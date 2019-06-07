Final projek a161233

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP1352 ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN PROJEK AKHIR TAN JIH HOW A161233
SOALAN 1: Pengeluaran & penarikan setiap bandar BANDAR RUMAH PENGELUARAN LUAS LANTAI PENARIKAN A 16500 36300 1050000 34650...
SOALAN 2: Pengeluaran & penarikan setiap bandar jika 65% guna kereta persendirian dan purata isi kereta ialah 1.9 orang/ k...
SOALAN 3: Jumlah pengeluaran dan penarikan menjadi sama BANDAR PENGELUARAN KERETA PENARIKAN KERETA A 12418 11854 B 14300 1...
SOALAN 4: Matriks perjalanan asalan-tujuan TUJUAN BANDAR A B C D E F PENGELUARAN A 1480 1818 2734 2607 2015 1733 12388 B 1...
SOALAN 5: Matriks asalan-tujuan jika 70% mengguna lebuh raya BANDAR PENGELUARAN KERETA PENARIKAN KERETA A 12418 11854 B 14...
Matriks Asalan-Tujuan TUJUAN BANDAR A B C D E F PENGELUARAN A 1036 1273 1914 1825 1411 1213 8672 B 1193 1465 2204 2102 162...
SOALAN 6: Umpukan pengaliran lalu lintas kereta TUJUAN BANDAR A B C D E F A 1273 1914 1825 1411 1213 B 1193 2204 2102 1624...
SOALAN 7: Jumlah kutipan tol jika kadar tol adalah RM0.20/km A - B B - C C - D D - E E - F JARAK (km) 19 21 15 17 18 KADAR...
SOALAN 8: Pengaliran maksimum/jam jika 30% pengaliran adalah dalam masa satu jam puncak Setiap perjalananX 70% � 23 Contoh...
SOALAN 9:Visual umpukan perjalanan
SOALAN 10: Lorong lebuh raya yang patut dibina jika muatan jalan raya ialah 1800 kereta/jam JUMLAH UMPUKAN PUNCAK PUNCAK �...
SEKIAN,TERIMA KASIH.
Asas sains data dan pengangkutan

  1. 1. LMCP1352 ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN PROJEK AKHIR TAN JIH HOW A161233
  2. 2. SOALAN 1: Pengeluaran & penarikan setiap bandar BANDAR RUMAH PENGELUARAN LUAS LANTAI PENARIKAN A 16500 36300 1050000 34650 B 19000 41800 1290000 42570 C 31000 68200 1940000 64020 D 27000 59400 1850000 61050 E 21500 47300 1430000 47190 F 17500 38500 1230000 40590 JUMLAH 132500 291500 8790000 290070 KADAR 2.2 3.3 PURATA 290785 Pengeluaran/unit rumah = kadar pengeluaran; Pengeluaran = kadar pengeluaran X unit rumah; Pengeluaran= 2.2 X unit rumah Penarikan/luas lantai X 100 = kadar penarikan; Penarikan = (kadar penarikan X luas lantai) / 100; Penarikan = (3.3 X luas lantai) / 100
  3. 3. SOALAN 2: Pengeluaran & penarikan setiap bandar jika 65% guna kereta persendirian dan purata isi kereta ialah 1.9 orang/ kereta BANDAR PENGELUARAN KERETA PENARIKAN KERETA A 12418 11854 B 14300 14563 C 23332 21902 D 20321 20886 E 16182 16144 F 13171 13886 JUMLAH 99724 99234 PURATA 99479 BANDAR PENGELUARAN PENARIKAN A 36300 34650 B 41800 42570 C 68200 64020 D 59400 61050 E 47300 47190 F 38500 40590 JUMLAH 291500 290070 PURATA 290785 Pengeluaran @ Penarikan X 65% (0.65) / 1.9
  4. 4. SOALAN 3: Jumlah pengeluaran dan penarikan menjadi sama BANDAR PENGELUARAN KERETA PENARIKAN KERETA A 12418 11854 B 14300 14563 C 23332 21902 D 20321 20886 E 16182 16144 F 13171 13886 JUMLAH 99724 99234 PURATA 99479 BANDAR PENGELUARAN PENARIKAN A 12388 11883 B 14265 14599 C 23274 21956 D 20271 20937 E 16142 16184 F 13139 13920 JUMLAH 99479 99479 Purata = (99724 + 99234) / 2 = 99479 Pengeluaran @ Penarikan baru = Nilai pengeluaran @ penarikan lama X Purata Jumlah pengeluaran @ penarikan lama
  5. 5. SOALAN 4: Matriks perjalanan asalan-tujuan TUJUAN BANDAR A B C D E F PENGELUARAN A 1480 1818 2734 2607 2015 1733 12388 B 1704 2093 3148 3002 2321 1996 14265 ASALAN C 2780 3416 5137 4898 3786 3257 23274 D 2421 2975 4474 4266 3298 2837 20271 E 1928 2369 3563 3397 2626 2259 16142 F 1569 1928 2900 2765 2137 1839 13139 PENARIKAN 11883 14599 21956 20937 16184 13920 99479 Pengeluaran X Penarikan / Jumlah
  6. 6. SOALAN 5: Matriks asalan-tujuan jika 70% mengguna lebuh raya BANDAR PENGELUARAN KERETA PENARIKAN KERETA A 12418 11854 B 14300 14563 C 23332 21902 D 20321 20886 E 16182 16144 F 13171 13886 JUMLAH 99724 99234 PURATA 99479 BANDAR PENGELUARAN PENARIKAN A 8693 8298 B 10010 10194 C 16332 15331 D 14225 14620 E 11327 11301 F 9220 9720 JUMLAH 69807 69464 PURATA 69635 BANDAR PENGELUARAN PENARIKAN A 8672 8318 B 9985 10220 C 16292 15369 D 14190 14656 E 11299 11329 F 9197 9744 JUMLAH 69635 69635 X 70% Pengeluaran @ Penarikan baru = Nilai pengeluaran @ penarikan lama X Purata Jumlah pengeluaran @ penarikan lama
  7. 7. Matriks Asalan-Tujuan TUJUAN BANDAR A B C D E F PENGELUARAN A 1036 1273 1914 1825 1411 1213 8672 B 1193 1465 2204 2102 1624 1397 9985 ASALAN C 1946 2391 3596 3429 2650 2280 16292 D 1695 2082 3132 2986 2308 1986 14190 E 1350 1658 2494 2378 1838 1581 11299 F 1099 1350 2030 1936 1496 1287 9197 PENARIKAN 8318 10220 15369 14656 11329 9744 69635 Pengeluaran X Penarikan / Jumlah
  8. 8. SOALAN 6: Umpukan pengaliran lalu lintas kereta TUJUAN BANDAR A B C D E F A 1273 1914 1825 1411 1213 B 1193 2204 2102 1624 1397 ASALAN C 1946 2391 3429 2650 2280 D 1695 2082 3132 2308 1986 E 1350 1658 2494 2378 1581 F 1099 1350 2030 1936 1496 A B C FD E 7636 7282 13690 13571 17932 16889 14870 14294 8457 7910
  9. 9. SOALAN 7: Jumlah kutipan tol jika kadar tol adalah RM0.20/km A - B B - C C - D D - E E - F JARAK (km) 19 21 15 17 18 KADARTOL (Jarak X 0.20) RM 3.80 RM 4.20 RM 3 RM 3.40 RM 3.60 JUMLAH KUTIPAN (A -> F) 7636 X 3.8 =RM 29016.80 13690 X 4.2 =RM 57498 17932 X 3 =RM 53796 14870 X 3.4 =RM 50558 8457 X 3.6 =RM 30445.20 JUMLAH KUTIPAN (F -> A) 7282 X 3.8 =RM 27671.60 13571 X 4.2 =RM 56998.20 16889 X 3 =RM 50667 14294 X 3.4 =RM 48599.60 7910 X 3.6 =RM 28476 JUMLAH RM 433726.40
  10. 10. SOALAN 8: Pengaliran maksimum/jam jika 30% pengaliran adalah dalam masa satu jam puncak Setiap perjalananX 70% � 23 Contoh: 7636 X 0.7 � 23 = 232.4 ~ 232 A B C FD E 232 417 546 435514413222 453 257 241 1905 1825 JUMLAH JUMLAH
  11. 11. SOALAN 9:Visual umpukan perjalanan
  12. 12. SOALAN 10: Lorong lebuh raya yang patut dibina jika muatan jalan raya ialah 1800 kereta/jam JUMLAH UMPUKAN PUNCAK PUNCAK � 1800 LORONG (UMPUKAN X 30%) DIPERLUKAN A -> B 7636 2291 1.273 2 B -> C 13690 4107 2.282 3 C -> D 17932 5380 2.989 3 D -> E 14870 4461 2.478 3 E -> F 8457 2537 1.410 2 JUMLAH UMPUKAN PUNCAK PUNCAK � 1800 LORONG (UMPUKAN X 30%) DIPERLUKAN F -> E 7910 2373 1.318 2 E -> D 14294 4288.2 2.382 3 D -> C 16889 5066.7 2.815 3 C -> B 13571 4071.3 2.262 3 B -> A 7282 2184.6 1.214 2
  13. 13. SEKIAN,TERIMA KASIH.

