN Pulta Primer dan sekunder PB: 2 Evaluasi / analisis data secara deskriptif dan analitik:  Analisis data Deskriptif  Analisis data Analitik PB: 3 Penyajian dan penyebar luasan data :  Penyusunan Laporan  Penyajian  Penyebar luasan
  5. 5. PENGERTIAN Analisis terus menerus secara sistimatis thd penyakit atau masalah kesehatan serta faktor2 yg mempengaruhinya, melalui kegiatan pengumpulan, pengolahan & analisis data serta penyebaran informasi.
  6. 6. 1 Penilaian status kesmas. 2 Deteksi dini KLB dan respon cepat dan tepat 3 Bahan perumusan program prioritas 4 Penetapan sasaran spesifik program 5 Informasi untuk menetapkan disain & perencanaan program kes. masy. 6 Evaluasi program intervensi 7 Inspirasi rencana studi epidemiologi,penelitian & pengembangan program Kegunaan Surveilans Epidemiologi :
  7. 7. Komponen Surveilans Epidemiologi  Adanya tujuan yg jelas & terukur (Intervensi program & penelitian)  Memiliki konsep surveilans epidemiolgi utk mencapai tujuan  Proses kegiatan pengumpulan, pengolahan data, analisis & distribusi informasi epid  Keg. penunjang surv epid, terutama adanya tim teknis surveilans  Memiliki jejaring surveilans epidemiologi  Memiliki indikator kinerja
  8. 8.  Identifikasi data yg diperlukan  Pengumpulan dan pengolahan data  Analisis & interpretasi data  Menyusun rekomendasi & alternatif tindak lanjut  Penyebarluasan data & informasi Mekanisme Epidemiologi
  9. 9. Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan KUALITAS PEMERIKSAAN 2 1 4 3 Jenis – Jenis Penyelenggaraan SE, (dg satu cara atau kombinasi ) Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan METODE pelaksanaannya Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan AKTIVITAS PENGUMPULAN DATA Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan POLA pelaksanaannya
  10. 10. Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan METODE pelaksanaannya 1) SE Rutin terpadu 2) SE khusus 3) Surveilans Sentinel 4) Studi Epidemiologi Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan AKTIVITAS PENGUMPULAN DATA 1) Surveilans Aktif 2) Surveilans Pasif 3) Surveilans Pasif Aktif
  11. 11. Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan POLA pelaksanaannya 1) Pola kedaruratan 2) Pola selain kedaruratan Penyelenggaraan berdasarkan KUALITAS PEMERIKSAAN 1) Bukti klinis atau tanpa peralatan pemeriksaan 2) Bukti Laboratorium atau dengan peralatan khusus
  12. 12. Menurut metode rekapitulasi Data primer & data sekunder Data Individu & data agregat. Jenis Data
  13. 13. Sumber Data Sekunder 1) Data kesakitan dr unit pelayanan kes & masy 2) Data pelayanan kes masy 3) Data kematian (unit pelayanan kes) 4) Data demografi 5) Data geografi dr unit meteorogi & geofisika 6) Data kondisi lingk 7) Lap wabah 8) Lap. Penyelidikan wabah/KLB 9) Lap hasil penyelidikan kasus perorangan 10)Studi epid & hasil penelitian 11)Lap kondisi pangan 12)Data & informasi penting lainnya
  14. 14. POKOK BAHASAN 1 Penyiapan Pengumpulan Data
  15. 15. A. Penyusunan/penetapan metoda pengumpulan data 1) Penyusunan/penetapan Metoda Pengumpulan data Primer. 2) Penyusunan/penetapan Metoda Pengumpulan data sekunder
  16. 16. Penyusunan/penetapan Metoda Pengumpulan data Primer. Hal penting yang perlu dibahas : 1)Wawancara . 2)Perekaman Data 3)Pengiriman Data 4)Perbaikan Data : Editing data dan Umpan Balik
  17. 17. Penyusunan/penetapan Metoda Pengumpulan data Sekunder . 1)Identifikasi data sekunder 2)Perekaman Data sekunder 3)Pengiriman Data sekunder 4)Perbaikan Data : Editing data dan Umpan Balik
  18. 18. B. Menyusun Instrumen pengumpulan data Primer / Sekunder 1) Menyusun Instrumen Pulta Primer. 2) Uji coba Instrumen dan metoda Pulta 3) Perbaikan Instrumen dan Metoda Pulta primer 4) Simulasi Penyusunan Instrumen Pulta primer.
  19. 19. a) Daftar pertanyaan Individu & pedoman pengisiannya. b) Register data Surveilans & pedoman pengisiannya. c) Tabel bantu analisis surveilans. d) Tabel,Grafik dan Peta analisis surveilans. 1) Menyusun Instrumen pengumpulan data Primer
  20. 20. 2) Ujicoba Instrumen pulta Primer Tujuan untuk mengetahui : a) Ketidak nyamanan pewawancara dan yg diwawancarai. b) Tingkat kesulitan penetapan DO . c) Sistematika penulisan permintaan data pada daftar pertanyaan individu atau Register data Surveilans. d) Kesulitan mendapatkan data sesuai dengan daftar pertanyaan individu atau Register data Surveilans. e) Ketepatan waktu dan lama waktu wawancara f) Ketepatan pemilihan pewawancara dan sumber data g) Usulan perbaikan oleh pewawancara
  21. 21. 3) Perbaikan Instrumen dan metoda pulta data Primer,dilakukan terhadap : a) Isi dan sistematika penulisan Daftar pertanyaan Individu & pedoman pengisiannya b) Register data Surveilans & pedoman pengisiannya c) Tabel bantu analisis surveilans. d) Tabel,Grafik dan Peta analisis surveilans maupun penampilannya (Pewawancara sebaiknya diundang untuk memberikan masukan dari pengalamannya)
  22. 22. 4) Simulasi penyusunan Instrumen pulta data Primer : Contoh : Proses penyusunan Instrumen pengumpulan data primer Surveilans KLB Campak di Jawa Barat .
  23. 23. a) Tujuan surveilans KLB Campak : Mengetahui perkembangan kasus dan kematian menurut kelompok umur serta status imunisasi. b) Kasus campak : Adalah setiap orang yg menderita panas dan bercak kemerahan yg berobat ke Puskesmas,Pustu, dan Pos-pos kesehatan pada desa-2 yg sedang terjadi KLB Campak di wilayah Jabar. c) Definisi Operasional (DO)diagnosis campak: Adalah demam tinggi > 38◦C, bercak kemerahan dg salah satu gejala pilek, mata merah, diare,DO tanggal mulai sakit adalah tanggal mulainya demam.DO umur adalah ulang bulan kelahiran.
  24. 24. d) Jenis data yg diperlukan saat wawancara adl: (1) Data identitas : Nama, jenis kelamin, umur dan tempat tinggal serta tanggal berobat. (2) Data kesakitan : mulai sakit, gejala,diagnosis, dan tanggal kematian (jika meninggal). (3)Data faktor Risiko: umur (tahun & bulan),Tempat tinggal,desa & kecamatan, status imunisasi (tanggal imunisasi) e) Dari data a s/d d yg diperlukan tsb. diatas ,kemudian disusun dalam dalam pertanyaan kasus
  25. 25. Surveilans KLB Campak Provinsi Jawa Barat Daftar pertanyaan kasus Nama penderita :....... ................................ Orang Tua :.................................... Umur : ........bulan/tahun Jenis kelamin : 1. Laki-laki 2. Perempuan Alamat : ............................. Desa/Kec : ............................. Mulai sakit : .......... Gejala : 1. Demam 1) Ya 2) tidak 2.Bercak merah 1) Ya 2) Tidak 3.Batuk 1) Ya 2) Tidak 4.Pilek 1) Ya 2) Tidak 5.Diare 1) Ya 2) Tidak 6. Mata merah 1) Ya 2) Tidak Diagnosis :................................................... Imunisasi Campak :.1) Ya ............. Tgl/bulan/tahun........../....../....../ 2)Tidak.......... Keadaan penderita saat ini : 1) Sembuh 2. Masih sakit 3) Meninggal, tanggal :............. Tanggal wawancara : ...................... Nama pewawancara : ...................... Nama Respondes : .....................
  26. 26. Surveilans KLB Campak Provinsi Jawa Barat Pedoman pengisian Daftar pertanyaan kasus Kasus adalah setiap penderita demam dengan bercak kemerahan yang berobat di poliklinik Puskesmas. Responden adalah penderita yang berumur 10 th atau lebih dan dapat di wawancarai, dan pengantar apabila penderita berumur lebih dari 10 tahun atau penderita yg tidak bisa diwawancarai. Pewawancara : adalah dokter/perawat/bidan yang memeriksa penderita. Nama penderita :.adalah nama lengkap penderita campak Orang Tua : adalah nama ayah/ayah angkat penderita Umur : .adalah pada anak kurang dari 5 tahun adalah pada ulang bulan terakhir,pada anak 5 th keatas adalah ulang tahun terakhir. Jenis kelamin : 1. Laki-laki 2. Perempuan Alamat : ditulis jalan ,nomor rumah, RT/RW,Dusun Desa/Kec : ditulis nama desa,nama kelurahan dan nama kecamatan Mulai sakit :Mulai merasakan suhu bad annya meningkat . Gejala : - Diagnosis :.diagnosa yg ditetapkan oleh pemeriksanya Imunisasi Campak :.berdasarkan kartu atau ingatan penderita /responden. Keadaan penderita saat ini : adalah saat wawancara dilakukan,sembuh jika penderita datang untuk kontrol, masih sakit bila masih menunjukkan gejala campak atau komplikasi campak, meninggal bila penderita sudah meninggal. Tanggal wawancara : ...................... Nama pewawancara : ...................... Nama Respondes : .....................

