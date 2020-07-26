Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pengamatan Epidemiologi
Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/penetapan METODE Pulta Primer dan sekunde...
PENGERTIAN Analisis terus menerus secara sistimatis thd penyakit atau masalah kesehatan serta faktor2 yg mempengaruhinya, ...
 Identifikasi data yg diperlukan  Pengumpulan dan pengolahan data  Analisis & interpretasi data  Menyusun rekomendasi ...
Surveilans KLB Campak Provinsi Jawa Barat Daftar pertanyaan kasus Nama penderita :....... ...................................
Pb 1 edit pengamatan epidemiologi - bbpk ciloto 2020

epid

Published in: Health & Medicine
Pb 1 edit pengamatan epidemiologi - bbpk ciloto 2020

  1. 1. Pengamatan Epidemiologi
  2. 2. Pokok Bahasan/Sub Pokok Bahasan PB : 1 Menyiapkan pengumpulan Data:  Penyusunan/penetapan METODE Pulta Primer dan sekunder  Penyusunan INSTRUMEN Pulta Primer dan sekunder PB: 2 Evaluasi / analisis data secara deskriptif dan analitik:  Analisis data Deskriptif  Analisis data Analitik PB: 3 Penyajian dan penyebar luasan data :  Penyusunan Laporan  Penyajian  Penyebar luasan
  3. 3. PENGERTIAN Analisis terus menerus secara sistimatis thd penyakit atau masalah kesehatan serta faktor2 yg mempengaruhinya, melalui kegiatan pengumpulan, pengolahan & analisis data serta penyebaran informasi.
  4. 4.  Identifikasi data yg diperlukan  Pengumpulan dan pengolahan data  Analisis & interpretasi data  Menyusun rekomendasi & alternatif tindak lanjut  Penyebarluasan data & informasi Mekanisme Epidemiologi
  5. 5. Surveilans KLB Campak Provinsi Jawa Barat Daftar pertanyaan kasus Nama penderita :....... ................................ Orang Tua :.................................... Umur : ........bulan/tahun Jenis kelamin : 1. Laki-laki 2. Perempuan Alamat : ............................. Desa/Kec : ............................. Mulai sakit : .......... Gejala : 1. Demam 1) Ya 2) tidak 2.Bercak merah 1) Ya 2) Tidak 3.Batuk 1) Ya 2) Tidak 4.Pilek 1) Ya 2) Tidak 5.Diare 1) Ya 2) Tidak 6. Mata merah 1) Ya 2) Tidak Diagnosis :................................................... Imunisasi Campak :.1) Ya ............. Tgl/bulan/tahun........../....../....../ 2)Tidak.......... Keadaan penderita saat ini : 1) Sembuh 2. Masih sakit 3) Meninggal, tanggal :............. Tanggal wawancara : ...................... Nama pewawancara : ...................... Nama Respondes : .....................

