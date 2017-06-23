UP UP 1 004 1 2 3 4 5 6 A B C D E F G 14740 45502350220045501090 14230 3640 3640 910 2300 1340 2400 3 004 18 m² Studio Stu...
Bim final documentation

  1. 1. UP UP 1 004 1 2 3 4 5 6 A B C D E F G 14740 45502350220045501090 14230 3640 3640 910 2300 1340 2400 3 004 18 m² Studio Studio W1 W1 W1 W1 W1 1 004 1 2 3 4 5 6 14740 45502350220045501090 A B C D E F G 14230 3640 3640 910 2300 1340 2400 3 004 14 m² Tatami room 12 m² Washing and Dressing Room 3 m² Bathroom 7 m² Entrance 15 m² Community Space 18 m² Living 13m² ExternalDryingSpace 19 m² Kitchen and dining 32m² Wooddeskterrace 8 m² Porch 3 m² Hole Bathroom Community Space Entrance External Drying Space Hole Kitchen and dining Living Porch Tatami room Washing and Dressing Room Wood desk terrace W1 W1 W2 W1 W1 Building Name Date Drawn By Checked By Scale Sheet Number Sheet Name Designed By Building Location Architect Snow K5 House (ammended) Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan Project Title Building Documentation Elective Module BLD62403 Building Index Modeling (BIM) Project Detail This project involves the production of building documentation drawings from the Revit model created by student, using Revit Documentation Components. This project aims to learn access and build up databases to produce a simple BIM model and architectural details complete with integrated information of materials and to use BIM as a design tool to create and analyse the aesthetic and technical requirements. 1 : 100 001 Floor Plan Mr Khairool Tan Sheau Hui 06/23/17 1 : 100 Basement 1 1 : 100 Ground Floor 2
  2. 2. DN1 004 1 2 3 4 5 6 A B C D E F G 14740 45502350220045501090 14230 3640 3640 910 2300 1340 2400 3 004 7m² Girl'sroom 11 m² Boy's room 23 m² Bed room 14 m² Working space 16 m² Balcony 4 m² Bath W2 W1 W1 W3 W1 W1 W1 Balcony Bath Bed room Boy's room Girl's room Working space 1 004 1 2 3 4 5 6 A B C D E F G 14740 45502350220045501090 14230 3640 3640 910 2300 1340 2400 3 004 Building Name Date Drawn By Checked By Scale Sheet Number Sheet Name Designed By Building Location Architect Snow K5 House (ammended) Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan Project Title Building Documentation Elective Module BLD62403 Building Index Modeling (BIM) Project Detail This project involves the production of building documentation drawings from the Revit model created by student, using Revit Documentation Components. This project aims to learn access and build up databases to produce a simple BIM model and architectural details complete with integrated information of materials and to use BIM as a design tool to create and analyse the aesthetic and technical requirements. 1 : 100 002 Floor Plan Mr Khairool Tan Sheau Hui 06/23/17 1 : 100 First Floor 1 1 : 100 Roof Plan 2
  3. 3. Ground Floor 0 First Floor 4000 1 004 1 2 3 4 5 6 Roof 8000 Ground Floor 0 First Floor 4000 ABCDEFG Roof 8000 3 004 Ground Floor 0 First Floor 4000 1 004 123456 Roof 8000 Ground Floor 0 First Floor 4000 A B C D E F G Roof 8000 3 004 Building Name Date Drawn By Checked By Scale Sheet Number Sheet Name Designed By Building Location Architect Snow K5 House (ammended) Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan Project Title Building Documentation Elective Module BLD62403 Building Index Modeling (BIM) Project Detail This project involves the production of building documentation drawings from the Revit model created by student, using Revit Documentation Components. This project aims to learn access and build up databases to produce a simple BIM model and architectural details complete with integrated information of materials and to use BIM as a design tool to create and analyse the aesthetic and technical requirements. 1 : 100 003 Elevations Mr Khairool Tan Sheau Hui 06/23/17 1 : 100 East Elevation 1 1 : 100 North Elevation 2 1 : 100 West Elevation 3 1 : 100 South Elevation 4
  4. 4. Ground Floor 0 First Floor 4000 A B C D E F G Roof 8000 Basement -3000 3 004 7 m² Entrance 18 m² Living 14 m² Working space16 m² Balcony 8 m² Porch 2 004 Ground Floor 0 First Floor 4000 1 004 123456 Roof 8000 Basement -3000 3 m² Bathroom 12 m² Washing and Dressing Room 18 m² Living 19 m² Kitchen and dining 32 m² Wood desk terrace 18 m² Studio 4 m² Bath 14 m² Working space 23 m² Bed room 4 004 Ground Floor 0 E 1100mm height steel railing 270mm double brick wall -110mm masonry finish - 50mm air infiltration -110mm masonry structure -20.51kJ/K thermal mass 200mm concrete flooring with 25mm timber finishes -24.57kL/K thermal mass Steel Beam Ground Floor 0 4 270mm double brick wall -110mm masonry finish - 50mm air infiltration -110mm masonry structure -20.51kJ/K thermal mass Concrete Foundation Floor Slab 200mm concrete flooring with 25mm timber finishes -24.57kL/K thermal mass Building Name Date Drawn By Checked By Scale Sheet Number Sheet Name Designed By Building Location Architect Snow K5 House (ammended) Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan Project Title Building Documentation Elective Module BLD62403 Building Index Modeling (BIM) Project Detail This project involves the production of building documentation drawings from the Revit model created by student, using Revit Documentation Components. This project aims to learn access and build up databases to produce a simple BIM model and architectural details complete with integrated information of materials and to use BIM as a design tool to create and analyse the aesthetic and technical requirements. As indicated 004 Section Mr Khairool Tan Sheau Hui 06/23/17 1 : 100 Section 1 1 1 : 100 Section 2 3 1 : 50 Section 1 - Callout 1 2 1 : 50 Section 2 - Callout 1 4
  5. 5. Building Name Date Drawn By Checked By Scale Sheet Number Sheet Name Designed By Building Location Architect Snow K5 House (ammended) Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan Project Title Building Documentation Elective Module BLD62403 Building Index Modeling (BIM) Project Detail This project involves the production of building documentation drawings from the Revit model created by student, using Revit Documentation Components. This project aims to learn access and build up databases to produce a simple BIM model and architectural details complete with integrated information of materials and to use BIM as a design tool to create and analyse the aesthetic and technical requirements. 005 Exploded Iso Mr Khairool Tan Sheau Hui 06/23/17 Exploded Isonometric 1 Room Schedule Name Number Level Area Tatami room 1 Ground Floor 14 m² Washing and Dressing Room 2 Ground Floor 12 m² Bathroom 3 Ground Floor 3 m² Entrance 4 Ground Floor 7 m² Community Space 6 Ground Floor 15 m² Living 7 Ground Floor 18 m² External Drying Space 8 Ground Floor 13 m² Kitchen and dining 9 Ground Floor 19 m² Wood desk terrace 10 Ground Floor 32 m² Porch 11 Ground Floor 8 m² Studio 12 Basement 18 m² Girl's room 13 First Floor 7 m² Boy's room 14 First Floor 11 m² Bed room 16 First Floor 23 m² Working space 17 First Floor 14 m² Balcony 18 First Floor 16 m² Hole 19 Ground Floor 3 m² Bath 20 First Floor 4 m² Grand total: 18 237 m²
  6. 6. UP UP UP 1 2 3 4 5 6 A B C D E F G 1 2 3 4 5 6 A B C D E F G 1 2 3 4 5 6 A B C D E F G Building Name Date Drawn By Checked By Scale Sheet Number Sheet Name Designed By Building Location Architect Snow K5 House (ammended) Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan Project Title Building Documentation Elective Module BLD62403 Building Index Modeling (BIM) Project Detail This project involves the production of building documentation drawings from the Revit model created by student, using Revit Documentation Components. This project aims to learn access and build up databases to produce a simple BIM model and architectural details complete with integrated information of materials and to use BIM as a design tool to create and analyse the aesthetic and technical requirements. 1 : 100 006 Phasing Mr Khairool Tan Sheau Hui 06/23/17 1 : 100 Existing Ground Floor 1 1 : 100 Demolished Ground Floor 2 1 : 100 Extension Ground Floor 3 Existing 4 Demolished 5 Extension 6
  7. 7. Building Name Date Drawn By Checked By Scale Sheet Number Sheet Name Designed By Building Location Architect Snow K5 House (ammended) Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan Project Title Building Documentation Elective Module BLD62403 Building Index Modeling (BIM) Project Detail This project involves the production of building documentation drawings from the Revit model created by student, using Revit Documentation Components. This project aims to learn access and build up databases to produce a simple BIM model and architectural details complete with integrated information of materials and to use BIM as a design tool to create and analyse the aesthetic and technical requirements. 007 Perspective Mr Khairool Tan Sheau Hui 06/23/17 Exterior Perspective 1 1 Exterior Perspective 2 2 Interior Perspective 1 3 Interior Perspective 2 4

